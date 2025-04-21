Δευτέρα 21 Απριλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΠΑΠΑΣ ΦΡΑΓΚΙΣΚΟΣ
# ΠΑΣΧΑ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Pope Francis: A Pontiff Who Reshaped the Papacy and Sparked a Global Conversation
English edition 21 Απριλίου 2025 | 13:33

Pope Francis: A Pontiff Who Reshaped the Papacy and Sparked a Global Conversation

His first words from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica—“Brothers and sisters, good evening”—set the tone for a pontificate that would challenge norms, favor mercy over dogma, and bring the papacy closer to the people.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
To μενού της μακροζωίας

To μενού της μακροζωίας

Spotlight

Pope Francis, the first Latin American and Jesuit pontiff in history, has died, the Vatican confirmed Monday in a video statement. His death closes a transformative chapter in the Catholic Church, marked by bold efforts toward reform, fierce internal opposition, and an unwavering commitment to simplicity, inclusivity, and social justice.

A New Era Begins

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 17, 1936, Francis was elected pope on March 13, 2013, following the historic resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. His election broke centuries of tradition: he was the first non-European pope in 1,300 years and the first to choose the name “Francis,” inspired by the humble saint from Assisi known for his advocacy for the poor and care for creation.

His first words from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica—“Brothers and sisters, good evening”—set the tone for a pontificate that would challenge norms, favor mercy over dogma, and bring the papacy closer to the people.

Simplicity and Service

According to Reuters, Francis shunned the trappings of his office from the outset. He refused the grand papal apartments, preferring to live in the modest Vatican guesthouse. He traded the bulletproof limousine for a blue Ford Focus and wore his old black shoes and a simple silver-plated cross. His vision was clear: “How I would like a Church that is poor and for the poor.”

His first papal trip was to Lampedusa, Italy, where he mourned migrants who died crossing the Mediterranean. That visit foreshadowed a pontificate deeply attuned to the plight of refugees, the marginalized, and victims of human trafficking.

Reformer and Controversial Figure

Francis inherited a divided Church and did little to conceal his intention to reshape it. He made significant structural reforms, overhauling the Vatican’s constitution and allowing lay Catholics—including women—to head major departments. He also named more women to senior roles than any of his predecessors.

Clashes with Conservatives

The tension reached a boiling point in the U.S., where conservative Catholicism often intertwined with right-wing politics. Francis faced public opposition from prominent figures like Cardinals Raymond Burke and the late George Pell, the latter calling his papacy a “catastrophe” in an anonymous memo revealed in 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis blesses a faithful during the weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, August 9, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Critics accused Francis of diluting doctrine. He was condemned by traditionalists for approving conditional blessings for same-sex couples, challenging the Latin Mass, and denouncing the death penalty in all cases. Some conservative cardinals even accused him of heresy and likened him to the Antichrist.

Francis responded with characteristic restraint—until 2023, when he stripped Burke of his Vatican privileges and removed outspoken U.S. Bishop Joseph Strickland.

Confronting Scandal

Francis’ tenure was also shadowed by the Church’s long-running sexual abuse crisis. Though the bulk of the abuses predated his papacy, he was criticized for initially defending figures accused of cover-ups. His turning point came in 2018 after a disastrous visit to Chile, prompting him to order a full investigation that led to mass resignations among the Chilean bishops.

He later issued reforms making bishops directly accountable and abolished the “pontifical secrecy” that had cloaked abuse cases—measures hailed as steps in the right direction but criticized by survivors as insufficient.

Voice for Peace and Justice

Francis championed causes beyond Church walls. He was a relentless critic of war, capitalism without conscience, environmental destruction, and arms proliferation. His encyclical Laudato Si’ became a rallying cry for climate action. He mediated a U.S.-Cuba thaw in 2014 and signed a controversial agreement with China over bishop appointments.

Despite frequent appeals for peace in Ukraine and Gaza, he failed to broker major diplomatic breakthroughs. His labeling of Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill as “Putin’s altar boy” marked a new low in Vatican-Russian Church relations.

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis plays with a ball as members of Circus of Cuba perform during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

A Global Pastor

Francis traveled widely, making over 45 international trips, often to places never before visited by a pope, including Iraq, the UAE, and Mongolia. His 2019 visit to the Arabian Peninsula and signing of a document on interreligious fraternity was seen as historic—and heretical by some traditionalists.

In response to Islamist extremism and global terrorism, he called killing in God’s name “Satanic,” and he openly challenged organized crime during a visit to Sicily.

Human Touch and the “Francis Effect”

Francis’ style was deeply personal. Known as the “cold call pope,” he often phoned ordinary people who wrote to him. His openness with journalists, compassion for LGBT people—“Who am I to judge?”—and heartfelt appeals during COVID-19 earned him widespread admiration beyond Catholic circles.

He never lost touch with his roots. A fan of Buenos Aires’ San Lorenzo football team, he remained “a man of the streets,” even as pope.

Final Years and Legacy

His health declined in later years, with surgery in 2021 and mobility issues confining him to a wheelchair. But he remained mentally sharp and active, navigating a complex world and a Church in flux.

Francis’ legacy is a Church more engaged with the world, more open to dialogue, and less confined by tradition. His papacy leaves a profound impact—marked by courage, contradiction, and compassion.

In his own words, spoken during the darkest days of the pandemic: “We have realized that we are on the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us called to row together, each of us in need of comforting the other. On this boat… are all of us.”

Now, the Church must decide who will steer next.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Οικονομία
Εξωδικαστικός μηχανισμός: Η νέα ρύθμιση που ξεκλειδώνει τις ρυθμίσεις οφειλών σε νοικοκυριά κι επιχειρήσεις

Εξωδικαστικός μηχανισμός: Η νέα ρύθμιση που ξεκλειδώνει τις ρυθμίσεις οφειλών σε νοικοκυριά κι επιχειρήσεις

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

To μενού της μακροζωίας

To μενού της μακροζωίας

Κατασκευές
Premia, Dimand, AKTOR: Στα χέρια τους οι φοιτητικές εστίες του μέλλοντος

Premia, Dimand, AKTOR: Στα χέρια τους οι φοιτητικές εστίες του μέλλοντος

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
When Blue Skies was Unmasked as ND’s Political ‘Slush Fund’
English edition 20.04.25

When Blue Skies was Unmasked as ND’s Political ‘Slush Fund’

The fact that so many top New Democracy (ND) party cadres were paid by the firm Blue Skies, owned by Thomas Varvitsiotis and Yiannis Olympios, without ever citing this publicly, raises very serious moral issues, regardless of the legality

Lefteris Charalampopoulos
Lefteris Charalampopoulos
inStream
Φάμελλος για Πάπα Φραγκίσκο: Έδωσε αληθινές μάχες για έναν κόσμο με Αρχές και Δικαιοσύνη
Πρόεδρος ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 21.04.25

Φάμελλος για Πάπα Φραγκίσκο: Έδωσε αληθινές μάχες για έναν κόσμο με Αρχές και Δικαιοσύνη

«Η προοδευτική παρακαταθήκη του Πάπα Φραγκίσκου είναι ιστορική και αποτελεί ορόσημο για τις σχέσεις Εκκλησίας - κοινωνίας», τονίζει ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
Ο Κέντρικ Ναν έγινε ο δεύτερος παίκτης στην ιστορία του Παναθηναϊκού που γίνεται MVP
Euroleague 21.04.25

Ο Κέντρικ Ναν έγινε ο δεύτερος παίκτης στην ιστορία του Παναθηναϊκού που γίνεται MVP

Ο Κέντρικ Ναν κατέκτησε το βραβείο του MVP της φετινής κανονικής διάρκειας της Euroleague και έγινε ο δεύτερος παίκτης στην ιστόρια του Παναθηναϊκού που έχει καταφέρει αυτό το επίτευγμα.

Σύνταξη
Πάπας Φραγκίσκος: Οι επιζώντες του Άουσβιτς αποχαιρετούν τον «αδελφό τους»
Συγκινητικό αντίο 21.04.25

Πάπας Φραγκίσκος: Οι επιζώντες του Άουσβιτς αποχαιρετούν τον «αδελφό τους»

Οι επιζώντες του 'Αουσβιτς «ευχαριστούν αυτόν τον Πάπα, τον αδελφό τους Φραγκίσκο», αναφέρει ο εκτελεστικός αντιπρόεδρος της Διεθνούς Επιτροπής του 'Αουσβιτς Κρίστοφ Χόιμπνερ.

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Ξεκάθαρη θέση για τη Δυτική Σαχάρα
Κόσμος 21.04.25

ΗΠΑ: Ξεκάθαρη θέση για τη Δυτική Σαχάρα

«Σαφής και κατηγορηματική η αμερικανική θέση» στο ζήτημα της Δυτικής Σαχάρας, σύμφωνα με τον ειδικό σύμβουλο του προέδρου Τραμπ για την Αφρική και το έγκυρο θινκ τανκ FDD.

Σύνταξη
Δημογραφικό: Τα «καμπανάκια» χτυπούν ασταμάτητα
Ανησυχία 21.04.25

Τα «καμπανάκια» του δημογραφικού χτυπούν ασταμάτητα

Το δημογραφικό δεν είναι μόνο οικονομικό πρόβλημα αλλά βαθιά κοινωνικό. Όλα δείχνουν ότι ο συνολικός πληθυσμός της χώρας αναμένεται να μειωθεί σημαντικά και αυτό είναι άκρως ανησυχητικό.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Τελεσίγραφο στον Τσάμπι Αλόνσο
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.04.25

Τελεσίγραφο στον Τσάμπι Αλόνσο

Σύμφωνα με την «Bild», ο Τσάμπι Αλόνσο πρέπει να αποφασίσει αν θα μείνει ή θα αποχωρήσει μέχρι τις 17 Μαΐου.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Σε εξέλιξη η επιστροφή των εκδρομέων, με ιδιαίτερα αυξημένη κίνηση στην Αθηνών – Κορίνθου
Έκτακτα μέτρα 21.04.25 Upd: 15:21

Σε εξέλιξη η επιστροφή των εκδρομέων του Πάσχα - Πού παρατηρούνται καθυστερήσεις

Νωρίτερα ξεκίνησε η επιστροφή - Χαμηλές ταχύτητες από τα διόδια Καλαμακίου έως τους Αγίους Θεόδωρους και από Μέγαρα έως Νέα Πέραμο - Καθυστερήσεις στα διόδια της Ελευσίνας

Σύνταξη
Γιατί οι Πάπες φορούν κόκκινα παπούτσια και γιατί ο Πάπας Φραγκίσκος τα αγνόησε
«Βασιλική περφύρα» 21.04.25

Γιατί οι Πάπες φορούν κόκκινα παπούτσια και γιατί ο Πάπας Φραγκίσκος τα αγνόησε

Ίσως πολλοί θυμούνται τον Πάπα Ιωάννη Παύλο Β' και τον Βενέδικτο με τα κόκκινα παπούτσια τους ή, ενδεχομένως, αναρωτιούνται γιατί ο Πάπας Φραγκίσκος δεν τα φορούσε.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Τσίπρας: Ο Πάπας Φραγκίσκος επέλεξε να γίνει η φωνή των φτωχών – Θα λείψει απο την ανθρωπότητα
«Βαθιά θλίψη» 21.04.25

Τσίπρας: Ο Πάπας Φραγκίσκος επέλεξε να γίνει η φωνή των φτωχών – Θα λείψει απο την ανθρωπότητα

Ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας σημειώνει πως η φωνή του Πάπα Φραγκίσκου, «θα λείψει απο την ανθρωπότητα, ιδίως σε μια εποχή που το άδικο, η απληστία και το μίσος ντύνονται πολλές φορές με τα ιερά άμφια της πίστης»

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το στοίχημα του Παπασταύρου, ο «Γολγοθάς» της Δωδώνης, γιατί έφυγε ο Στέφανος Μαρινόπουλος, επιταχύνει ο Dr Kryptos στην ΕΧΑΕ και η επίσκεψη στο ΚΥΤ Κουμουνδούρου

Το στοίχημα του Παπασταύρου, ο «Γολγοθάς» της Δωδώνης, γιατί έφυγε ο Στέφανος Μαρινόπουλος, επιταχύνει ο Dr Kryptos στην ΕΧΑΕ και η επίσκεψη στο ΚΥΤ Κουμουνδούρου

Τεκμήρια: Καταργούνται σε δύο φάσεις

Τεκμήρια: Καταργούνται σε δύο φάσεις

Στο Μαξίμου Παπασταύρου – Γεραπετρίτης

Στο Μαξίμου Παπασταύρου – Γεραπετρίτης

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Η «κατάρα» των ηθοποιών που υποδύθηκαν τον Ιησού Χριστό: Μύθος ή πραγματικότητα;

Η «κατάρα» των ηθοποιών που υποδύθηκαν τον Ιησού Χριστό: Μύθος ή πραγματικότητα;

Εγκέφαλος: Κατά 4 χρόνια νεότερος με αυτό τον τρόπο

Εγκέφαλος: Κατά 4 χρόνια νεότερος με αυτό τον τρόπο

Έρευνα: Η ζέστη επηρεάζει το παιδικό μυαλό

Έρευνα: Η ζέστη επηρεάζει το παιδικό μυαλό

Πάσχα: Η ακρίβεια «χτύπησε» το εορταστικό τραπέζι – Ακριβότερο από πέρυσι Video Player is loading.Pause Unmute Current Time 0:00 Duration 3:48 1x Playback Rate Share Fullscreen 15 15

Πάσχα: Η ακρίβεια «χτύπησε» το εορταστικό τραπέζι – Ακριβότερο από πέρυσι Video Player is loading.Pause Unmute Current Time 0:00 Duration 3:48 1x Playback Rate Share Fullscreen 15 15

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 21 Απριλίου 2025
Απόρρητο