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Greek Real Estate Continues to Attract Turkish Capital
English edition 02 Μαΐου 2026, 14:39

Greek Real Estate Continues to Attract Turkish Capital

Investment from the neighboring country, especially in real estate, triples in three years; conversely, Greek businesses shy away from the Turkish market

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Vita.gr
Scrolling Zombie: Να τι κάνεις στον εγκέφαλό σου χωρίς να το καταλάβεις

Scrolling Zombie: Να τι κάνεις στον εγκέφαλό σου χωρίς να το καταλάβεις

Spotlight

Turkey-based businesses and investment capital is increasingly seeking opportunities in neighboring Greece, primarily in real estate, according to the latest figures.

According to reports, Turkish investors are focusing heavily on property acquisitions, showing strong interest not only in Attica prefecture (which contains the Athens-Piraeus agglomeration) but also in the northern city of Thessaloniki and various Aegean islands. Athens’ coastal southern districts are the most popular, areas that also attract Israeli investors.

According to Ot.gr this week, data cited in a report by the Office of Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Greek embassy in Ankara, which is based on provisional figures from the Bank of Greece (BoG), shows that foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Turkey to Greece reached 237 million euros in 2025, compared with 299 million euros in 2024, 115 million in 2023 and a paltry 49 million euros in 2022.

Despite the slight annual decline yoy from 2024 to 2025, the cumulative size of Turkish FDIs in Greece rose to 950 million euros in 2025, up from 762 million euros in 2024 — a 25% increase — compared with 445 million euros in 2023 and 312 million in 2022. Over a three-year period, Turkish investments in Greece increased by 638 million euros, nearly tripling.

The composition of these investments is described as overwhelmingly concentrated in real estate. Property purchases by Turkish nationals alone accounted for 214 million euros, out of the 237 million euros total in 2025.

A similar pattern was observed in previous years.

In 2024, property acquisitions by Turkish buyers approached 293 million out of 299 million total investments, while in 2023 they reached 107 million out of 115 million. In total, Turkish real estate investors spent 614 million in Greece over three years.

By contrast, Greek FDIs in Turkey have declined sharply. Greek investments in Turkey amounted to just 10 million euros in 2025, down from 13 million euros in 2024 and 14 million in 2023. In 2022, net flows were negative at 29 million, indicating disinvestment and withdrawals by some Greek companies.

As a result, the total figure of Greek FDI in Turkey fell to 160 million in 2025, down from 183 million in 2024 — a 12% decrease — and significantly below 340 million euros in 2023 and 371 million euros in 2022, according to the embassy report.

Source: tovima.com

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Σάββατο 02 Μαϊου 2026
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