Δευτέρα 04 Μαϊου 2026
weather-icon 15o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
04.05.2026 | 10:08
Φωτιά σε αστικό λεωφορείο – Διακοπή κυκλοφορίας σε τμήμα της Φυλής
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Tourism’s Next Chapter: Climate, Quality and Data Take Center Stage
English edition 04 Μαΐου 2026, 11:04

Tourism’s Next Chapter: Climate, Quality and Data Take Center Stage

Adapting to climate change will be essential, as rising heat reshapes travel seasons and forces destinations to rethink peak demand. At the same time, travelers are prioritizing authentic, low-impact experiences.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Χοληστερίνη και διατροφή: Αποκωδικοποιώντας τη σχέση τους προστατεύουμε την καρδιά μας

Χοληστερίνη και διατροφή: Αποκωδικοποιώντας τη σχέση τους προστατεύουμε την καρδιά μας

Spotlight

Climate adaptation, quality experiences and digital data will define the trajectory of global tourism over the next five years, according to Nejc Jus, Director of Research at the World Travel & Tourism Council.

In an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Jus notes that international tourism continues to expand at a robust pace, with global arrivals rising by 5.4% in 2025. The Mediterranean, he says, remains at the heart of this momentum.

Adapting to climate change will be essential, as rising heat reshapes travel seasons and forces destinations to rethink peak demand. At the same time, travelers are prioritizing authentic, low-impact experiences.

Nejc Jus also highlights digital infrastructure as a key competitive edge, with data-driven systems and seamless technologies set to distinguish leaders—an area the World Travel & Tourism Council sees as critical, especially for Mediterranean destinations that move early.

The World Travel & Tourism Council reports that tourism contributed a record $11.6 trillion to global GDP in 2025 (9.8% of the total), growing significantly faster than the overall economy. Nejc Jus stresses that sustainability is not only an ethical priority but also a driver of resilience and long-term value.

Sustainable tourism can boost value by attracting higher-spending visitors, extending seasons and lowering costs, while inclusion—both social and accessible—remains central to the World Travel & Tourism Council mission.

Nejc Jus highlights initiatives in Skiathos such as “Autism Quiet Map,” sensory-friendly routes and SEATRAC beach access systems as examples of pioneering work that should become global benchmarks. He also notes the rise of regenerative tourism, which seeks not just to limit harm but to restore destinations and reverse biodiversity loss.

Technology and data, including artificial intelligence, are powerful tools for managing visitor flows, reducing waste and improving efficiency. Yet the essence of a destination—its culture and community—cannot be automated. The most successful destinations, Jus concludes, will be those that use technology to protect, not replace, the human experience. Systems may help manage capacity, but it is local people, their traditions and their pride of place that ultimately bring visitors back.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Το ράλι των 430 εκατ., η ΑΜΚ «μαμούθ» της ΔΕΗ και η ομπρέλα της Euronext

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Το ράλι των 430 εκατ., η ΑΜΚ «μαμούθ» της ΔΕΗ και η ομπρέλα της Euronext

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Χοληστερίνη και διατροφή: Αποκωδικοποιώντας τη σχέση τους προστατεύουμε την καρδιά μας

Χοληστερίνη και διατροφή: Αποκωδικοποιώντας τη σχέση τους προστατεύουμε την καρδιά μας

Κόσμος
Ιράν προς ΗΠΑ: Μην πλησιάσετε τα Στενά του Ορμούζ

Ιράν προς ΗΠΑ: Μην πλησιάσετε τα Στενά του Ορμούζ

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
A Prime Minister Who Exists To Cater To Private Interests
English edition 01.05.26

A Prime Minister Who Exists To Cater To Private Interests

The Prime Minister's presence at the inauguration of a private university financed by the CVC fund simply confirms that the only thing this government knows how to do is cater to private interests.

Panagiotis Sotiris
Wiretapping: Intellexa of Dillian, based in Athens, advertised spyware to “Law Enforcement Authorities”
English edition 24.04.26

Wiretapping: Intellexa of Dillian, based in Athens, advertised spyware to “Law Enforcement Authorities”

In.gr presented two promotional brochures attributed to the company at the center of the wiretapping scandal, Intellexa, which are addressed to “law enforcement authorities” and security and intelligence agencies. These materials confirm the claims of Tal Dillian that the company works only with governments and law enforcement authorities, while increasing the incriminating evidence concerning Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his then right-hand man, nephew and secretary-general of the Prime Minister’s office, Grigoris Dimitriadis.

Σύνταξη
Moody’s Adjusts Greek Bank Outlooks
English edition 22.04.26

Moody’s Adjusts Greek Bank Outlooks

Piraeus Bank, Alpha Bank, and Optima Bank were affirmed with stable outlooks. Eurobank and National Bank of Greece were also affirmed, but their outlooks were revised to negative from stable.

Σύνταξη
Greece Tax Evasion Soars, Auto Repair Shops Lead
English edition 21.04.26

Greece Tax Evasion Soars, Auto Repair Shops Lead

Nearly one in three businesses audited in 2025 were found violating tax rules, with car repair services topping the list as authorities impose billions in fines and hundreds of shutdowns

Σύνταξη
Athens Throws Open Its Doors on World Heritage Day
English edition 19.04.26

Athens Throws Open Its Doors on World Heritage Day

Thousands of tourists and locals flocked to the Acropolis on Saturday as Greece offered free admission to all state-run archaeological sites and museums in honor of World Heritage Day.

Σύνταξη
Greek Museums See Revenue Surge Despite Visitor Fluctuations
English edition 18.04.26

Greek Museums See Revenue Surge Despite Visitor Fluctuations

New data for 2025 shows mixed trends in Greece’s cultural sites, with modest changes in visitor numbers but significant increases in revenue, particularly in archaeological locations where earnings more than doubled in some periods.

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism Faces Uncertainty Amid Geopolitical Tensions
English edition 14.04.26

Greek Tourism Faces Uncertainty Amid Geopolitical Tensions

A brief ceasefire initially boosted bookings for Greece, but renewed geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East has disrupted momentum, leaving the tourism sector balancing cautious optimism with concerns over rising travel costs and demand volatility

Σύνταξη
Greece Rejects Criticism Over Foreign Policy Stance
English edition 13.04.26

Greece Rejects Criticism Over Foreign Policy Stance

Athens responds firmly to remarks by Turkey’s foreign minister, stressing its independent decision-making and commitment to regional stability through international partnerships

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Το χωριό στην Ινδία όπου ο Λένιν, ο Μαρξ και ο Στάλιν είναι… ονόματα παιδιών
Χωριό-μανιφέστο 04.05.26

Το χωριό στην Ινδία όπου ο Λένιν, ο Μαρξ και ο Στάλιν είναι… ονόματα παιδιών

Σε ένα χωριό της νότιας Ινδίας, ο Λένιν, ο Μαρξ και ο Στάλιν δεν είναι μόνο ιστορικά πρόσωπα, αλλά ονόματα παιδιών — σύμβολα μιας τοπικής ιστορίας αγώνων για γη, δικαιώματα και αξιοπρέπεια

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Μακρόν: «Ασαφές» το πλαίσιο των ΗΠΑ για τα Στενά του Ορμούζ – Έκκληση για συντονισμό με το Ιράν για το πέρασμα
Κόσμος 04.05.26

«Ασαφές» το πλαίσιο των ΗΠΑ για τα Στενά του Ορμούζ, λέει ο Μακρόν και απευθύνει έκκληση για συντονισμό με το Ιράν

Ο Εμανουέλ Μακρόν φάνηκε επιφυλακτικός για την νέα επιχείρηση ανοίγματος των Στενών του Ορμούζ από τις ΗΠΑ και επέμεινε στη σημασία να τηρηθεί η εκεχειρία στον Λίβανο

Σύνταξη
Είναι αδιανόητο να αφήσουμε τον βασανισμένο σκυλάκο Τζόκερ χωρίς οικογένεια
Υιοθεσία 04.05.26

Ο σκυλάκος Τζόκερ έχει υποφέρει πολύ στη ζωή του. Ήρθε η στιγμή να του προσφέρουμε την αγάπη μας

Πριν από πέντε μήνες, ο αδεσποτάκος Τζόκερ, μπορεί να είχε αφήσει την τελευταία του πνοή στον δρόμο, εάν δεν τον διέσωζαν δύο ακτιβίστριες -εθελόντριες.

Τζούλη Τούντα
Η Ολίβια Γουάιλντ απάντησε σε όσους την αποκάλεσαν «πτώμα»
Κάπου ώπα 04.05.26

Δεν έχω πεθάνει: Η Ολίβια Γουάιλντ απάντησε σε όσους την αποκάλεσαν «πτώμα» στην τελευταία της εμφάνιση

Η γνωστή ηθοποιός Ολίβια Γουάιλντ πέρασε στην αντεπίθεση, εξηγώντας την εικόνα της στην τελευταία της εμφάνιση στο Διεθνές Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου του Σαν Φρανσίσκο

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φιλοπαλαιστινιακά μηνύματα, απειλές, εμπρησμός – Μιλήσαμε με την ιδιοκτήτρια της γκαλερί Ecletica στου Ψυρρή
«Ήταν σχεδιασμένο» 04.05.26

Φιλοπαλαιστινιακά μηνύματα, απειλές, εμπρησμός - Μιλήσαμε με την ιδιοκτήτρια της γκαλερί Ecletica στου Ψυρρή

Κυριακή του Πάσχα γκαλερί στου Ψυρρή με φιλοπαλαιστινιακό μήνυμα κάηκε. «Είναι εμπρηστική επίθεση», τονίζει η ιδιοκτήτρια στο in

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Σχοινιάς 2028: Η «αναγέννηση» ενός Ολυμπιακού στολιδιού και το νέο στοίχημα της ελληνικής κωπηλασίας
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 04.05.26

Σχοινιάς 2028: Η «αναγέννηση» ενός Ολυμπιακού στολιδιού και το νέο στοίχημα της ελληνικής κωπηλασίας

Στρατηγική χορηγία της Alpha Bank για τον ελληνικό αθλητισμό – Έργα ουσίας στις εγκαταστάσεις της κωπηλασίας με φόντο τους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες 2028

Σύνταξη
Στενά του Ορμούζ: «Το σχέδιο των ΗΠΑ δεν θα περιλαμβάνει υποχρεωτική ναυτική συνοδεία» – Θολό τοπίο για την «Επιχείρηση Ελευθερίας»
Επιχείρηση «ελευθερία» 04.05.26

Axios: Το σχέδιο των ΗΠΑ για τα Στενά του Ορμούζ δεν θα περιλαμβάνει ναυτική συνοδεία - Θολό τοπίο στον Περσικό

Ενώ βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη διπλωματικές διεργασίες με το Ιράν, ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ απειλεί να βάλει εκ νέου φωτιά με την «επιχείρηση ελευθερία» στα Στενά του Ορμούζ

Σύνταξη
ΠΟΜΕΝΣ: Μια πρωτοβουλία ζωής για τα στελέχη των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 04.05.26

ΠΟΜΕΝΣ: Μια πρωτοβουλία ζωής για τα στελέχη των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων

Η διάθεση φορητών απινιδωτών από την Πανελλήνια Ομοσπονδία Ενώσεων Στρατιωτικών-ΠΟΜΕΝΣ σε στρατόπεδα σε όλη τη χώρα συνεχίζεται από τον Σεπτέμβριο, με στόχο να καλυφθεί σταδιακά κάθε στρατιωτική μονάδα

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ο ΟΤ στο Delphi Economic Forum XI, τα ραντεβού Στουρνάρα, τι «παίζει» με Πτολεμαΐδα 5, το reality check της Aegean, το «7 στα 7» της Bally’s Intralot

Ο ΟΤ στο Delphi Economic Forum XI, τα ραντεβού Στουρνάρα, τι «παίζει» με Πτολεμαΐδα 5, το reality check της Aegean, το «7 στα 7» της Bally’s Intralot

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 04 Μαϊου 2026
Cookies