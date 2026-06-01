Δευτέρα 01 Ιουνίου 2026
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Food and Beverage Sector Bets on Summer Tourism Boom
English edition 01 Ιουνίου 2026, 13:48

Food and Beverage Sector Bets on Summer Tourism Boom

Greece’s food and beverage companies are investing strategically in tourist hotspots, counting on strong seasonal demand to lift revenues through the summer

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Greece’s food and beverage sector is placing a big bet on tourism, as a significant portion of the value generated by the tourism industry flows steadily into the food and beverage supply chain, either through the HoReCa channel (hotels, restaurants, and cafes) or through direct consumption of locally made products. It is worth noting that in 2025, tourism contributed 32.4 billion euros to GDP.

Although the recent energy crisis pushed airfare prices higher and reshuffled flight routes, passenger traffic at Greek airports during the first four months of 2026 rose 5.6%, according to data from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority. This positive trajectory is expected to hold through the summer season, according to industry sources.

“Demand for the summer season is looking quite resilient,” AEGEAN CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis said recently.

Meanwhile, the president of the Heraklion Hoteliers Association, Nikos Chalkiadakis, described the season in April as a “good, normal one,” with solid booking figures and strong interest from the German, French, and British markets.

Which Companies Are Eyeing Tourism

It comes as no surprise that the major players in Greece’s food and beverage sector are directing investment toward established tourist destinations, aiming to capture the millions of visitors who travel to the country each year.

A notable example from the retail side is AB Vassilopoulos, which expanded its footprint in the Cyclades this year by acquiring three stores in Santorini that had been operating under the Carrefour banner.

In the charcuterie segment, Creta Farms is launching a new five-year investment plan in Crete to strengthen its position in the island’s HoReCa market. Plans include expanding production facilities and building new warehouses, with the goal of better organizing the supply chain and easing pressure on existing infrastructure.

These moves are far from coincidental. According to Fraport Greece, international traffic at Santorini and Chania airports surged 12.2% and 30% respectively in April 2026 compared to the same month in 2025. This signals that investments are being strategically directed at internationally prominent tourist hubs.

In the ice cream market, KRI-KRI offered encouraging news: in its first-quarter 2026 financial results, it reported domestic sales of 4.20 million euros, up from 3.92 million euros in the same period the previous year. Given the strong seasonality of the product, the company notes that these figures do not reflect the full picture for 2026. KRI-KRI has also built into its strategic plans the expansion of its ice cream sales network and the promotion of its Greek Frozen Yogurt range, with tourist areas at the forefront.

In the non-alcoholic beverages segment, Coca-Cola Tria Epsilon recently expanded its production capacity by adding a new PET line at its Schimatari plant. The aim is to increase the availability of soft drinks during the summer months, both through the HoReCa channel and in supermarket chains, as tourism remains a key driver of consumption. Within the same framework, the company has also initiated a 31-million-euro investment to build a modern new Logistics Center in Attica, which is set to be operational by 2028.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inaugurated the new production line on May 19, saying: “It is always a particular joy to inaugurate a new investment in the country, and I always try to be present for these rewarding moments. Even more so today, as a new significant production line of Coca-Cola Tria Epsilon gets under way — a company with Greek DNA that is now celebrating 75 creative years. In essence, your investment represents a leap in productivity.”

In the beer market, despite domestic consumption dropping around 5% in 2025 according to the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), beer remains closely tied to tourism and seasonal demand, with international arrivals contributing substantially to on-site consumption. While competition is fierce, Athenian Brewery posted strong sales volumes in Greece during the first quarter of 2026. With good weather and steady tourist flows as allies, the market leader is well positioned to leverage its expanded distribution network across the Cyclades, expecting to quench the thirst of many summer visitors.

Source: tovima.com 

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