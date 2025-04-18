Παρασκευή 18 Απριλίου 2025
18.04.2025
Ελαφρώς μικρότερη η έξοδος για το φετινό Πάσχα - Σχεδόν μισό εκατομμύριο οχήματα έφυγαν από την Αττική
Airbnb: Greece’s Short-Term Rentals Dip in March Amid Easter Shift
English edition 18 Απριλίου 2025

Airbnb: Greece’s Short-Term Rentals Dip in March Amid Easter Shift

Data from analytics firm AirDNA shows that average occupancy for short-term rentals dropped to 45% in March, down from 49% the same month last year.

Vita.gr

The short-term rental market in Greece, including platforms like Airbnb, experienced a dip in March, driven primarily by seasonal factors rather than a fundamental drop in demand.

According to analysts, the rare convergence of Orthodox and Catholic Easter celebrations this year significantly influenced travel behavior, shifting activity between March and April.

Occupancy Trends and Airbnb Dynamics

Data from analytics firm AirDNA shows that average occupancy for short-term rentals dropped to 45% in March, down from 49% the same month last year—a decrease of four percentage points. In parallel, total stays declined by 8% year-on-year, a trend directly linked to a 20% increase in available nights.

The number of available overnight stays climbed to 1.156 million this March, up from 964,000 in March 2024. While demand rose by 10%—with 522,000 nights booked compared to 474,000 a year earlier—it wasn’t enough to maintain occupancy levels, which softened under the weight of increased supply.

The total number of active listings saw only modest growth, increasing by 5%. Available listings reached 3.3 million, marking a 4.6% year-on-year rise. Meanwhile, total booked nights across the platform edged up by just 1.8% to 26.6 million.

Price Sensitivity Shapes Performance

Occupancy levels varied across price categories. Properties on either end of the pricing spectrum—budget and luxury—saw smaller declines in occupancy, around 6.6% annually. These segments showed more resilience, suggesting that travelers are increasingly polarizing their preferences toward either affordable options or premium experiences.

Mid-range properties, however, bore the brunt of the supply-demand mismatch, with occupancy falling by approximately 9%, reflecting their greater vulnerability to market fluctuations.

Thessaloniki’s Upscale Surge

In Thessaloniki, premium listings bucked the national trend. High-end rentals recorded an annual occupancy increase of 4% in the upper tier and 6% in the luxury segment. On the flip side, budget accommodations in the city delivered weaker performance, reinforcing the broader trend toward upscale stays.

Διεθνή
Federal Reserve: Το διπλό μήνυμα Πάουελ στις αγορές

Αισθάνεσθε υπνηλία; Από τι μπορεί να κινδυνεύετε

Διεθνή
Λευκός Οίκος: Θέτει υπό τον έλεγχο του ανεξάρτητες Αρχές – Τι ισχύει για την Fed

Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025
English edition 16.04.25

Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025

The data released today by the Bank of Greece revealed that the central government’s overall cash balance recorded a surplus of €1.465 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a deficit of €359 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Σύνταξη
French Finesse…
English edition 16.04.25

French Finesse…

On the one hand, Yves Triantafyllos, and Romain Argyroudis, on the other. Between them numerous fond football memories

Σύνταξη
Takis Lemonis – Forever Present
English edition 16.04.25

Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

He never left Olympiacos, even when he coached elsewhere, ever the foot soldier and the epitome of the reliable solution

Σύνταξη
Στη δημοσιότητα 10.000 σελίδες αρχείων για τη δολοφονία του Ρόμπερτ Φ. Κένεντι, με εντολή Τραμπ
ΗΠΑ 18.04.25

Στη δημοσιότητα 10.000 σελίδες αρχείων για τη δολοφονία του Ρόμπερτ Φ. Κένεντι, με εντολή Τραμπ

Ο Τραμπ υπέγραψε διάταγμα τον Ιανουάριο, με το οποίο ζητούσε τη δημοσιοποίηση των κυβερνητικών εγγράφων που σχετίζονται με τις δολοφονίες των Ρόμπερτ Κένεντι και Μάρτιν Λούθερ Κινγκ Τζούνιορ

Σύνταξη
Θέλω να τον εξασφαλίσω, όσο ζω: Ο Κόλιν Φάρελ εξηγεί γιατί βάζει τον ανάπηρο γιο του σε μονάδα φροντίδας
«Τώρα που μπορώ» 18.04.25

Θέλω να τον εξασφαλίσω, όσο ζω: Ο Κόλιν Φάρελ εξηγεί γιατί βάζει τον ανάπηρο γιο του σε μονάδα φροντίδας

Ο Ιρλανδός σταρ και ακτιβιστής για την αναπηρία Κόλιν Φάρελ εξηγεί γιατί πήρε την απόφαση να βάλει τον 21χρονο γιο του Τζέιμς σε μονάδα μακροχρόνιας φροντίδας

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ηandelsblatt: Γερμανικό «όχι» για Eurofighter στην Τουρκία
Σύμφωνα με δημοσίευμα 18.04.25

Γερμανικό «όχι» για Eurofighter στην Τουρκία

Σημαντική εξέλιξη στο πεδίο των εξοπλισμών: η υπηρεσιακή κυβέρνηση Σολτς επιχειρεί να μπλοκάρει την άδεια για εξαγωγές Eurofighter στην Τουρκία, μολονότι η συμπαραγωγός Βρετανία λέει «ναι».

Σύνταξη
Αττική: Ελαφρώς μικρότερη η έξοδος για το φετινό Πάσχα – Σχεδόν μισό εκατομμύριο οχήματα έφυγαν
Ελλάδα 18.04.25

Ελαφρώς μικρότερη η έξοδος για το φετινό Πάσχα - Σχεδόν μισό εκατομμύριο οχήματα έφυγαν από την Αττική

Πλοία, λεωφορεία (ΚΤΕΛ), και αεροπλάνα κινήθηκαν με υψηλές πληρότητες, όπως συνέβη το 2024. Ελαφρώς μικρότερη η φετινή έξοδος των εκδρομέων του Πάσχα από την Αττική προς τις περιφέρειες.

Σύνταξη
Μαγκουάιρ: «Το ματς με τη Λιόν είναι όλη μου η… καριέρα στη Γιουνάιτεντ»
Europa League 18.04.25

Μαγκουάιρ: «Το ματς με τη Λιόν είναι όλη μου η… καριέρα στη Γιουνάιτεντ»

Ο Χάρι Μαγκουάιρ ανέφερε ότι για πρώτη φορά στη ζωή του έζησε έναν αγώνα τόσο έντονα, όσο αυτόν με τη Λιόν, για τον οποίο πρόσθεσε ότι «συμπυκνώνει» όλη την καριέρα του στην Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ.

Σύνταξη
