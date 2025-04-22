Τρίτη 22 Απριλίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση
22.04.2025 | 16:39
Αυτοκίνητο τυλίχθηκε στις φλόγες σε πρατήριο καυσίμων
Σημαντική είδηση
22.04.2025 | 16:04
Κεφαλονιά: Φωτιά σε σπίτι στο Αργοστόλι – Κινδύνευσε βρέφος
Σημαντική είδηση
22.04.2025 | 15:15
Μετ' εμποδίων η επιστροφή των εκδρομέων του Πάσχα – Πού καταγράφεται αυξημένη κίνηση
Alter Ego Ventures Invests in Pioneering Gaming Company ‘Couch Heroes’
English edition 22 Απριλίου 2025 | 13:22

Alter Ego Ventures Invests in Pioneering Gaming Company ‘Couch Heroes’

Alter Ego Ventures’ participation in the share capital of Couch Heroes marks yet another investment by the Alter Ego Media Group in innovative companies with a focus on technology.

Σύνταξη
Vita.gr
Τα πολλά ή τα λίγα χρήματα φέρνουν την… ευγένεια;

Τα πολλά ή τα λίγα χρήματα φέρνουν την… ευγένεια;

Spotlight

ALTER EGO MEDIA announced that, through its subsidiary, ALTER EGO VENTURES, it has acquired a 1% equity stake in CH GAME DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE LIMITED, for the amount of €110,000.

CH GAME DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE LIMITED operates in the eGaming sector and has developed the Couch Heroes platform — a gamified platform, offering unique and significant benefits for both developers and users, while simultaneously unlocking hidden value within the video game ecosystem.

With headquarters in both Cyprus and Greece, Couch Heroes operates under the philosophy of “Gamers First.” It fosters a corporate culture and structure that encourages creativity and innovation. One of the company’s main goals is to breathe new life into the Greek gaming community and serve as a source of inspiration for the next wave of game development in Greece.

Through this investment, ALTER EGO aims to tap into the strong growth potential of the eGaming sector and explore strategic synergies with its other business activities.

ALTER EGO VENTURES serves as the corporate venture capital arm of the Alter Ego Media Group. It was established to invest in companies with strong growth prospects and potential for strategic collaboration with the Group’s broader operations.

Οικονομία
Μέτρα στήριξης: Ποιοι δικαιούνται την επιστροφή ενοικίου – Οι συνταξιούχοι που θα λάβουν επίδομα 250 ευρώ

Μέτρα στήριξης: Ποιοι δικαιούνται την επιστροφή ενοικίου – Οι συνταξιούχοι που θα λάβουν επίδομα 250 ευρώ

Vita.gr

Τα πολλά ή τα λίγα χρήματα φέρνουν την… ευγένεια;

Τα πολλά ή τα λίγα χρήματα φέρνουν την… ευγένεια;

Επιχειρήσεις
ALTER EGO VENTURES: Επενδύει στην εταιρεία eGaming Couch Heroes

ALTER EGO VENTURES: Επενδύει στην εταιρεία eGaming Couch Heroes

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port
English edition 22.04.25

Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port

...or, how Ilias Hatzipavlis and Tasos Bountouris, two Olympiacos athletes, became legends in a sport where the wind decides everything...and nothing

Σύνταξη
Aquatic Dreams
English edition 22.04.25

Aquatic Dreams

With Thodoris Vlachos and Charis Pavlidis at the helm, the titles began to... rain down. Having grown up at Olympiacos, they went on to help their club grow in its turn

Σύνταξη
When Blue Skies was Unmasked as ND's Political 'Slush Fund'
English edition 20.04.25

When Blue Skies was Unmasked as ND’s Political ‘Slush Fund’

The fact that so many top New Democracy (ND) party cadres were paid by the firm Blue Skies, owned by Thomas Varvitsiotis and Yiannis Olympios, without ever citing this publicly, raises very serious moral issues, regardless of the legality

Lefteris Charalampopoulos
Lefteris Charalampopoulos
Η Μπάρμπαρα Κρούγκερ δημιουργεί ένα νέο έργο σε ουκρανικό τρένο που θα κάνει το γύρω της χώρας
Untitled 22.04.25

Η Μπάρμπαρα Κρούγκερ δημιουργεί ένα νέο έργο σε ουκρανικό τρένο που θα κάνει το γύρω της χώρας

Το νέο έργο της Μπάρμπαρα Κρούγκερ θα είναι γραμμένο στα ουκρανικά, ώστε οι άνθρωποι να μπορούν να το καταλάβουν, σύμφωνα με την εφημερίδα The Art Newspaper.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Καντσελιέρι: «Δεν θα φοβηθούμε κάτι, δική μου δουλειά να καλύψουμε τη διαφορά»
Μπάσκετ 22.04.25

Καντσελιέρι: «Δεν θα φοβηθούμε κάτι, δική μου δουλειά να καλύψουμε τη διαφορά»

Ο ΠΑΟΚ φιλοξενεί την Τετάρτη τη Μπιλμπάο στον δεύτερο τελικό του FIBA Europe Cup και ο τεχνικός του Δικεφάλου του Βορρά, Μάσιμο Καντσελιέρι, τόνισε ότι η ομάδα του θα τα δώσει όλα για την κατάκτηση του τροπαίου.

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ για τα μέτρα Μητσοτάκη: «Η κυβέρνηση χρησιμοποιεί ως προεκλογικό εργαλείο το υπερπλεόνασμα»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.04.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ για τα μέτρα Μητσοτάκη: «Η κυβέρνηση χρησιμοποιεί ως προεκλογικό εργαλείο το υπερπλεόνασμα»

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ αναφέρει σε ανακοίνωση του διαθέτει αξιόπιστο εναλλακτικό σχέδιο ανάταξης της ελληνικής κοινωνίας και οικονομίας, στον αντίποδα των συντηρητικών πολιτικών της Νέας Δημοκρατίας

Σύνταξη
Έβερεστ: Είναι τα drones το μέλλον της υψηλότερης κορυφής;
Τι προσφέρουν 22.04.25

Είναι τα drones το μέλλον του Έβερεστ;

Η αναρρίχηση στο Έβερεστ συνοδεύεται από πολλούς κινδύνους και δυσκολίες, κάτι που τα drones ενδέχεται να αλλάξουν

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Υπό την αιγίδα του Δήμου Πειραιά η Όπερα επιστρέφει στον Πολιτιστικό Πολυχώρο «Κ. Κωσταράκος»
Πολιτισμός 22.04.25

Υπό την αιγίδα του Δήμου Πειραιά η Όπερα επιστρέφει στον Πολιτιστικό Πολυχώρο «Κ. Κωσταράκος»

Με την υποστήριξη της Διεύθυνσης Πολιτισμού του Δήμου Πειραιά, η Όπερα επιστρέφει στα Καμίνια με στόχο την ανάδειξη της συνοικίας των Καμινίων ως σημαντικού πολιτιστικού προορισμού της πόλης.

Σύνταξη
Σάλος στην Αργεντινή: Ο πρόεδρος της Σαν Λορέντζο καταγράφεται σε βίντεο να «λαδώνεται» για μεταγραφή παίκτη
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.04.25

Σάλος στην Αργεντινή: Ο πρόεδρος της Σαν Λορέντζο καταγράφεται σε βίντεο να «λαδώνεται» για μεταγραφή παίκτη

Στα... πράσα πιάστηκε ο πρόεδρος της Σαν Λορέντζο στην Αργεντινή, όταν δέχθηκε «λάδωμα» μάνατζερ για μεταγραφή παίκτη στην ομάδα του – Το γύρο των social media κάνει το βίντεο.

Σύνταξη
