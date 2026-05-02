Σάββατο 02 Μαϊου 2026
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Eldorado Gold Posts Strong Q1 2026 Results; Skouries Project Advances
English edition 02 Μαΐου 2026, 12:51

Eldorado Gold Posts Strong Q1 2026 Results; Skouries Project Advances

The company also highlighted significant progress at the Skouries project in northern Greece, which remains on track for first production in the third quarter of 2026

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Vita.gr
Scrolling Zombie: Να τι κάνεις στον εγκέφαλό σου χωρίς να το καταλάβεις

Scrolling Zombie: Να τι κάνεις στον εγκέφαλό σου χωρίς να το καταλάβεις

Spotlight

Canadian multinational Eldorado Gold reported robust financial and operational performance in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher gold prices, cost management and continued progress on key growth projects, in line with its recent earnings updates.

Revenue rose to $532.4 million in Q1 2026, up sharply from $355.2 million in the same period last year, while net earnings attributable to shareholders reached $136.4 million, compared with $72.4 million a year earlier.

The company also highlighted significant progress at the Skouries project in northern Greece, which remains on track for first production in the third quarter of 2026.

Gold production totaled 100,358 ounces, with gold sales of 100,619 ounces at an average realized price of $4,891 per ounce.

Production costs amounted to $188.2 million. Total cash costs were reported at $1,470 per ounce sold, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) stood at $1,942 per ounce.

Total capital expenditures reached $318.0 million, including $135.6 million invested in the Skouries project, primarily focused on earthworks and infrastructure construction, as well as $48.5 million in accelerated working capital.

Development capital at operating mines totaled $89.4 million, while sustaining capital expenditures amounted to $32.9 million.

Source: tovima.com

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Σάββατο 02 Μαϊου 2026
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