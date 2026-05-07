SpaceX IPO Is Designed to Keep Musk in Absolute Control

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SpaceX is heading toward its public offering later this year with a governance structure that corporate experts say is unlike anything seen before — one engineered to give Elon Musk near-total authority while stripping investors of the tools they’d typically use to hold management accountable.

According to the SpaceX IPO registration statement, the company is combining supervoting shares, mandatory arbitration, stricter rules on shareholder proposals, and Texas corporate law to consolidate control in the hands of Musk and other insiders. The result is that investors will have very limited ability to challenge management decisions, sue in court, or force votes on governance matters.

Musk is set to hold 42.5% of the company’s equity and 83.8% of its voting control once the IPO takes place, through a dual-class share structure that gives Class B shareholders — led by Musk — supervoting rights. In practical terms, the only person with the power to remove Musk from his role is Musk himself.

Shareholders will be barred from filing class action lawsuits against the company, its directors, or its IPO bankers. Instead, all disputes will go through mandatory arbitration — private proceedings that were long prohibited in the U.S. until the SEC reversed course in September, allowing companies to adopt such policies.

Getting a shareholder proposal to a vote will also be far harder than at most public companies. Under a new Texas rule, investors will need to hold at least $1 million in stock, or 3% of the company, to force a vote.

The move to Texas is deliberate. SpaceX reincorporated there in 2024, leaving Delaware after a judge stripped Musk of a 2018 Tesla pay package worth $56 billion — a ruling that was later reversed. Texas’s recently amended corporate laws offer significantly weaker investor protections, and SpaceX is making full use of them.

Corporate governance experts say Musk is building a structure designed to prevent the kind of shareholder activism that has repeatedly targeted Tesla. They also warn that the approach could set a precedent for other high-profile founder-led IPOs expected soon, including those of Anthropic and OpenAI.

Not everyone is troubled by the arrangement. Some investors, like Joel Shulman of ERShares, say they’re comfortable with Musk maintaining control, viewing him as a uniquely capable builder despite his polarizing persona. Others see it as a straightforward trade-off: SpaceX IPO could become one of the largest in history, so investors would compromise less governance influence in exchange for a seat at the table. SpaceX is targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion.