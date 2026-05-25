Olympiacos Crowned Kings of Europe Once Again

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Olympiacos B.C. returned to the summit of European basketball on Sunday night, May 24, capturing the fourth EuroLeague title in club history with a dramatic 92-85 victory over Real Madrid Baloncesto in a thrilling final that went down to the closing seconds.

Backed by nearly 18,000 passionate supporters inside a sea of red at the OAKA, Olympiacos completed a remarkable journey to reclaim the continental crown. The side coached by Georgios Bartzokas delivered a performance full of character and composure, with Alec Peters, Evan Fournier, Nikola Milutinov and Thomas Walkup once again leading the way to glory.

Real Madrid, despite being forced to play without a true center, fought relentlessly until the end. Lyles and Mario Hezonja carried the Spanish giants offensively for long stretches, but their efforts ultimately proved insufficient against the resilience and discipline of the Greek champions.

The standout performer for Olympiacos was Evan Fournier, who finished with 20 points and showed tremendous composure in the decisive moments, calmly knocking down crucial free throws late in the game. Alec Peters also played a pivotal role in the closing minute, converting all four of his free throws under immense pressure.

For Real Madrid, Lyles exploded out of the gates with 21 first-half points, but was held to just three after the break as Olympiacos tightened its defense when it mattered most. Mario Hezonja added 19 points for the Spanish side, while Andrés Feliz contributed 13.