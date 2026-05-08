Inflation in Greece Surges to 5.4% in April
Fuel, transport and food costs drove a sharp monthly spike, with diesel prices up 32.4% year-on-year and no relief expected in the months ahead
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Greek inflation jumped to 5.4% in April 2026, up from 3.9% in March, as fuel, energy, transport and food costs continued to squeeze household budgets, according to data from ELSTAT, Greece’s official statistics authority.
Transport costs led the surge, rising 10% compared to April last year. Diesel prices soared 32.4% year-on-year, gasoline climbed 17.1%, and other fuels spiked 42.4%. Air passenger fares were up 18.6%.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 4.4% annually. Beef prices increased 19.2%, lamb and goat 13.3%, and margarine and vegetable oils 11.6%.
On a monthly basis, the general consumer price index rose 1.5% in April compared to March. Clothing and footwear jumped 4.5% as post-winter sales discounts expired. Housing costs, including rents, electricity, natural gas and heating oil, rose 4.4%. Vehicle insurance premiums drove a 1.3% increase in financial services. Hotels, cafes and restaurants posted a 1.1% monthly rise.
Officials with knowledge of the situation warned that consumer pressures will intensify in the coming months, with the wave of price increases showing no sign of abating. Reports have raised the question of whether the government may revive subsidy programs, previously introduced as Fuel Pass and Market Pass during earlier inflationary periods, drawing on a reported reserve of 200 million euros.
The cost-of-living shock
All indicators point to the price shock being far from temporary. Even if geopolitical tensions ease, the ripple effects of successive price increases are expected to keep weighing on markets, testing the resilience of both consumers and businesses and confronting the government with difficult choices about how to ease the burden on households.
Supermarkets and suppliers appear to be holding their positions, waiting for a resolution to the ongoing conflict before adjusting their pricing strategies.
According to a survey by IELKA, the Hellenic Institute of Retail Consumer Research, food remains the primary source of financial pressure for Greek households, even as fuel prices have risen sharply. Four in 10 consumers identify food as their biggest expense, compared to 34% who cite energy and 21% who point to fuel.
Source: tovima.com
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