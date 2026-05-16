Greece to Pay New Child Benefit of Up to €1,050

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Greek authorities are expected to distribute a new extraordinary child benefit payment by the end of June, offering financial support of up to €1,050 to eligible families.

The measure provides €150 per child and will be paid automatically to current child benefit recipients, without the need for a new application. According to official estimates, the scheme will cover around 80% of families with children in Greece, amounting to nearly one million households nationwide.

Payments are scheduled to be deposited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts before the end of June 2026.

How Much Families Will Receive

The amount of support varies depending on the number of children and household income.

Families with one child will receive €150, provided annual income does not exceed €40,000 for married couples or €39,000 for single individuals.

For families with two children, the payment rises to €300, with income limits set at €45,000 for married couples and €44,000 for unmarried individuals.

Households with three children are eligible for €450 if annual income remains below €50,000 for married couples or €49,000 for unmarried applicants.

At the upper end of the scale, families with seven children could receive up to €1,050. The income ceiling for these households is set at €65,000 for married couples and €64,000 for unmarried individuals.

Single-parent families will receive the same payment amounts, although the income thresholds are slightly lower.

Automatic Payments Without Applications

Authorities said the payment process will be fully automatic, with no additional paperwork or online application required from beneficiaries. According to the report, funding for the measure will come from the country’s fiscal surplus.