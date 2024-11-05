41st Athens Marathon- Traffic Regulations in Athens from Thursday to Sunday

From Thursday until Sunday, a series of traffic regulations will be gradually implemented in downtown Athens in anticipation of the 41st Authentic Athens Marathon.

The race is expected to draw over 70,000 runners of all ages and will take place on Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10.

The primary areas impacted include the municipalities of Marathon, Rafina-Pikermi, Pallini-Gerakas, Paiania-Glyka Nera, Agia Paraskevi, Holargos-Papagou, Chalandri, Filothei-Psychiko, and Athens.

While Thursday and Friday will experience minimal disruptions, visitors to Athens on Saturday and Sunday should anticipate significant road closures and changes to public bus routes.

Only vehicles from the Greek police, fire brigade, and ambulance services will be permitted to travel in restricted areas.

Source: tovima.com