05.11.2024
Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις για τέσσερις μέρες για τον Μαραθώνιο Αθήνας
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.11.2024 | 06:39
Σεισμός ταρακούνησε πολλές περιοχές της Πελοποννήσου
41st Athens Marathon- Traffic Regulations in Athens from Thursday to Sunday
English edition 05 Νοεμβρίου 2024

41st Athens Marathon- Traffic Regulations in Athens from Thursday to Sunday

Traffic regulations will be implemented gradually, starting from Thursday, as part of the 41st Athens Marathon.

From Thursday until Sunday, a series of traffic regulations will be gradually implemented in downtown Athens in anticipation of the 41st Authentic Athens Marathon.

The race is expected to draw over 70,000 runners of all ages and will take place on Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10.

The primary areas impacted include the municipalities of Marathon, Rafina-Pikermi, Pallini-Gerakas, Paiania-Glyka Nera, Agia Paraskevi, Holargos-Papagou, Chalandri, Filothei-Psychiko, and Athens.

While Thursday and Friday will experience minimal disruptions, visitors to Athens on Saturday and Sunday should anticipate significant road closures and changes to public bus routes.

Only vehicles from the Greek police, fire brigade, and ambulance services will be permitted to travel in restricted areas.

Source: tovima.com

Τρία μέτρα για γρηγορότερες επικουρικές συντάξεις
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις

Τρία μέτρα για γρηγορότερες επικουρικές συντάξεις

Δυνατότητα στους ασφαλισμένους, των οποίων η αίτηση είχε απορριφθεί επειδή δεν πληρούσαν τις προϋποθέσεις για να υποβάλουν νέα αίτηση εφόσον έχουν τουλάχιστον 15 έτη ασφάλισης

in.gr

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

