20.04.2025 | 14:11
Ακρωτηριάστηκε άνδρας το βράδυ της Ανάστασης όταν έσκασε κροτίδα στο χέρι του
20.04.2025 | 11:45
Σεισμός 4,3 Ρίχτερ στην Αμοργό
Greek Women’s Water Polo Team Top in the World after 13-9 Win Over Hungary
English edition 20 Απριλίου 2025 | 14:21

Greek Women’s Water Polo Team Top in the World after 13-9 Win Over Hungary

The Greek team had previously defeated another tournament favorite, the Netherlands, to reach the final.

Greece’s women’s water polo team on Sunday handed the country an unexpected Easter gift by winning the World Championship with a 13-9 victory over a powerhouse Hungarian team at the World Aquatics World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, China.
The Greek team had previously defeated another tournament favorite, the Netherlands, to reach the final.
The eight-minute period scores were: 5-4, 1-0, 6-3, 1-2.

The result translated into the fourth gold medal for the national women’s water polo team, as its athletes that previously won the World League 2005, the World Championship in 2011 and the Europa Cup in 2018.
The team, coached by Haris Pavlidis, was ahead throughout the game and impressive.

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Τεχνολογία
Data centers: Το γεωστρατηγικό πόκερ και ο άξονας Κρήτης – Κοζάνης

Data centers: Το γεωστρατηγικό πόκερ και ο άξονας Κρήτης – Κοζάνης

Οικονομία
Φοροελαφρύνσεις: Το χρονοδιάγραμμα για να ληφθούν οι αποφάσεις

Φοροελαφρύνσεις: Το χρονοδιάγραμμα για να ληφθούν οι αποφάσεις

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 18.04.25

Ο «Άνθρωπος του Θεού» έρχεται στο θέατρο 104

Με έντονους διαλόγους, καθηλωτικές ερμηνείες και μια σκηνοθετική προσέγγιση που εντείνει την ατμόσφαιρα, η παράσταση «Ο άνθρωπος του Θεού» καλεί το κοινό να αναμετρηθεί με βαθιά υπαρξιακά ερωτήματα.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025
English edition 16.04.25

Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025

The data released today by the Bank of Greece revealed that the central government’s overall cash balance recorded a surplus of €1.465 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a deficit of €359 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Σύνταξη
Οι μεγάλοι έρωτες του Μάριο Βαργκάς Λιόσα – Η θεία του Τζούλια, η ξαδέλφη του Πατρίσια και η κοσμική Ισαβέλ
The Good Life 20.04.25

Οι μεγάλοι έρωτες του Μάριο Βαργκάς Λιόσα - Η θεία του Τζούλια, η ξαδέλφη του Πατρίσια και η κοσμική Ισαβέλ

Ο νομπελίστας Μάριο Βαργκάς Λιόσα είχε μια ρομαντική ζωή αντάξια ενός μυθιστορήματος. Παντρεύτηκε μια συγγενή 12 χρόνια μεγαλύτερή του και στη συνέχεια την εγκατέλειψε για μια άλλη συγγενή του. Το 2015, ξεκίνησε μια σχέση με μια σταρ των κουτσομπολίστικων περιοδικών.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης: Εκτός Ταβάρες, Φερνάντο και Ντεκ στο ματς πριν τον Ολυμπιακό
Μπάσκετ 20.04.25

Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης: Εκτός Ταβάρες, Φερνάντο και Ντεκ στο ματς πριν τον Ολυμπιακό

Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης θα παραταχθεί στην αναμέτρηση με την Ανδόρρα, χωρίς τους Ταβάρες και Ντεκ, οι οποίοι έμειναν εκτός για να ξεκουραστούν, ενώ ο Φερνάντο αντιμετωπίζει πρόβλημα στον αχίλλειο.

Σύνταξη
Συγχαρητήρια Κακλαμάνη για τα μετάλλια των εθνικών ομάδων πόλο στο παγκόσμιο κύπελλο
Πολιτική 20.04.25

Συγχαρητήρια Κακλαμάνη για τα μετάλλια των εθνικών ομάδων πόλο στο παγκόσμιο κύπελλο

Οι επιδόσεις τους απέδειξαν σε όλους ότι ο ελληνικός αθλητισμός έχει παρελθόν, παρόν αλλά κυρίως λαμπρό μέλλον» τόνισε σε σχετική δήλωσή του ο Νικήτας Κακλαμάνης.

Σύνταξη
Αναζητώντας τον ιστορικό Ιησού – «Η πίστη είναι πάνω από τα γεγονότα»
Υιός του Θεού 20.04.25

Αναζητώντας τον ιστορικό Ιησού - «Η πίστη είναι πάνω από τα γεγονότα»

Τα στοιχεία για τη ζωή του Ιησού Χριστού είναι λίγα, αντιφατικά και χάνονται στην ομίχλη του θρύλου -«περισσότερες ερωτήσεις παρά απαντήσεις» διαπιστώνει ο Guillermo Altares στην El País.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Πάπας Φραγκίσκος: Για λίγο εμφανίστηκε στην Πασχαλινή Λειτουργία – Το μήνυμά του για ειρήνη και αφοπλισμό
Αναφορές στη Γάζα 20.04.25

Για λίγο εμφανίστηκε ο Πάπας Φραγκίσκος στην Πασχαλινή Λειτουργία - Το μήνυμά του για ειρήνη και αφοπλισμό

Ο Πάπας Φραγκίσκος κατάφερε να εμφανιστεί στην Πασχαλινή Λειτουργία παρά τα προβλήματα υγείας του - Με γραπτό μήνυμα απηύθυνε έκκληση για ειρήνη σε όλον τον κόσμο

Σύνταξη
Το στοίχημα του Παπασταύρου, ο «Γολγοθάς» της Δωδώνης, γιατί έφυγε ο Στέφανος Μαρινόπουλος, επιταχύνει ο Dr Kryptos στην ΕΧΑΕ και η επίσκεψη στο ΚΥΤ Κουμουνδούρου

Το στοίχημα του Παπασταύρου, ο «Γολγοθάς» της Δωδώνης, γιατί έφυγε ο Στέφανος Μαρινόπουλος, επιταχύνει ο Dr Kryptos στην ΕΧΑΕ και η επίσκεψη στο ΚΥΤ Κουμουνδούρου

Τεκμήρια: Καταργούνται σε δύο φάσεις

Τεκμήρια: Καταργούνται σε δύο φάσεις

Στο Μαξίμου Παπασταύρου – Γεραπετρίτης

Στο Μαξίμου Παπασταύρου – Γεραπετρίτης

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Η «κατάρα» των ηθοποιών που υποδύθηκαν τον Ιησού Χριστό: Μύθος ή πραγματικότητα;

Η «κατάρα» των ηθοποιών που υποδύθηκαν τον Ιησού Χριστό: Μύθος ή πραγματικότητα;

Εγκέφαλος: Κατά 4 χρόνια νεότερος με αυτό τον τρόπο

Εγκέφαλος: Κατά 4 χρόνια νεότερος με αυτό τον τρόπο

Έρευνα: Η ζέστη επηρεάζει το παιδικό μυαλό

Έρευνα: Η ζέστη επηρεάζει το παιδικό μυαλό

Πάσχα: Η ακρίβεια «χτύπησε» το εορταστικό τραπέζι – Ακριβότερο από πέρυσι

Πάσχα: Η ακρίβεια «χτύπησε» το εορταστικό τραπέζι – Ακριβότερο από πέρυσι

