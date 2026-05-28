Πέμπτη 28 Μαϊου 2026
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Alter Ego Media Opens Next Phase of Growth Strategy
English edition 28 Μαΐου 2026, 08:35

Alter Ego Media Opens Next Phase of Growth Strategy

Group forecasts 25% rise in consolidated EBITDA to €67 million in 2026, as CEO outlines expansion plans to analysts

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In sending a clear message that the company is entering a new phase of strategic expansion and transformation, Alter Ego Media has presented investors with the Group’s updated growth plan, during a briefing on its 2025 financial results.

According to Alter Ego Media CEO Giannis Vrentzos, the company is evolving into a diversified media and entertainment group. As he told analysts during the presentation, the goal is to leverage content, audiences, data and strategic acquisitions to create a “scalable growth platform” with multiple monetization streams. The Group’s future growth strategy will rest on four pillars: print and digital publishing, broadcasting, content production and live entertainment.

Alter Ego Media’s investment plan

Market observers consider it particularly significant that the company announced the successful completion of the disbursement of funds raised through its 2025 IPO. Alter Ego Media raised net proceeds of 50.8 million euros from its listing on Euronext Athens and, according to the presentation, the majority of the funds were funneled toward acquisitions and new strategic investments.

Among the key transactions were the acquisitions of the websites Newsit and Tlife, the Group’s participation in Stages Network, the acquisition of a 50.1% stake in more.gr, as well as investments through Alter Ego Ventures in Couch Heroes, Spotawheel and Alterlife.

Focus on live entertainment

Particular emphasis is now being placed on the live entertainment sector, which the company’s management expects will contribute 25% of the Group’s consolidated profitability in the coming years.

The Alter Ego Media CEO highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition of a 50.1% stake in more.gr, describing it not simply as a ticketing platform but as a core pillar in the creation of a comprehensive live entertainment ecosystem. According to figures presented, the platform has 1.85 million registered users and 3.8 million monthly visitors.

The strategic rationale behind the deal is the creation of a large-scale direct-to-consumer platform that will capitalize on interactions among media assets, content, ticketing and data.

Strategic importance of ANT1+ participation

Participation in ANT1+ is also viewed as strategically significant, through the acquisition of a 33.3% stake in the company that will operate the new streaming platform. Alter Ego Media is seeking to establish a position in Greece’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market, betting on the gradual convergence of television, OTT services and digital content distribution.

The investment is part of a broader partnership involving the ANT1 Group and Motor Oil aimed at relaunching ANT1+ under a new commercial model, according to recent corporate announcements by the companies involved.

Guidance for 2026 performance

Management also expressed optimism for 2026, guiding for revenue growth of more than 20% and a 25% increase in consolidated EBITDA, which is expected to reach around 67 million euros.

The company also anticipates further improvement in EBIT and net profit margins, driven primarily by the growing contribution of its digital and live entertainment activities.

Finally, group management said it expects the integration of recent acquisitions into consolidated results, further monetization of content, expansion in live entertainment, growth in streaming through its ANT1+ participation, and new value-accretive acquisitions to drive significant growth in the group’s financial performance over the next three years and create long-term shareholder value.

Source: tovima.com

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