Former Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris Dies at 82

Yiannis Boutaris, former mayor of Thessaloniki renowned businessman, and respected oenologist passed away in Saturday at the age of 82 after being hospitalized recently for severe health issues.

Born in 1942 in Thessaloniki, Boutaris built a successful career as a winemaker before venturing into public service. He was a graduate in Chemistry from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and held a diploma in Oenology. He continued his family’s winemaking legacy through the historic “I. Boutaris & Sons” winery, which his grandfather established in 1879. He co-founded the wine company Kir-Yianni in 1997, which became one of Greece’s most respected wineries, popularizing Greek wines on the international stage.

Beyond his business success, Boutaris held numerous leadership roles in Greek and international wine organizations, environmental, cultural, and tourism associations. His contributions included serving with the International Wine Center, the Greek Wine Association, and as a board member for the Thessaloniki Tourism Organization and the Thessaloniki International Film Festival. He also supported conservation as president of WWF Greece and founded “Arcturos,” a wildlife preservation organization focused on protecting Greece’s brown bears and other endangered species.

Boutaris entered politics in 2010, serving as the 60th mayor of Thessaloniki for two consecutive terms until 2019, becoming a transformative figure with his progressive policies.

As mayor, Boutaris revitalized Thessaloniki’s economy and culture by promoting tourism, embracing the city’s multicultural heritage, and advocating for transparency and inclusivity. He spearheaded efforts to strengthen Thessaloniki’s ties with its historical Jewish community, openly acknowledging the city’s Jewish heritage and erecting a Holocaust Memorial to honor those lost in WWII. His initiative to recognize the city’s Ottoman, Jewish, and Balkan influences helped redefine Thessaloniki as a cultural mosaic, attracting international interest and tourism.

Boutaris was also a founding member of the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art and the Oasis Support Center for Addicts, reflecting his dedication to social issues. In 2020, he published his autobiography, Sixty Years of Vintage, detailing his life journey, family heritage in winemaking, and his struggle and triumph over alcoholism. His openness about his personal challenges inspired many in similar circumstances.

Boutaris’ legacy as a maverick in Greek public life and a pioneer in the wine industry will long be remembered. He leaves behind a legacy of innovation, community service, and resilience, profoundly impacting Greek society and the global wine world.

Source: Tovima.com