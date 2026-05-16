Fraport Greece Airports See Passenger Traffic Rise in April 2026

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του in.gr στην Google

Passenger traffic across the airports managed by Fraport Greece rose by 3.2% in April 2026, with total passenger numbers reaching 1.8 million — an increase of 56,000 travelers compared with April 2025.

According to the company, traffic performance during the month was shaped by a combination of geopolitical disruptions, seasonal travel demand linked to Easter, and the early launch of several international routes.

Air traffic to and from Israel was heavily affected by the regional conflict, leading to widespread flight cancellations and a sharp decline in passenger volumes. Although services gradually resumed in mid-April, led primarily by Israeli carriers EL AL and Israir.

Compared with the same month last year, traffic to Israel plunged by 92.5%, representing a loss of roughly 45,000 passengers, with Rhodes and Thessaloniki being the most heavily impacted, largely due to reduced operations by Middle Eastern airlines.

The Easter holiday period, which fell at the beginning of April this year, boosted passenger volumes early in the month, although momentum weakened toward the end of April.

Chania Airport (CHQ) posted one of the strongest performances, with passenger traffic climbing by 26.4% year-on-year. The rise was driven by the early launch of flights to Amsterdam and the United Kingdom, as well as a new Ryanair Group route to Ireland.

Santorini Airport also maintained positive momentum, recording a 16.4% increase compared with April 2025, although traffic levels remain below those seen in 2024. Growth was driven mainly by domestic travel, while international demand also improved thanks to Transavia Group services connecting the island with France and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Thessaloniki Airport continued its upward trajectory, with passenger traffic rising by 3.1%. Domestic traffic increased by 2.7%, while load factors edged slightly lower to 81.5%, compared with 82.0% a year earlier.

International traffic at Thessaloniki also expanded by 3.4%. The strongest gains came from Poland, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and Turkey, all of which recorded notable increases in traveler numbers.

By contrast, Israel, Romania, Cyprus and Finland posted significant declines, with Israel seeing by far the steepest drop.

Across the wider Fraport Greece airport network, the average load factor in April 2026 fell to 77.3%, down from 79.4% in April 2025, reflecting softer seat occupancy at most airports.