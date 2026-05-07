Greece Prepares Equal Pay Bill After Stakeholder Talks

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Greece is moving ahead with preparations for a new labor law aimed at strengthening equal pay between men and women, following a high-level consultation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and key social partners.

The meeting, led by Labor Minister Niki Kerameus, focused on the upcoming incorporation of European Directive 2023/970, which seeks to reinforce the principle of equal pay for equal work regardless of gender.

During the discussions, representatives of major employer and employee organizations presented proposals and observations, which the ministry said will be taken into account in drafting the final bill. The government emphasized that open dialogue with social partners is a standard step before finalizing labor legislation.

EU rules on pay transparency

The forthcoming legislation is based on EU Directive 2023/970, which introduces a framework of pay transparency measures across three key stages: recruitment, employment, and employer reporting obligations.

Under the new rules, job advertisements and hiring processes must include either the starting salary or a salary range. Employers will also be prohibited from requesting information about a candidate’s previous earnings.

During employment, workers will gain the right to access clear information on how pay levels and salary progression are determined. The directive also bans contractual clauses that prevent employees from discussing their salaries.

Companies will be required to publish data on gender pay gaps, including differences in base pay, bonuses, median salary gaps, and disparities across job categories.

If a pay gap of 5% or more is identified and cannot be objectively justified, employers must take corrective action by adjusting their pay structures.

Strengthening enforcement mechanisms

The reform also introduces stronger monitoring mechanisms. Employers will be expected to ensure compliance with transparency rules and address unjustified wage disparities when they arise.

The Ministry has already received recommendations from a legislative committee tasked with adapting the EU directive into national law. These proposals have been shared with social partners, whose input is expected to shape the final version of the bill.

Broad stakeholder participation

The consultation included representatives from leading business and labor organizations, including General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants (GSEVEE), Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE), Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), and Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE).

Source: tovima.com