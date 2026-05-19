Gas Smell Reported Across Southern Attica, Residents Alarmed
A strong gas odor has been detected across multiple neighborhoods in the Attica region, prompting an investigation into a possible leak
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Residents across large parts of the Athens metropolitan area were left concerned on Tuesday after reports of a strong gas-like smell prompted an emergency response and precautionary measures in several neighborhoods.
The odor was reported mainly in the southern suburbs and along the coastal zone, affecting areas stretching from Glyfada and Palaio Faliro to Piraeus, Keratsini and Drapetsona. Similar reports also emerged from more central districts, including Neos Kosmos and Kallithea.
As a precaution, some office buildings, businesses and school complexes, particularly in the areas of Nea Smyrni and Kallithea, were temporarily evacuated due to the intensity of the smell.
Emergency Services Investigate
Firefighters, coast guard personnel and technical crews from Greece’s natural gas transmission operator were mobilized to investigate the source of the odor and determine whether a gas leak had occurred.
According to the Fire Service, no evidence of a leak had been identified as of Tuesday afternoon. The Ministry of Environment and Energy is also monitoring the situation and working with relevant agencies to determine the source of the smell.
No Natural Gas Leak Detected
In a statement, gas distribution operator Enaon EDA said extensive inspections of the Attica natural gas network were ongoing, with particular focus on the southern suburbs.
The company stated that, so far, checks had not detected any release of natural gas into the atmosphere.
“Extensive inspections are being carried out across the Attica natural gas network, with emphasis on the southern suburbs. To date, no natural gas leak has been identified,” the company said, adding that investigations remain underway.
Residents Advised to Keep Windows Closed
The Municipality of Nea Smyrni said it had been informed by competent authorities that the odor does not appear to originate from a natural gas leak.
Municipal officials also stated that they had contacted civil protection authorities to establish the exact cause of the phenomenon. According to information provided to the municipality by a pollution-control service, the odor is not believed to be the result of hazardous environmental pollution.
Until more information becomes available, residents have been advised to remain indoors with windows closed as a precautionary measure.
Authorities continue to investigate the source of the smell, while monitoring conditions across the affected areas.
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