Δευτέρα 25 Μαϊου 2026
weather-icon 23o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
25.05.2026 | 08:47
Στο «κόκκινο» ο Κηφισός – Καθυστερήσεις στην Αττική Οδό
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# FINAL FOUR
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Olympiacos Crowned Kings of Europe Once Again
English edition 25 Μαΐου 2026, 08:31

Olympiacos Crowned Kings of Europe Once Again

Olympiacos B.C. are champions of Europe once again, defeating Real Madrid Baloncesto 92-85 in a dramatic EuroLeague final to capture their fourth continental title.

Σύνταξη
Σχολιάστε
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Μήπως η πλευρά που κοιμόμαστε επηρεάζει το πώς νιώθουμε όλη μέρα;

Μήπως η πλευρά που κοιμόμαστε επηρεάζει το πώς νιώθουμε όλη μέρα;

Spotlight

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του in.gr στην Google

Olympiacos B.C. returned to the summit of European basketball on Sunday night, May 24, capturing the fourth EuroLeague title in club history with a dramatic 92-85 victory over Real Madrid Baloncesto in a thrilling final that went down to the closing seconds.

Backed by nearly 18,000 passionate supporters inside a sea of red at the OAKA, Olympiacos completed a remarkable journey to reclaim the continental crown. The side coached by Georgios Bartzokas delivered a performance full of character and composure, with Alec Peters, Evan Fournier, Nikola Milutinov and Thomas Walkup once again leading the way to glory.

Real Madrid, despite being forced to play without a true center, fought relentlessly until the end. Lyles and Mario Hezonja carried the Spanish giants offensively for long stretches, but their efforts ultimately proved insufficient against the resilience and discipline of the Greek champions.

The standout performer for Olympiacos was Evan Fournier, who finished with 20 points and showed tremendous composure in the decisive moments, calmly knocking down crucial free throws late in the game. Alec Peters also played a pivotal role in the closing minute, converting all four of his free throws under immense pressure.

For Real Madrid, Lyles exploded out of the gates with 21 first-half points, but was held to just three after the break as Olympiacos tightened its defense when it mattered most. Mario Hezonja added 19 points for the Spanish side, while Andrés Feliz contributed 13.

Source: tovima.com

Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Με την υποβολή της φόρμας αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης . Το site προστατεύεται από reCAPTCHA, ισχύουν Πολιτική Απορρήτου & Όροι Χρήσης της Google.
Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη
ΔΕΗ: Κλειδώνει και τον εξοπλισμό για το data center στη Δ. Μακεδονία

ΔΕΗ: Κλειδώνει και τον εξοπλισμό για το data center στη Δ. Μακεδονία

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Προσθήκη του in.gr στην Google
Vita.gr
Μήπως η πλευρά που κοιμόμαστε επηρεάζει το πώς νιώθουμε όλη μέρα;

Μήπως η πλευρά που κοιμόμαστε επηρεάζει το πώς νιώθουμε όλη μέρα;

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Euronext Athens: Οι επόμενες «αφίξεις» στο ταμπλό της Λεωφόρου Αθηνών

Euronext Athens: Οι επόμενες «αφίξεις» στο ταμπλό της Λεωφόρου Αθηνών

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greece Approves Purchase of Bergamini Frigates
English edition 19.05.26

Greece Approves Purchase of Bergamini Frigates

A top government defense council has approved the acquisition of Italian-built Bergamini frigates as part of a wider naval modernization plan, alongside upgrades to existing vessels and new defense equipment procurement

Σύνταξη
How Greece Is “Locking In” the Aegean Sea
English edition 18.05.26

How Greece Is “Locking In” the Aegean Sea

Athens is moving ahead with a vast new marine park in the Southern Cyclades, reshaping fishing, construction and environmental protections across strategically sensitive areas of the Aegean while reinforcing its maritime sovereignty claims

Σύνταξη
Greece to Pay New Child Benefit of Up to €1,050
English edition 16.05.26

Greece to Pay New Child Benefit of Up to €1,050

Nearly one million households are expected to receive an extraordinary child support payment by the end of June, with amounts linked to the number of children and family income.

Σύνταξη
Inflation in Greece Surges to 5.4% in April
English edition 08.05.26

Inflation in Greece Surges to 5.4% in April

Fuel, transport and food costs drove a sharp monthly spike, with diesel prices up 32.4% year-on-year and no relief expected in the months ahead

Σύνταξη
Greek Banks Reshape Insurance Sector With New Deals
English edition 06.05.26

Greek Banks Reshape Insurance Sector With New Deals

A wave of bancassurance deals is transforming Greece’s insurance market, as major banks deepen partnerships and acquisitions to boost revenues and close the gap with European peers

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Γαλλία: «Μαζικό» σκάνδαλο κακοποίησης παιδιών – Σχολικό προσωπικό ερευνάται για βία και σεξουαλική επίθεση
Κόσμος 25.05.26

«Μαζικό» σκάνδαλο κακοποίησης παιδιών - Σχολικό προσωπικό ερευνάται για βία και σεξουαλική επίθεση

Η αστυνομία του Παρισιού εξετάζει περισσότερες από 100 καταγγελίες για κακομεταχείριση, σωματική βία και βιασμό παιδιών ηλικίας μόλις τριών ετών από σχολικούς επιθεωρητές

Σύνταξη
Μάης 2024 – Μάης 2026: Τρία θρυλικά χρόνια, δύο ευρωπαϊκά… εντός έδρας και 37 τρόπαια
On Field 25.05.26

Μάης 2024 – Μάης 2026: Τρία θρυλικά χρόνια, δύο ευρωπαϊκά… εντός έδρας και 37 τρόπαια

Όλα όσα οι υπόλοιποι ονειρεύονται, ο Ολυμπιακός τα πετυχαίνει στο… 3% της ιστορίας του. Ευρωπαϊκά, νταμπλ, 3 ντουζίνες τρόπαια σε ομαδικά σπορ και η ζωή -της κορυφής- συνεχίζεται.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Επιστροφη στον κόσμο του Star Wars: Το Mandalorian and Grogu έσπασε το φράγμα των 100 εκατ. δολαρίων
A new hope? 25.05.26

Επιστροφη στον κόσμο του Star Wars: Το Mandalorian and Grogu έσπασε το φράγμα των 100 εκατ. δολαρίων αλλά στη Disney δεν πανηγυρίζουν

Μετά από 7 χρόνια, ο κόσμος του Star Wars επέστρεψε στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες, το Mandalorian and Grogu έκανε δυνατή πρεμιέρα, ωστόσο στη Disney υπάρχει προβληματισμός

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Ελεγκτικό συνέδριο: Με απευθείας ανάθεση σε ιδιώτες το 90% των εσωτερικών ελέγχων στο Δημόσιο
Αποκαλυπτική έκθεση 25.05.26

Ελεγκτικό συνέδριο: Με απευθείας ανάθεση σε ιδιώτες το 90% των εσωτερικών ελέγχων στο Δημόσιο

Από τα 8,9 εκατομμύρια ευρώ που ξόδεψε το Δημόσιο σε εξωτερικούς συνεργάτες για να διεξάγουν εσωτερικούς ελέγχους, τα 7,6 εκατ. δόθηκαν με απευθείας ανάθεση. Τι αποκαλύπτει το Ελεγκτικό Συνέδριο.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Εμπνέοντας την κοινωνία ξανά
Editorial 25.05.26

Εμπνέοντας την κοινωνία ξανά

Το μεγάλο στοίχημα είναι η κοινωνία να θεωρήσει ότι υπάρχουν πολιτικές προτάσεις που την εμπνέουν και την κινητοποιούν

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Καμπανάκι για τον Έμπολα στη ΛΔ του Κονγκό – Πάνω από 900 ύποπτα κρούσματα
Κόσμος 25.05.26

Καμπανάκι για τον Έμπολα στη ΛΔ του Κονγκό – Πάνω από 900 ύποπτα κρούσματα

Στον πιο πρόσφατο επίσημο απολογισμό του, που δημοσιοποιήθηκε προχθές Σάββατο, το υπουργείο Υγείας της κεντροαφρικανικής χώρας έκανε λόγο για 204 θανάτους επί συνόλου 867 ύποπτων κρουσμάτων στο πλαίσιο της συνεχιζόμενης επιδημίας

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Προετοιμάζονται για Τσίπρα και απαντούν με το πράσινο «μανιφέστο»
Πολιτική 25.05.26

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Προετοιμάζονται για Τσίπρα και απαντούν με το πράσινο «μανιφέστο»

Στο ΠΑΣΟΚ επιχειρούν να θωρακίσουν το αφήγημα της πολιτικής αλλαγής, με τον Νίκο Ανδρουλάκη να παρεμβαίνει με ένα ιδεολογικό κείμενο, που στοχεύει στη συσπείρωση του προοδευτικού χώρου και στην κατοχύρωση ρόλου εναλλακτικής διακυβέρνησης.

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Γροιλανδία, η επιστροφή – Τα ηγεμονικά σχέδια του Τραμπ μπαίνουν σε νέα φάση
Νεο-ιμπεριαλισμός 25.05.26

Γροιλανδία, η επιστροφή – Τα ηγεμονικά σχέδια του Τραμπ μπαίνουν σε νέα φάση

Τέσσερις μήνες μετά την ευρωατλαντική κρίση για τη Γροιλανδία, οι ΗΠΑ επανέρχονται με σχέδια ενίσχυσης του αποτυπώματός τους στο αρκτικό νησί, δοκιμάζοντας τις ήδη τεταμένες σχέσεις με την Ευρώπη

Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Φραντσέσκο Σαρατσένο: Η Ιταλία είναι ο μεγάλος ασθενής της Ευρώπης, αλλά όχι λόγω χρέους
Συνέντευξη 25.05.26

Φραντσέσκο Σαρατσένο: Η Ιταλία είναι ο μεγάλος ασθενής της Ευρώπης, αλλά όχι λόγω χρέους

«Η Ευρώπη βρίσκεται σε κρίσιμο σταυροδρόμι και φαίνεται ανίκανη να διαμορφώσει μια σοβαρή μακροπρόθεσμη στρατηγική» λέει ο Ιταλός οικονομολόγος αναπληρωτής διευθυντής του γαλλικού οικονομικού think tank OFCE

Πέτρος Κωνσταντινίδης
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη και παραγωγικότητα: Στις τελευταίες θέσεις της ΕΕ η Ελλάδα
Oxford Economics 25.05.26

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη και παραγωγικότητα: Στις τελευταίες θέσεις της ΕΕ η Ελλάδα

H θετική επίδραση της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης στην παραγωγικότητα αρχίζει και γίνεται ορατή, αλλά μόνο στις «τοπ 5 χώρες» της ΕΕ, με την υψηλότερη χρήση ΑΙ. Στις υπόλοιπες... πέρα βρέχει.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Must Read
«Έγραψε» το ρεκόρ η ΔΕΗ, η χρυσή «ευαισθησία» της Alpha, πάντα… έτοιμος ο Boujnah, εγκρίσεις για Metlen, κλείνει (;) deal CrediaBank – Ευρώπη, η ευρώ- επιτυχία της Λαζαράκου

«Έγραψε» το ρεκόρ η ΔΕΗ, η χρυσή «ευαισθησία» της Alpha, πάντα… έτοιμος ο Boujnah, εγκρίσεις για Metlen, κλείνει (;) deal CrediaBank – Ευρώπη, η ευρώ- επιτυχία της Λαζαράκου

Διακοπές για λίγους: Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις έως 20% στα ακτοπλοϊκά εισιτήρια – Σοκάρουν οι τιμές των αεροπορικών

Διακοπές για λίγους: Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις έως 20% στα ακτοπλοϊκά εισιτήρια – Σοκάρουν οι τιμές των αεροπορικών

Γιατί μας ευχαριστεί ο Τραμπ; Τι κρύβει η ατάκα-σφραγίδα του στο «Truth Social»

Γιατί μας ευχαριστεί ο Τραμπ; Τι κρύβει η ατάκα-σφραγίδα του στο «Truth Social»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποιος είναι ο Τζόναθαν Αντίκ, ο γιος του ιδρυτή της Mango που κατηγορείται για το θάνατο του πατέρα του

Ποιος είναι ο Τζόναθαν Αντίκ, ο γιος του ιδρυτή της Mango που κατηγορείται για το θάνατο του πατέρα του

Μεταβολική υγεία: Το κλειδί για καλύτερη διάθεση και καθαρή σκέψη;

Μεταβολική υγεία: Το κλειδί για καλύτερη διάθεση και καθαρή σκέψη;

Τι πραγματικά χρειάζεσαι στη βαλίτσα του μαιευτηρίου

Τι πραγματικά χρειάζεσαι στη βαλίτσα του μαιευτηρίου

Τα «ψιλά» γράμματα στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Τα «ψιλά» γράμματα στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Ταυτότητα
Δευτέρα 25 Μαϊου 2026
Cookies