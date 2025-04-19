Σάββατο 19 Απριλίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.04.2025 | 12:56
Θάνατος στελέχους του Λιμενικού στη Λέσβο - Βρέθηκε απαγχονισμένος
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.04.2025 | 09:39
Τραγωδία στην Εύβοια: Νεκρός 30χρονος οδηγός μηχανής – Προσέκρουσε σε μαντρότοιχο
PM Meloni Meets Vice President Vance in Rome Signalling Optimism on Ukraine Talks
English edition 19 Απριλίου 2025 | 10:55

PM Meloni Meets Vice President Vance in Rome Signalling Optimism on Ukraine Talks

Meloni emphasized the strength and strategic value of the Italy-U.S. partnership.

Spotlight

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at Rome’s Palazzo Chigi on Good Friday, April 18, in a meeting marked by optimism over ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as well as a reaffirmation of strong transatlantic ties.

“We’re feeling a sense of optimism and positivity regarding the Russia-Ukraine negotiations. I’ll be briefing the Italian prime minister accordingly,” said Vance at the start of the meeting.

The American vice president also noted that the talks would include broader discussions on bilateral relations and trade.
“We’ll be talking not only about the ties between our two countries but also about certain trade negotiations—both between Italy and the United States and between the U.S. and the European Union,” he added.

Meloni emphasized the strength and strategic value of the Italy-U.S. partnership.
“Italy and the United States are undoubtedly committed to deepening their cooperation,” she said, expressing her appreciation that Vance had chosen to spend Easter in Italy.

“Italy can be a very important partner for both Europe and the broader Mediterranean region. Our relationship with the United States is a privileged one,” Meloni noted.

She also referred to her recent meeting in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump and his team as “fantastic,” underscoring the momentum in diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

Source: tovima.com

Επιχειρήσεις
Προσφορές: Πώς «κέρδισαν» τη μάχη στα ράφια του σούπερ μάρκετ – Καταλύτης η ιδιωτική ετικέτα

Προσφορές: Πώς «κέρδισαν» τη μάχη στα ράφια του σούπερ μάρκετ – Καταλύτης η ιδιωτική ετικέτα

Φορολογία Eιδήσεις
Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: Αυτόματα θα υποβληθούν στις 25 Απριλίου

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: Αυτόματα θα υποβληθούν στις 25 Απριλίου

Ο «Άνθρωπος του Θεού» έρχεται στο θέατρο 104
inTickets 18.04.25

Ο «Άνθρωπος του Θεού» έρχεται στο θέατρο 104

Με έντονους διαλόγους, καθηλωτικές ερμηνείες και μια σκηνοθετική προσέγγιση που εντείνει την ατμόσφαιρα, η παράσταση «Ο άνθρωπος του Θεού» καλεί το κοινό να αναμετρηθεί με βαθιά υπαρξιακά ερωτήματα.

Σύνταξη
inTickets 17.04.25

Νέες ταινίες: Η «μικρή εβδομάδα» του κινηματογράφου

Μετά από έναν καταιγισμό καινούργιων φιλμ, αυτή την περίοδο οι ρυθμοί έπεσαν με φόντο το Πάσχα και τις μίνι διακοπές που κάνουν οι περισσότεροι από εμάς. Αυτές είναι οι -μόλις τρεις- νέες ταινίες της εβδομάδας.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025
English edition 16.04.25

Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025

The data released today by the Bank of Greece revealed that the central government’s overall cash balance recorded a surplus of €1.465 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a deficit of €359 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Σύνταξη
French Finesse…
English edition 16.04.25

French Finesse…

On the one hand, Yves Triantafyllos, and Romain Argyroudis, on the other. Between them numerous fond football memories

Σύνταξη
Κούρασαν! Αφού δήλωσε ότι τον «παράτησε», ο Κάνιε Γουέστ και η Μπιάνκα Σενσόρι το διασκεδάζουν στην Ισπανία
Όχι άλλο κάρβουνο 19.04.25

Κούρασαν! Αφού δήλωσε ότι τον «παράτησε», ο Κάνιε Γουέστ και η Μπιάνκα Σενσόρι το διασκεδάζουν στην Ισπανία

Ένα νέο επεισόδιο φαίνεται ότι θα γραφτεί στο σήριαλ της σχέσης Κάνιε Γουέστ και Μπιάνκα Σενσόρι. Το θέμα είναι όμως άλλο: κανείς δεν ενδιαφέρεται.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
«Είσαι πιο γρήγορος από ένα ρομπότ;» – Μαραθώνιος στην Κίνα με ανδροειδή εναντίον ανθρώπων
Τεχνολογία 19.04.25

«Είσαι πιο γρήγορος από ένα ρομπότ;» – Μαραθώνιος στην Κίνα με ανδροειδή εναντίον ανθρώπων

Μπορεί η ιδέα ότι τα ρομπότ θα αναμετρηθούν με τους ανθρώπους σε αγώνες δρόμου να φέρνει στο μυαλό δυστοπικές εικόνες αθλητικής υπεροχής των ανδροειδών, αλλά αυτό το μέλλον δεν έχει έρθει ακόμα

Σύνταξη
Ξενοδοχείο Banksy στη Βηθλεέμ – «Η χειρότερη θέα στον κόσμο, η πιο σωστή πλευρά της ιστορίας»
Τέχνη και πολιτική 19.04.25

Ξενοδοχείο Banksy στη Βηθλεέμ - «Η χειρότερη θέα στον κόσμο, η πιο σωστή πλευρά της ιστορίας»

«Η χειρότερη θέα από οποιοδήποτε ξενοδοχείο στον κόσμο» λέει ο ίδιος ο Banksy για το Walled Off Hotel, το οποίο άνοιξε το 2017 στη Βηθλεέμ αλλά παραμένει κλειστό από το 2023, λόγω των ανελέητων και ανεξέλεγκτων εξελίξεων στην περιοχή.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Τι έκανε ο Ολυμπιακός κόντρα στη Ρεάλ στην κανονική περίοδο
Euroleague 19.04.25

Τι έκανε ο Ολυμπιακός κόντρα στη Ρεάλ στην κανονική περίοδο

Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης θα είναι τελικά η αντίπαλος του Ολυμπιακού στα πλέι οφ της Euroleague με φόντο την πρόκριση στο Final Four του Άμπου Ντάμπι. Τι έκαναν οι δύο ομάδες στις δύο φετινές μεταξύ τους αναμετρήσεις;

Σύνταξη
Γενικό Κρατικό Νίκαιας: Τραυματιοφορέας πέθανε εν ώρα εργασίας – Η ανακοίνωση του προέδρου της ΠΟΕΔΗΝ
Τραγικό νέο 19.04.25

Τραυματιοφορέας πέθανε εν ώρα εργασίας στο Γενικό Κρατικό Νίκαιας - Η ανακοίνωση του προέδρου της ΠΟΕΔΗΝ

Ο πρόεδρος της ΠΟΕΔΗΝ, Μιχάλης Γιαννάκος εξέδωσε ανακοίνωση για τον θάνατο του τραυματιοφορέα στο Γενικό Κρατικό Νίκαιας τη Μεγάλη Παρασκευή

Σύνταξη
Ραγίζει καρδιές το βίντεο της κόρης του 50χρονου που δολοφονήθηκε για τον πλειστηριασμό στην Εύβοια
Ελλάδα 19.04.25

Ραγίζει καρδιές το βίντεο της κόρης του 50χρονου που δολοφονήθηκε για τον πλειστηριασμό στην Εύβοια

Η κόρη του 50χρονου άνδρα που δολοφονήθηκε στις αρχές Απριλίου στην Εύβοια από έναν 75χρονο, δημοσίευσε ένα συγκινητικό βίντεο στον λογαριασμό της στο TikTok.

Σύνταξη
