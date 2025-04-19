PM Meloni Meets Vice President Vance in Rome Signalling Optimism on Ukraine Talks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at Rome’s Palazzo Chigi on Good Friday, April 18, in a meeting marked by optimism over ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as well as a reaffirmation of strong transatlantic ties.

“We’re feeling a sense of optimism and positivity regarding the Russia-Ukraine negotiations. I’ll be briefing the Italian prime minister accordingly,” said Vance at the start of the meeting.

The American vice president also noted that the talks would include broader discussions on bilateral relations and trade.

“We’ll be talking not only about the ties between our two countries but also about certain trade negotiations—both between Italy and the United States and between the U.S. and the European Union,” he added.

Meloni emphasized the strength and strategic value of the Italy-U.S. partnership.

“Italy and the United States are undoubtedly committed to deepening their cooperation,” she said, expressing her appreciation that Vance had chosen to spend Easter in Italy.

“Italy can be a very important partner for both Europe and the broader Mediterranean region. Our relationship with the United States is a privileged one,” Meloni noted.

She also referred to her recent meeting in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump and his team as “fantastic,” underscoring the momentum in diplomatic engagements between the two countries.