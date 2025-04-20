S&P Raises Greek Rating; BBB with Stable Outlook
S&P’s decision raises the Greek economy to the second notch of investment grade ladder, at BBB with a stable outlook.
Standard & Poor’s provided an early “Easter gift” on Friday evening (Athens time) by again raising Greece’s rating, the third such upgrade within the past month and a half on the back of continued economic growth, fiscal discipline and what creditors view as an improved debt structure.
Additionally, the development comes after the same credit agency warned European countries over stated increases in defense spending, within the framework of NATO, saying their credit-worthiness could be affected.
In a statement, the credit agency stated that “…Despite the difficult external environment, in most scenarios, Greece will see further firm reductions in net debt to GDP; in our central scenario, we expect this ratio will fall by an average of 6 percentage points a year over the next four years.”
The development marks the latest confirmation that the country has firmly exited the bailout era of 2010-2018.
Rating firms began raising Greece’s debt rating from junk in 2023, with Moody’s – the strictest of the international agencies – the last to do so just a month ago.
For the Mitsotakis government the investment grade ratings mean lower borrowing costs and serve as a “calling card” to institutional investors eyeing sovereign debt and capital investors interested in the country.
