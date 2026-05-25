Δευτέρα 25 Μαϊου 2026
weather-icon 24o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
25.05.2026 | 10:25
Συναγερμός στην Πάτρα: Εντοπίστηκε σορός άνδρα να επιπλέει στη θάλασσα
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# FINAL FOUR
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Stournaras: ECB Will Likely Raise Rates if Iran Conflict Persists
English edition 25 Μαΐου 2026, 10:56

Stournaras: ECB Will Likely Raise Rates if Iran Conflict Persists

According to Bloomberg, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said the European Central Bank may have to raise interest rates in June if energy-driven inflation pressures persist and the euro zone’s price outlook deteriorates further.

Σύνταξη
Σχολιάστε
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Μήπως η πλευρά που κοιμόμαστε επηρεάζει το πώς νιώθουμε όλη μέρα;

Μήπως η πλευρά που κοιμόμαστε επηρεάζει το πώς νιώθουμε όλη μέρα;

Spotlight

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του in.gr στην Google

The European Central Bank will likely need to raise interest rates next month, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said, according to Bloomberg. Stournaras, who also sits on the ECB’s Governing Council, argued that the institution’s credibility leaves policymakers little choice as long as the US-Iran conflict continues to threaten price stability across the euro area. He made the remarks in Nicosia, Cyprus, where he was attending a meeting of European finance chiefs. According to Bloomberg, he said the ECB’s commitment to price stability was now being tested.

“An interest-rate hike comes at a cost, for people, for employment, and that’s why I wish we didn’t have to do it,” he underlined. “But if the situation continues and we don’t, it’s going to be problematic. For the credibility of the ECB and our reaction function, we will probably have to raise rates in June.”

The ECB has already signaled that a rate increase is under serious consideration. Governing Council members have made clear since their last meeting that such a move would be unavoidable if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, oil prices stay elevated, and price stability comes under threat.

Stournaras acknowledged the situation could shift quickly if diplomacy succeeds. “If there is an agreement, we might see energy prices falling very, very quickly, and then rates may be able to stay where they are,” he said. “But without an agreement they might move into another level and inflation will become steeper.”

The ECB projected in March that consumer prices in the euro area would rise an average of 2.6% this year. That forecast is likely to be revised upward at the June meeting, according to fellow Governing Council member Alexander Demarco, who also pointed to signs of weakening growth momentum in a separate Bloomberg interview.

The data offer little reassurance. Output across the euro area grew just 0.1% in the first quarter.

Stournaras said he was concerned that inflation expectations could become unanchored. “I have the feeling inflation is sticky,” he said. “The fact that the PMI is so weak won’t help us much. There are so many rigidities in the economy.”

The governor of Bank of Greece also argued that memories of the past inflation shock have raised the stakes, with consumers increasingly watching whether the ECB’s stated readiness to act is more than theoretical.

“Everybody will wonder if we have an actual reaction function or if it’s just a theory that’s never applied,” Stournaras said. “The next three weeks will be very crucial, looking at the second-order effects.”

Source: tovima.com

Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Με την υποβολή της φόρμας αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης . Το site προστατεύεται από reCAPTCHA, ισχύουν Πολιτική Απορρήτου & Όροι Χρήσης της Google.
Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Societe Generale: Ανθεκτικές οι ευρωπαϊκές αγορές… αλλά εμφανίζονται ρωγμές

Societe Generale: Ανθεκτικές οι ευρωπαϊκές αγορές… αλλά εμφανίζονται ρωγμές

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Προσθήκη του in.gr στην Google
Vita.gr
Μήπως η πλευρά που κοιμόμαστε επηρεάζει το πώς νιώθουμε όλη μέρα;

Μήπως η πλευρά που κοιμόμαστε επηρεάζει το πώς νιώθουμε όλη μέρα;

Business
Bally’s Intralot: Νέο συμβόλαιο λοταρίας με την Ελληνικά Λαχεία στην Ελλάδα

Bally’s Intralot: Νέο συμβόλαιο λοταρίας με την Ελληνικά Λαχεία στην Ελλάδα

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Olympiacos Crowned Kings of Europe Once Again
English edition 25.05.26

Olympiacos Crowned Kings of Europe Once Again

Olympiacos B.C. are champions of Europe once again, defeating Real Madrid Baloncesto 92-85 in a dramatic EuroLeague final to capture their fourth continental title.

Σύνταξη
Greece Approves Purchase of Bergamini Frigates
English edition 19.05.26

Greece Approves Purchase of Bergamini Frigates

A top government defense council has approved the acquisition of Italian-built Bergamini frigates as part of a wider naval modernization plan, alongside upgrades to existing vessels and new defense equipment procurement

Σύνταξη
How Greece Is “Locking In” the Aegean Sea
English edition 18.05.26

How Greece Is “Locking In” the Aegean Sea

Athens is moving ahead with a vast new marine park in the Southern Cyclades, reshaping fishing, construction and environmental protections across strategically sensitive areas of the Aegean while reinforcing its maritime sovereignty claims

Σύνταξη
Greece to Pay New Child Benefit of Up to €1,050
English edition 16.05.26

Greece to Pay New Child Benefit of Up to €1,050

Nearly one million households are expected to receive an extraordinary child support payment by the end of June, with amounts linked to the number of children and family income.

Σύνταξη
Inflation in Greece Surges to 5.4% in April
English edition 08.05.26

Inflation in Greece Surges to 5.4% in April

Fuel, transport and food costs drove a sharp monthly spike, with diesel prices up 32.4% year-on-year and no relief expected in the months ahead

Σύνταξη
Greek Banks Reshape Insurance Sector With New Deals
English edition 06.05.26

Greek Banks Reshape Insurance Sector With New Deals

A wave of bancassurance deals is transforming Greece’s insurance market, as major banks deepen partnerships and acquisitions to boost revenues and close the gap with European peers

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Β. Κικίλιας: «51% περισσότεροι έκτακτοι έλεγχοι στα πλοία – Μηδενική ανοχή σε θέματα ασφάλειας»
Ελλάδα 25.05.26

Β. Κικίλιας: «51% περισσότεροι έκτακτοι έλεγχοι στα πλοία – Μηδενική ανοχή σε θέματα ασφάλειας»

Οι έλεγχοι αφορούν, μεταξύ άλλων, ζητήματα ασφάλειας στα πλοία, πυρασφάλειας, σωστικών μέσων, συντήρησης και καλής λειτουργίας του εξοπλισμού και των μηχανημάτων

Σύνταξη
Ο Τραμπ τώρα θέλει χρόνο για τη συμφωνία – «Πλακώματα» στους Ρεπουμπλικανούς και αναζήτηση αφηγήματος για τη νίκη
Παγιδευμένος 25.05.26

Ο Τραμπ τώρα θέλει χρόνο για τη συμφωνία – «Πλακώματα» στους Ρεπουμπλικανούς και αναζήτηση αφηγήματος για τη νίκη

Ο Τραμπ λέει τώρα ότι η συμφωνία με το Ιράν χρειάζεται χρόνο, καθώς τα «γεράκια» των Ρεπουμπλικανών βλέπουν ταπείνωση των ΗΠΑ - Αναζητώντας αφήγημα νίκης οι ΗΠΑ στρέφονται ξανά στις Συμφωνίες του Αβραάμ

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Στο μικροσκόπιο της ΕΕ το επιτελικό κράτος Μητσοτάκη: Τι θα ψάξει κάθε Επιτροπή που φτάνει στην Ελλάδα
Πολιτική 25.05.26

Στο μικροσκόπιο της ΕΕ το επιτελικό κράτος Μητσοτάκη: Τι θα ψάξει κάθε Επιτροπή που φτάνει στην Ελλάδα

Δύο Επιτροπές της Ε.Ε. θα ελέγξουν ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και Τέμπη. Η Επιτροπή Cont βάζει στο στόχαστρο τις επιδοτήσεις, ακολουθούν τα Τέμπη, το Κράτος Δικαίου, ενώ παραμονεύει και η Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία. Η συνάντηση στο Στρασβούργο που η κυβέρνηση τα «βρήκε σκούρα»

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Η Apple μετέδωσε αγώνα του MLS γυρισμένο εξ ολοκλήρου με iPhone
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.05.26

Η Apple μετέδωσε αγώνα του MLS γυρισμένο εξ ολοκλήρου με iPhone

Το Galaxy–Houston Dynamo αποτέλεσε το πρώτο επαγγελματικό αθλητικό γεγονός που προβλήθηκε διεθνώς με παραγωγή βασισμένη αποκλειστικά σε iPhone 17 Pro, ανοίγοντας νέα εποχή στη sports broadcasting βιομηχανία

Γεώργιος Μαζιάς
Ο Γκόρντον Μπανκς, το Μουντιάλ του 1970 και η CIA
Ήταν πέναλτι κύριε Πάνο; 25.05.26

Ο Γκόρντον Μπανκς, το Μουντιάλ του 1970 και το σαμποτάζ της CIA - Η απίστευτη ποδοσφαιρική θεωρία συνωμοσίας

Κάτι περισσότερο από μισό αιώνα μετά την διεξαγωγή του Μουντιάλ του 1970, μια θεωρία συνωμοσίας βάζει στην ίδια κουβέντα τον θρυλικό τερματοφύλακα Γκόρντον Μπανκς, τη CIA και την αναμέτρηση Αγγλία - Γερμανία

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Ψάχνετε την καλύτερη σχέση ποιότητας τιμής; Αυτές είναι οι πιο φθηνές πόλεις για διακοπές στην Ευρώπη
Planet Travel 25.05.26

Ψάχνετε την καλύτερη σχέση ποιότητας τιμής; Αυτές είναι οι πιο φθηνές πόλεις για διακοπές στην Ευρώπη

Νέα έρευνα αποκάλυψε ποιες πόλεις στην Ευρώπη προσφέρουν την καλύτερη σχέση ποιότητας-τιμής στους ταξιδιώτες κατά τη διαμονή τους – και ποιες ενδέχεται να κοστίσουν πολύ περισσότερο στους επισκέπτες

Σύνταξη
Υπογράφηκε η παραχώρηση της έκτασης για την ανέγερση του σύγχρονου Καλλιτεχνικού Σχολείου στο Μεσολόγγι
Εκπαίδευση 25.05.26

Υπογράφηκε η παραχώρηση της έκτασης για την ανέγερση του σύγχρονου Καλλιτεχνικού Σχολείου στο Μεσολόγγι

Το Καλλιτεχνικό Σχολείο Μεσολογγίου αποτελεί ένα από τα μόλις εννέα που λειτουργούν σε ολόκληρη τη χώρα και σήμερα εκπαιδεύει 143 μαθητές από την Αιτωλοακαρνανία και την Αχαΐα.

Σύνταξη
Πολλά τα μηδενικά στο box office – Το «Michael» πλησιάζει τα 800 εκατομμύρια
Μουσική, μόδα 25.05.26

Πολλά τα μηδενικά στο box office - Το «Michael» πλησιάζει τα 800 εκατομμύρια, ακολουθεί το «Devil Wears Prada 2»

Η βιογραφική ταινία για τον Μάικλ Τζάκσον, Michael, έχει αποφέρει 788 εκατομμύρια δολάρια παγκοσμίως και σύντομα θα ξεπεράσει το όριο των 800 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων.

Σύνταξη
Αχαρνές: Οδηγός ταξί έπεσε θύμα ένοπλης ληστείας από 3 άτομα που προσποιήθηκαν τους πελάτες
Στις Αχαρνές 25.05.26

Στιγμές τρόμου για οδηγό ταξί - Έπεσε θύμα ένοπλης ληστείας από 3 άτομα που προσποιήθηκαν τους πελάτες

Οι τρεις δράστες μπήκαν στο ταξί σαν κανονικοί επιβάτες, όμως λίγα λεπτά αργότερα απείλησαν τον οδηγό με πιστόλι και μαχαίρι, αποσπώντας άγνωστο χρηματικό ποσό, πριν τραπούν σε φυγή

Σύνταξη
Must Read
«Έγραψε» το ρεκόρ η ΔΕΗ, η χρυσή «ευαισθησία» της Alpha, πάντα… έτοιμος ο Boujnah, εγκρίσεις για Metlen, κλείνει (;) deal CrediaBank – Ευρώπη, η ευρώ- επιτυχία της Λαζαράκου

«Έγραψε» το ρεκόρ η ΔΕΗ, η χρυσή «ευαισθησία» της Alpha, πάντα… έτοιμος ο Boujnah, εγκρίσεις για Metlen, κλείνει (;) deal CrediaBank – Ευρώπη, η ευρώ- επιτυχία της Λαζαράκου

Διακοπές για λίγους: Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις έως 20% στα ακτοπλοϊκά εισιτήρια – Σοκάρουν οι τιμές των αεροπορικών

Διακοπές για λίγους: Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις έως 20% στα ακτοπλοϊκά εισιτήρια – Σοκάρουν οι τιμές των αεροπορικών

Γιατί μας ευχαριστεί ο Τραμπ; Τι κρύβει η ατάκα-σφραγίδα του στο «Truth Social»

Γιατί μας ευχαριστεί ο Τραμπ; Τι κρύβει η ατάκα-σφραγίδα του στο «Truth Social»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποιος είναι ο Τζόναθαν Αντίκ, ο γιος του ιδρυτή της Mango που κατηγορείται για το θάνατο του πατέρα του

Ποιος είναι ο Τζόναθαν Αντίκ, ο γιος του ιδρυτή της Mango που κατηγορείται για το θάνατο του πατέρα του

Μεταβολική υγεία: Το κλειδί για καλύτερη διάθεση και καθαρή σκέψη;

Μεταβολική υγεία: Το κλειδί για καλύτερη διάθεση και καθαρή σκέψη;

Τι πραγματικά χρειάζεσαι στη βαλίτσα του μαιευτηρίου

Τι πραγματικά χρειάζεσαι στη βαλίτσα του μαιευτηρίου

Τα «ψιλά» γράμματα στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Τα «ψιλά» γράμματα στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Ταυτότητα
Δευτέρα 25 Μαϊου 2026
Cookies