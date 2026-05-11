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Labor Violations Persist in Greece Despite Digital Work Card
English edition 11 Μαΐου 2026, 22:19

Labor Violations Persist in Greece Despite Digital Work Card

Despite the expansion of Greece’s digital work card system, labor violations and undeclared employment remain widespread, prompting intensified inspections in high-risk sectors

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Labor law violations in Greece remain stubbornly high despite the expansion of the digital work card system, a reform designed to curb undeclared employment and abuse of working hours.

Working-time violations and undeclared labor continue to dominate inspection findings, even as the digital card now covers more than two million employees and is approaching nationwide implementation. While labor market data collected by the Labor Inspectorate points to some improvement, levels of non-compliance remain significant.

Inspections have intensified in the opening months of the year, with the Independent Labor Inspection Authority planning more than 72,000 checks in 2026. Recent figures illustrate the slow pace of progress: the violation rate stood at 29.1% in 2023, edged up to 29.98% in 2024, and fell to 26.97% in 2025. Early data for 2026 suggest the trend is stabilising rather than improving further, with the rate reaching 27.15% during the first two months of the year.

Authorities are now shifting toward more targeted interventions, focusing on sectors with a long record of labor violations and undeclared work. Tourism-related industries, particularly accommodation and food services, remain a top priority due to the seasonal nature of employment and the pressure created by Greece’s booming tourism sector.

Delivery and courier services are also under increased scrutiny as rapid growth in the industry has exposed new challenges surrounding labour rights and working conditions. Construction has emerged as another key concern, with inspectors expected to intensify checks on both labor relations and workplace health and safety.

The list of high-risk sectors also includes retail, transport companies, petrol stations, vehicle repair shops, cleaning services, security firms, industrial zones and small manufacturing operations.

Violations linked to the digital work card system remain the most common. In February alone, authorities recorded 278 breaches involving inaccurate recording of working hours, resulting in fines exceeding 1.2 million euros.

Other frequent offences include unpaid wages and allowances, irregular staff records concealing undeclared overtime, and outright undeclared employment.

Source: tovima.gr

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