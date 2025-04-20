Greek Women’s Water Polo Team Top in the World after 13-9 Win Over Hungary

Greece’s women’s water polo team on Sunday handed the country an unexpected Easter gift by winning the World Championship with a 13-9 victory over a powerhouse Hungarian team at the World Aquatics World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, China.

The Greek team had previously defeated another tournament favorite, the Netherlands, to reach the final.

The eight-minute period scores were: 5-4, 1-0, 6-3, 1-2.

The result translated into the fourth gold medal for the national women’s water polo team, as its athletes that previously won the World League 2005, the World Championship in 2011 and the Europa Cup in 2018.

The team, coached by Haris Pavlidis, was ahead throughout the game and impressive.