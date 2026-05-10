Investigations Into Lefkada Sea Drone Continue
The drone was found operational near a rocky stretch of coastline and towed to the port of Vasiliki by local fishermen
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The Greek National Intelligence Service has been drawn into an ongoing investigation after the discovery of an unmanned surface vessel (sea drone) loaded with a large quantity of explosives off the island of Lefkada, in the Ionian islands, in what officials describe as a case with significant security implications, according to reports by the news outlet in.gr.
The drone was found operational near a rocky stretch of coastline and towed to the port of Vasiliki by local fishermen. It was subsequently handed over to personnel from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, who have taken custody of the vessel and are examining it. The craft has since been transferred to Attica for further analysis, with explosives experts and specialized military personnel deployed to the site where it was discovered.
Sources cited by in.gr said the vessel bears a strong resemblance to the MAGURA V5, a naval drone used by Ukrainian forces against Russian targets. Investigators are working to confirm the country of manufacture and origin.
Scenarios Under Examination
Authorities are exploring several possible explanations. The leading theory is that the drone may be connected to ongoing attacks against vessels belonging to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet — tankers used to transport Russian oil in circumvention of Western sanctions. Russian shadow fleet vessels have come under attack in recent months, and investigators have not ruled out that the drone was en route to strike one of them before drifting to Lefkada.
The possibility is reinforced by a March 2026 incident near the Egyptian port of Port Said, in which a Russian tanker was struck by a naval drone.
A less likely scenario under consideration is that the vessel was being used for drug smuggling.
Greek armed forces have assumed responsibility for the investigation, while intelligence services continue to assess the drone’s intended target and chain of custody.
Source: tovima.com
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