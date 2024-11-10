Κυριακή 10 Νοεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΒΡΕΦΗ ΑΜΑΛΙΑΔΑ
# ΕΚΡΗΞΗ ΑΜΠΕΛΟΚΗΠΟΙ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΛΕΙΨΥΔΡΙΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
Greece Plans to Link Golden Visa to Startup Investments
English edition 10 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 13:40

Greece Plans to Link Golden Visa to Startup Investments

The Greek government wants to decouple the Golden Visa Program from Real Estate investments

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Wall Street

Wall Street: Η επιστροφή στο… 2016

Wall Street: Η επιστροφή στο… 2016

Spotlight

The government plans to introduce a scheme decoupling the Greek Golden Visa Program from real estate investments starting in 2025. The aim is to shift focus away from property investments towards fostering startup entrepreneurship.

The Greek government wants to steer investor capital towards more productive ventures, stepping back from real estate capital placements, which have previously caused issues in the housing market, including rising rents.

This year, the is expected to set a new record, with investments exceeding €3 billion. Last year, foreign capital inflows surpassed €2.54 billion, up from €1.3 billion in 2022, with 8,516 applications submitted and 1,802 approvals granted.

The tax bill from the Ministry of National Economy and Finance includes provisions altering the Golden Visa framework. From January 1, 2025, conditions for granting the Greek Golden Visa will require investments in Greek startups.

Requirements for Golden Visa Investors

According to the tax bill, the following requirements must be met for the issuance and renewal of the residence permit:

  • Equity Participation: Acquired shares, stakes, or equity must not exceed 33% of the enterprise’s capital or voting rights.
  • Job Creation: The company must create at least two new jobs within the first year following the investment.
  • Job Maintenance: The enterprise must maintain this increased workforce for at least five years post-investment.

Greece’s decision to follow the example of Spain and Portugal, which have disconnected Golden Visa issuance from real estate investments, was made due to rising property prices. Portugal, grappling with a severe housing crisis, now mandates investment in capital rather than property for visa eligibility. Similarly, Spain no longer allows real estate investments for obtaining a Golden Visa but requires deposits in national banks.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Only in
Από το αμπέλι μέχρι την πολιτική: Η συναρπαστική ζωή του Γιάννη Μπουτάρη
Stories

Η συναρπαστική ζωή του Γιάννη Μπουτάρη - Από τους αμπελώνες στην πολιτική

Οραματιστής, ανεξάντλητος, απολαυστικός, όπως και τα κρασιά του, ο κυρ-Γιάννης Μπουτάρης πέθανε στα 82 του – Το ταξίδι του από τους αμπελώνες στον Δήμο Θεσσαλονίκης

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Wall Street
Wall Street: Η επιστροφή στο… 2016
Wall Street: Η επιστροφή στο… 2016
Business of Sport
Premier League: Επενδύσεις στα γήπεδα για να αυξήσουν τα έσοδα

Premier League: Επενδύσεις στα γήπεδα για να αυξήσουν τα έσοδα

inStream

Απαντά 10.11.2024

Ο Κασσελάκης προσφεύγει στη δικαιοσύνη «κατά των συκοφαντών και λασπολόγων»

Ο Στέφανος Κασσελάκης υπογράμμισε πως προσφεύγει «άμεσα στη Δικαιοσύνη κατά των συκοφαντών και λασπολόγων, οι οποίοι παραποιούν και διαστρεβλώνουν την ΑΡΧΙΚΗ δήλωση πόθεν έσχες μου»

Σύνταξη
Editorial 10.11.2024

Τελειώνετε με το θέαμα

Η διάλυση του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, ενώπιον των τηλεοπτικών καμερών, ενισχύει την απογοήτευση. Όσο πιο γρήγορα τελειώσει αυτό, τόσο καλύτερα

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness 🎈
inTown 🎭
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
Ο Κασσελάκης προσφεύγει στη δικαιοσύνη «κατά των συκοφαντών και λασπολόγων»
Απαντά 10.11.2024

Ο Κασσελάκης προσφεύγει στη δικαιοσύνη «κατά των συκοφαντών και λασπολόγων»

Ο Στέφανος Κασσελάκης υπογράμμισε πως προσφεύγει «άμεσα στη Δικαιοσύνη κατά των συκοφαντών και λασπολόγων, οι οποίοι παραποιούν και διαστρεβλώνουν την ΑΡΧΙΚΗ δήλωση πόθεν έσχες μου»

Σύνταξη
Τελειώνετε με το θέαμα
Editorial 10.11.2024

Τελειώνετε με το θέαμα

Η διάλυση του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, ενώπιον των τηλεοπτικών καμερών, ενισχύει την απογοήτευση. Όσο πιο γρήγορα τελειώσει αυτό, τόσο καλύτερα

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Must Read
Ο νέος πονοκέφαλος των ελληνικών τραπεζών, το «χέρι» Τραμπ στο χρηματιστήριο, η αναφορά Εξάρχου, το μισό τρισ. του Τζιτζικώστα, οι φαιδρότητες στη Ραφήνα

Ο νέος πονοκέφαλος των ελληνικών τραπεζών, το «χέρι» Τραμπ στο χρηματιστήριο, η αναφορά Εξάρχου, το μισό τρισ. του Τζιτζικώστα, οι φαιδρότητες στη Ραφήνα

Νέα κλίμακα για να μη χαθεί η αύξηση των συντάξεων

Νέα κλίμακα για να μη χαθεί η αύξηση των συντάξεων

Το παρασκήνιο της συνάντησης Μητσοτάκη, Ερντογάν, Χριστοδουλίδη και Ράμα στο γήπεδο Φέρεντς Πούσκας

Το παρασκήνιο της συνάντησης Μητσοτάκη, Ερντογάν, Χριστοδουλίδη και Ράμα στο γήπεδο Φέρεντς Πούσκας

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Κρέμες ματιών: Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Κρέμες ματιών: Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Τι είναι το «throning», η νέα αυτή τάση γνωριμιών της Gen Z;

Τι είναι το «throning», η νέα αυτή τάση γνωριμιών της Gen Z;

5 τρόποι για να… ξυπνήσετε τις 5 αισθήσεις του μωρού στη μήτρα

5 τρόποι για να… ξυπνήσετε τις 5 αισθήσεις του μωρού στη μήτρα

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 10 Νοεμβρίου 2024