Greece Approves Purchase of Bergamini Frigates

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Greece has approved the acquisition of two Bergamini-class frigates from Italy, following a decision taken during a meeting of the country’s government council for foreign and defense affairs.

The approval marks a key step in a broader effort to strengthen and modernize the Greek Navy through new procurement and upgrade programs.

Next steps in the naval agreement

The frigates, which are part of the Italian Navy’s FREMM-class fleet, had already been reviewed by a parliamentary committee responsible for defense procurement oversight. Discussions included the implementation framework for their transfer and the planned upgrades to be carried out once the vessels arrive in Greece.

The next stage involves the signing of a bilateral agreement between Greece and Italy. Once completed, the ships will be delivered after undergoing the necessary modifications to meet operational requirements.

Long-delayed upgrades to existing fleet

Alongside the frigate acquisition, the defense council also approved long-awaited upgrades to Greece’s MEKO-class frigates. The modernization program for these vessels has been pending for more than a decade and is now expected to move forward.

Officials view the upgrades as an essential component of maintaining naval readiness while new platforms are integrated into the fleet.

Additional defence decisions

The meeting also included decisions on other defense-related matters. These include the procurement of new encryption equipment to enhance secure communications capabilities.

In addition, Greece approved the deployment of additional M113 armored personnel carriers to Lebanon as part of its international commitments and cooperation frameworks.

Source: tovima.com