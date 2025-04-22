Alter Ego Ventures Invests in Pioneering Gaming Company ‘Couch Heroes’

ALTER EGO MEDIA announced that, through its subsidiary, ALTER EGO VENTURES, it has acquired a 1% equity stake in CH GAME DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE LIMITED, for the amount of €110,000.

CH GAME DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE LIMITED operates in the eGaming sector and has developed the Couch Heroes platform — a gamified platform, offering unique and significant benefits for both developers and users, while simultaneously unlocking hidden value within the video game ecosystem.

With headquarters in both Cyprus and Greece, Couch Heroes operates under the philosophy of “Gamers First.” It fosters a corporate culture and structure that encourages creativity and innovation. One of the company’s main goals is to breathe new life into the Greek gaming community and serve as a source of inspiration for the next wave of game development in Greece.

Through this investment, ALTER EGO aims to tap into the strong growth potential of the eGaming sector and explore strategic synergies with its other business activities.

ALTER EGO VENTURES serves as the corporate venture capital arm of the Alter Ego Media Group. It was established to invest in companies with strong growth prospects and potential for strategic collaboration with the Group’s broader operations.