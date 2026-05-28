Πέμπτη 28 Μαϊου 2026
weather-icon 25o
Stream
# ΕΛΑΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Survey: Online Shopping Becomes Entrenched in Greek Consumer Habits
English edition 28 Μαΐου 2026, 12:04

Survey: Online Shopping Becomes Entrenched in Greek Consumer Habits

More than three-quarters of consumers make frequent digital purchases as confidence in e-commerce platforms and online spending continues to rise, according to results of the survey

Σύνταξη
Σχολιάστε
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Νιώθετε εξαντλημένοι; Μήπως φταίνε οι ήχοι που ακούτε καθημερινά

Νιώθετε εξαντλημένοι; Μήπως φταίνε οι ήχοι που ακούτε καθημερινά

Spotlight

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του in.gr στην Google

Online shopping appears to have become firmly embedded in the daily habits of consumers in Greece, with more than three-quarters of respondents in a recent survey reporting they make digital purchases frequently, according to results from the nationwide study that was published Wednesday.

The “E-Commerce Survey 2026” survey, conducted by the Greek E-Commerce Association (GR.EC.A) and the ELTRUN e-business laboratory under the auspices of eQuality NGO, found that 77.6% of consumers polled in the survey shop online “frequently” or “very frequently,” slightly higher than in 2025.

Saving time and lower prices remained the main drivers behind online purchases. About 75.4% of respondents said e-commerce gives them more free time, while 74.2% said they find better prices online. Faster transactions were also viewed positively by 64.2% of participants.

Clothing and footwear ranked as the most popular online shopping category at 75.7%, followed by accommodation bookings at 73.3% and travel services at 68.5%. Food delivery, event tickets and personal care products also recorded strong demand.

Most respondents said their monthly online spending remained below 500 euros, although the survey found a growing share of consumers spending above that threshold.

Consumer trust in online retailers also continued to strengthen. Shoppers expressed greater confidence in well-known e-shops or platforms linked to major retail chains, businesses offering responsive customer support and websites with user-friendly design and functionality.

The findings reflect the continued expansion of Greece’s digital economy over the past year, as retailers and service providers accelerated investments in logistics, payment systems and omnichannel operations amid rising digital transaction volumes and sustained demand for online tourism, food-delivery and retail services.

Source: tovima.com

Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Με την υποβολή της φόρμας αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης . Το site προστατεύεται από reCAPTCHA, ισχύουν Πολιτική Απορρήτου & Όροι Χρήσης της Google.
Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Φυσικό αέριο
Υδρογονάνθρακες: Και στο Block 10 μπαίνει η Chevron

Υδρογονάνθρακες: Και στο Block 10 μπαίνει η Chevron

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Προσθήκη του in.gr στην Google
Vita.gr
Νιώθετε εξαντλημένοι; Μήπως φταίνε οι ήχοι που ακούτε καθημερινά

Νιώθετε εξαντλημένοι; Μήπως φταίνε οι ήχοι που ακούτε καθημερινά

Economy
ΔΝΤ για Ελλάδα: Ανάπτυξη 1,8% και πληθωρισμός στο 3,5% – «Μισογεμάτο το ποτήρι»

ΔΝΤ για Ελλάδα: Ανάπτυξη 1,8% και πληθωρισμός στο 3,5% – «Μισογεμάτο το ποτήρι»

inWellness
inTown
Η Μαρία Παπαγεωργίου στη σκηνή του Θεάτρου «Δόρα Στράτου
inMore.com 27.05.26

Η Μαρία Παπαγεωργίου ανεβαίνει στη σκηνή του Θεάτρου «Δόρα Στράτου

Μια βραδιά στο κέντρο της πόλης γεμάτη τραγούδια, ιστορίες και μουσικές που έχουν καθιερώσει την Μαρία Παπαγεωργίου ως μία από τις σημαντικότερες ερμηνεύτριες και δημιουργούς της γενιάς της.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Stournaras: ECB Will Likely Raise Rates if Iran Conflict Persists
English edition 25.05.26

Stournaras: ECB Will Likely Raise Rates if Iran Conflict Persists

According to Bloomberg, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said the European Central Bank may have to raise interest rates in June if energy-driven inflation pressures persist and the euro zone’s price outlook deteriorates further.

Σύνταξη
Olympiacos Crowned Kings of Europe Once Again
English edition 25.05.26

Olympiacos Crowned Kings of Europe Once Again

Olympiacos B.C. are champions of Europe once again, defeating Real Madrid Baloncesto 92-85 in a dramatic EuroLeague final to capture their fourth continental title.

Σύνταξη
Greece Approves Purchase of Bergamini Frigates
English edition 19.05.26

Greece Approves Purchase of Bergamini Frigates

A top government defense council has approved the acquisition of Italian-built Bergamini frigates as part of a wider naval modernization plan, alongside upgrades to existing vessels and new defense equipment procurement

Σύνταξη
How Greece Is “Locking In” the Aegean Sea
English edition 18.05.26

How Greece Is “Locking In” the Aegean Sea

Athens is moving ahead with a vast new marine park in the Southern Cyclades, reshaping fishing, construction and environmental protections across strategically sensitive areas of the Aegean while reinforcing its maritime sovereignty claims

Σύνταξη
Greece to Pay New Child Benefit of Up to €1,050
English edition 16.05.26

Greece to Pay New Child Benefit of Up to €1,050

Nearly one million households are expected to receive an extraordinary child support payment by the end of June, with amounts linked to the number of children and family income.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Παναθηναϊκός: Η απόφαση του Αταμάν με τους ξένους
Μπάσκετ 28.05.26

Η απόφαση του Αταμάν με τους ξένους

Ο Παναθηναϊκός αντιμετωπίζει τον ΠΑΟΚ για τα ημιτελικά της Stoiximan GBL με τον Εργκίν Αταμάν να αναμένεται να κάνει τις επιλογές του ενόψει των παιχνιδιών και για τους τελικούς.

Σύνταξη
«Αντίο» με αποθέωση από τον Χάαλαντ στον Γκουαρδιόλα: «Έκανες το μεγαλείο να μοιάζει φυσιολογικό»
Ποδόσφαιρο 28.05.26

«Αντίο» με αποθέωση από τον Χάαλαντ στον Γκουαρδιόλα: «Έκανες το μεγαλείο να μοιάζει φυσιολογικό»

Ο Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα αποτελεί παρελθόν από τη Μάντσεστερ Σίτι μετά από μια «χρυσή» δεκαετία και ο Έρλινγκ Χάαλαντ αποχαιρέτησε τον Καταλανό τεχνικό, αποθεώνοντάς τον για την προσφορά του στην ομάδα.

Σύνταξη
Ο αλκοολικός Μάικλ Μαλόι, η συνωμοσία των 3.500 δολαρίων και ένα θρίλερ στην εποχή της Μεγάλης Ύφεσης
Μάικ ο Ανθεκτικός 28.05.26

Ο αλκοολικός Μάικλ Μαλόι, η συνωμοσία των 3.500 δολαρίων και ένα θρίλερ στην εποχή της Μεγάλης Ύφεσης

Μια υπόθεση - θρίλερ, αυτή της δολοφονίας του Μάικλ Μαλόι, που οδήγησε στην ηλεκτρική καρέκλα τέσσερα άτομα to 1934, ετοιμάζεται να μεταφερθεί στη μεγάλη οθόνη, μέσα από την ταινία Murdering Michael Malloy

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
MEGA Stories: Οι ιστορίες των παιδιών της Γάζας
Media 28.05.26

MEGA Stories: Οι ιστορίες των παιδιών της Γάζας

Απόψε, στις 00.30, το MEGA Stories με τη Δώρα Αναγνωστοπούλου μας παρουσιάζει τις αθέατες συνέπειες του πολέμου, αλλά και την ελπίδα που επιμένει μέσα στα συντρίμμια

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Στην Αθήνα οι 17 συλληφθέντες από τη βόρεια Ελλάδα – Η μεταγωγή τους στην Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία [βίντεο]
Ελλάδα 28.05.26

Στην Αθήνα οι 17 συλληφθέντες για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ από τη βόρεια Ελλάδα - Η μεταγωγή τους στην Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία [βίντεο]

Στην Αθήνα και στα γραφεία της Ευρωπαϊκής Εισαγγελίας επί της Λουκάρεως μεταφέρθηκαν λίγο μετά τις 10:30 οι 17 συλληφθέντες για την υπόθεση του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ από τη Βόρεια Ελλάδα

Σύνταξη
Η Αγγλία στο κατώφλι ενός ιστορικού ευρωπαϊκού τρεμπλ – Η Άρσεναλ κυνηγά το επίτευγμα που μόνο η ιταλική Serie A κατάφερε το 1990
Champions League 28.05.26

Η Αγγλία στο κατώφλι ενός ιστορικού ευρωπαϊκού τρεμπλ – Η Άρσεναλ κυνηγά το επίτευγμα που μόνο η ιταλική Serie A κατάφερε το 1990

Η Άρσεναλ παίζει το βράδυ του Σαββάτου στον τελικό του Champions League απέναντι στην Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν και ολόκληρο το αγγλικό ποδόσφαιρο περιμένει μια νίκη που μπορεί να γράψει ιστορία σε ευρωπαϊκό επίπεδο

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Εξιχνιάστηκε υπόθεση εμπρησμού καταστήματος στη Γαστούνη – Πέντε κατηγορούμενοι, ανάμεσά τους τρεις ανήλικοι
Ηλεία 28.05.26

Εξιχνιάστηκε υπόθεση εμπρησμού καταστήματος στη Γαστούνη – Πέντε κατηγορούμενοι, ανάμεσά τους τρεις ανήλικοι

Στις 4 Μαΐου οι κατηγορούμενοι μετέβησαν με αυτοκίνητο σε πρατήριο καυσίμων στην Αμαλιάδα, όπου προμηθεύτηκαν ποσότητα βενζίνης σε πλαστικά μπιτόνια και στη συνέχεια κατευθύνθηκαν προς την Γαστούνη

Σύνταξη
Δεκάδες κρούσματα γαστρεντερίτιδας στο Αττικόν – Σοβαρές καταγγελίες από το Σωματείο Εργαζομένων
Ελλάδα 28.05.26

Δεκάδες κρούσματα γαστρεντερίτιδας στο Αττικόν – Σοβαρές καταγγελίες από το Σωματείο Εργαζομένων

«Ένα νοσοκομείο που λειτουργεί μονίμως πάνω από τα όριά του, με διαδρόμους γεμάτους ράντζα, με ασθενείς στοιβαγμένους (χειρουργικούς, ανοσοκατασταλμένους, βαριά πάσχοντες, υπερήλικες), με προσωπικό που τρέχει να καλύψει πολλαπλά πόστα, δεν μπορεί να εξασφαλίσει τους στοιχειώδεις όρους ασφαλούς νοσηλείας» αναφέρει το Σωματείο Εργαζομένων στο νοσοκομείο Αττικόν.

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης: Διμέτωπη επίθεση κατά Μητσοτάκη, Τσίπρα – Στόχος μας η πρώτη θέση στις εκλογές
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 28.05.26

Ανδρουλάκης: Διμέτωπη επίθεση κατά Μητσοτάκη, Τσίπρα – Στόχος μας η πρώτη θέση στις εκλογές

Μητσοτάκη και Τσίπρα έθεσε στο στόχαστρο του ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ, Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης κατηγορώντας τους για αναξιοπιστία και παλιές πρακτικές. Η χώρα χρειάζεται μια νέα αρχή είπε, αποκλείοντας εκ νέου συνεργασία με τη ΝΔ

Σύνταξη
«Νόμιζα πως παθαίνει εγκεφαλικό»: Τι λέει η Τζιλ Μπάιντεν για το μοιραίο ντιμπέιτ του άντρα της το 2024
ΗΠΑ 28.05.26

«Νόμιζα πως παθαίνει εγκεφαλικό»: Τι λέει η Τζιλ Μπάιντεν για το μοιραίο ντιμπέιτ του άντρα της το 2024

Μετά τη τηλεμαχία του Ιουνίου του 2024, λίγους μήνες πριν από τις προεδρικές εκλογές, οι Δημοκρατικοί εξέφρασαν την ανησυχία τους για την ασταθή απόδοση του προέδρου Μπάιντεν στη συζήτηση.

Σύνταξη
Κάρπαθος: «Ανέγγιχτος παράδεισος» – Το ελληνικό νησί που ξεχωρίζει ως διεθνής πόλος έλξης ποιοτικού τουρισμού
Συγκριτική έρευνα 28.05.26

«Ανέγγιχτος παράδεισος» - Το ελληνικό νησί που ξεχωρίζει ως διεθνής πόλος έλξης ποιοτικού τουρισμού

Η Ελλάδα συγκαταλέγεται στους προορισμούς που προωθούν μορφές αυθεντικής ταξιδιωτικής εμπειρίας, σύμφωνα με την τουριστική ιστοσελίδα Travel & Tour World - Διεθνής αναγνώριση για το νησί της Καρπάθου

Σύνταξη
Must Read
«Έγραψε» το ρεκόρ η ΔΕΗ, η χρυσή «ευαισθησία» της Alpha, πάντα… έτοιμος ο Boujnah, εγκρίσεις για Metlen, κλείνει (;) deal CrediaBank – Ευρώπη, η ευρώ- επιτυχία της Λαζαράκου

«Έγραψε» το ρεκόρ η ΔΕΗ, η χρυσή «ευαισθησία» της Alpha, πάντα… έτοιμος ο Boujnah, εγκρίσεις για Metlen, κλείνει (;) deal CrediaBank – Ευρώπη, η ευρώ- επιτυχία της Λαζαράκου

Διακοπές για λίγους: Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις έως 20% στα ακτοπλοϊκά εισιτήρια – Σοκάρουν οι τιμές των αεροπορικών

Διακοπές για λίγους: Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις έως 20% στα ακτοπλοϊκά εισιτήρια – Σοκάρουν οι τιμές των αεροπορικών

Γιατί μας ευχαριστεί ο Τραμπ; Τι κρύβει η ατάκα-σφραγίδα του στο «Truth Social»

Γιατί μας ευχαριστεί ο Τραμπ; Τι κρύβει η ατάκα-σφραγίδα του στο «Truth Social»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποιος είναι ο Τζόναθαν Αντίκ, ο γιος του ιδρυτή της Mango που κατηγορείται για το θάνατο του πατέρα του

Ποιος είναι ο Τζόναθαν Αντίκ, ο γιος του ιδρυτή της Mango που κατηγορείται για το θάνατο του πατέρα του

Μεταβολική υγεία: Το κλειδί για καλύτερη διάθεση και καθαρή σκέψη;

Μεταβολική υγεία: Το κλειδί για καλύτερη διάθεση και καθαρή σκέψη;

Τι πραγματικά χρειάζεσαι στη βαλίτσα του μαιευτηρίου

Τι πραγματικά χρειάζεσαι στη βαλίτσα του μαιευτηρίου

Τα «ψιλά» γράμματα στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Τα «ψιλά» γράμματα στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Ταυτότητα
Πέμπτη 28 Μαϊου 2026
Cookies