Δευτέρα 07 Απριλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
07.04.2025 | 13:43
Πέθανε ο πρώην βουλευτής του ΠΑΣΟΚ Δημήτρης Βουνάτσος
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Egg Fraud in Greece: The Scandal Behind Your Easter Eggs
English edition 07 Απριλίου 2025 | 13:18

Egg Fraud in Greece: The Scandal Behind Your Easter Eggs

Greece battles egg fraud as Easter demand peaks, with mislabeled imports sold as local products or cage-free.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
«Μικρορομαντισμός» στη σχέση ή αλλιώς κάνουν οι μικρές χειρονομίες τη διαφορά;

«Μικρορομαντισμός» στη σχέση ή αλλιώς κάνουν οι μικρές χειρονομίες τη διαφορά;

Spotlight

When a severe bird flu outbreak hit U.S. poultry farms earlier this year, it triggered an egg shortage that sent prices soaring and buyers scrambling on the global market. One of the world’s most affordable and essential protein sources had suddenly become a premium commodity — and the ripple effects hit international supply chains. With Greek Easter just weeks away — when dyed red eggs are cracked as part of beloved holiday traditions — attention is turning to whether there will be enough eggs to meet the seasonal spike in demand. But in Greece, the bigger issue isn’t availability- it’s authenticity- putting egg fraud high on the agenda for food inspectors as in each year.

For over 15 years, Greece has struggled with large-scale egg fraud, particularly the illegal relabeling of imported eggs as Greek — a practice known as the Hellenization of eggs. The problem comes to a head each Easter, when demand surges and supermarkets flood with supposedly “local” or “free-range” products. Often, they are anything but that.

What Is Hellenization in Egg Production?
According to Giannis Liaros, General Director of the National Interprofessional Organization of Eggs and Egg Products (EDOAPA), the Hellenization issue started during the economic crisis. “The problem of Hellenization began in the last 15 years with the onset of the financial crisis, as the egg-laying hen population in Greece decreased significantly,” Liaros told OT.gr.

“By the end of the crisis, around 2019–2020, our estimate was that we had lost about 40% of the flock,” he added. Yet during this same period, Greece never appeared to run short on eggs. Imported eggs — primarily from EU countries — were relabeled as Greek, and often reclassified as higher-quality free-range or barn eggs, which sell for significantly more.

“This became a business that brought in a lot of money illegally, while also deceiving consumers,” Liaros said.

Why It Matters for Greek Easter Eggs
Eggs are central to Greek Easter traditions, from being dyed red to symbolizing the blood of Christ, to being used in celebratory dishes like magiritsa and tsoureki. But the influx of mislabelled imports raises concerns for both Greek consumers and the domestic egg industry.

While demand peaks during Easter, only about 80% of that demand is met by domestic egg production, Liaros explained. The rest must be filled by imports — a situation that opens the door for fraud when oversight is lacking.

The Push for Cage-Free Eggs — and More Fraud Risks
At the same time, consumer preferences are shifting. Across Europe, major supermarkets are phasing out caged eggs in favor of free-range, barn-raised, and organic eggs. This trend, which originated in the U.S. as the “cage-free” movement, has reached Greece — but slowly.

“In Greece, we still produce about 75% of our eggs in cages,” said Liaros. “That opens the door for those importing eggs not only to relabel them as Greek but also to reclassify them to meet the market’s demand.”

Even though the EU had opened discussions about banning caged egg production, those plans are now on hold until after 2030.

A Market in Need of Reform
“The transition from cages to barn or free-range systems isn’t simple,” Liaros noted. “It requires more land, new infrastructure, and significant investment — and for a sector that’s been in crisis for 15 years, these investments are neither easy nor obvious.”

Liaros said the industry needs “bold measures and serious support” if it’s going to shift toward ethical and sustainable production.

Founded in 2022, EDOAPA is now working to regulate the market and improve egg traceability in Greece. One of its main tools is Artemis, a national system designed to track egg origin and movement. However, increased inspections and tighter enforcement remain key demands from producers and industry observers.

Egg Production in Greece: Key Stats
Data from the Ministry of Rural Development and Food (June 2024) offers a detailed picture of Greek egg production, as highlighted by OT.gr:

In 2023, Greece produced an estimated 1.63 billion eggs, of which 77.6% came from systematic production units.
Around 720 businesses operate in this sector — but just 16 of them produce 40% of all Greek eggs.
Although 67.5% of producers have moved to alternative farming systems (free-range, barn, or organic), 75.4% of laying hens are still raised in cages.
Only 6.9% of hens are raised free-range, and 3.7% organically.
Looking Ahead: Domestic Challenges, Export Opportunities
Despite its domestic challenges, Greek eggs are attracting interest from international buyers, including countries like Israel. But Liaros stresses that “we must first address the internal problems and production deficits in order to turn this demand into sustainable growth.”

For now, the Greek Easter egg market is expected to remain stable. “There will be no shortages and no price hikes,” Liaros confirmed. “Producers are making a huge effort to absorb increased operational costs.”

Still, consumers are urged to read labels carefully — and remember that the humble egg carries a lot more weight than meets the eye.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Αγορές
Παγκόσμιες αγορές: Συνεχίζεται το αιματοκύλισμα – Πώς έγιναν καπνός 10 τρισ. δολ.

Παγκόσμιες αγορές: Συνεχίζεται το αιματοκύλισμα – Πώς έγιναν καπνός 10 τρισ. δολ.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

«Μικρορομαντισμός» στη σχέση ή αλλιώς κάνουν οι μικρές χειρονομίες τη διαφορά;

«Μικρορομαντισμός» στη σχέση ή αλλιώς κάνουν οι μικρές χειρονομίες τη διαφορά;

Οικονομία
JP Morgan: Παραμένει θετική για την Ελλάδα  – Πώς θα την επηρεάσουν οι δασμοί [πίνακας]

JP Morgan: Παραμένει θετική για την Ελλάδα  – Πώς θα την επηρεάσουν οι δασμοί [πίνακας]

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Βασίλης Σπανούλης: Ο χρυσοδάκτυλος
Σπορ 07.04.25

Βασίλης Σπανούλης: Ο χρυσοδάκτυλος

Διεκδικεί τον τίτλο ενός εκ των κορυφαίων Ερυθρολεύκων όλων των εποχών σε όλα τα αθλήματα. Είναι ο Kill Bill. Και είναι παντοτινός...

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
English edition
Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 
English edition 07.04.25

Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos was a legendary figure in the history of Olympiacos, and anyone who saw him work his... magic agrees you’d be hard-pressed to find his match today

Σύνταξη
Oil Price Drops 8%
English edition 05.04.25

Oil Price Drops 8%

The sell-off was fueled by escalating fears of a global trade war after China responded aggressively to new U.S. tariffs, signaling a deepening economic rift.

Σύνταξη
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’
English edition 04.04.25

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel

Σύνταξη
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned
English edition 04.04.25

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career - a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans - a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.

Σύνταξη
Bukovi’s Great Team
English edition 03.04.25

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Συντάξεις: Τέλος στη συζήτηση για πληρωμή πριν το Πάσχα βάζει η κυβέρνηση – Φουντώνουν οι αντιδράσεις
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.04.25

Στα κάγκελα οι συνταξιούχοι που θα κάνουν Πάσχα με άδειο πορτοφόλι - Πυρ ομαδόν στην κυβέρνηση από κόμματα

Με δεδομένο ότι η 13η και 14η σύνταξη έχει καταργηθεί εδώ και χρόνια, η απόφαση της κυβέρνησης για τις συντάξεις Μαΐου σημαίνει ότι οι συνταξιούχοι θα κάνουν Πάσχα με άδειες τσέπες

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Ολυμπιακός: Η… επίθεση του Βεζένκοφ στον Λαρεντζάκη, το δώρο του Πίτερς και το «μαζί σου μέχρι να σβήσει ο ήλιος» στον Μπαρτζώκα (vid)
Μπάσκετ 07.04.25

Η… επίθεση του Βεζένκοφ στον Λαρεντζάκη, το δώρο του Πίτερς και το «μαζί σου μέχρι να σβήσει ο ήλιος» στον Μπαρτζώκα (vid)

Δείτε μέσα από την παρακάμερα της ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός όσα έγιναν εντός και εκτός παρκέ στην 1η αναμέτρηση των πλέι οφ της GBL με τον Πανίωνιο (6/4).

Σύνταξη
Τζέι Νορθ: Πέθανε ο «Ντένις ο Τρομερός»
Culture Live 07.04.25

Τζέι Νορθ: Πέθανε ο «Ντένις ο Τρομερός»

Ο αγαπημένος ηθοποιός Τζέι Νορθ, ο οποίος έγραψε ιστορία ως ο μεγαλύτερος ταραξίας όλων των εποχών στο «Ντένις ο Τρομερός», «άφησε» την τελευταία ντου πνοή χθες Κυριακή 6 Απριλίου 2025.

Σύνταξη
Chevron: Υπεγράφη η υπουργική απόφαση – Εν αναμονή νέων υπουργικών αποφάσεων
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 07.04.25

«Έπεσαν» οι υπογραφές με τη Chevron - Εν αναμονή νέων υπουργικών αποφάσεων

Η εκδήλωση ενδιαφέροντος που υποβλήθηκε από την αμερικανική εταιρεία αφορά στην παραχώρηση του δικαιώματος έρευνας και εκμετάλλευσης υδρογονανθράκων σε θαλάσσιες περιοχές νότια της Κρήτης («Νότια της Κρήτης 1» και «Νότια της Κρήτης 2»)

Σύνταξη
Παναθηναϊκός: Η Σελέν Ερντέμ ενεπλάκη σε τροχαίο και χτύπησε οδηγό μοτοσυκλέτας – «Μπέρδεψε το γκάζι με το φρένο» λέει η τραυματίας
Μπάσκετ 07.04.25

Η Σελέν Ερντέμ ενεπλάκη σε τροχαίο και χτύπησε οδηγό μοτοσυκλέτας - «Μπέρδεψε το γκάζι με το φρένο» λέει η τραυματίας

Η προπονήτρια του Παναθηναϊκού στο μπάσκετ γυναικών Σελέν Ερντέμ, ενεπλάκη σε τροχαίο παρασύροντας μοτοσυκλέτα - Τι είπε η οδηγός που τραυματίστηκε...

Σύνταξη
«Τέχνη για όλους» – Ένας πανούργος έμπορος του κιτς και η μεγαλύτερη καλλιτεχνική κομπίνα των 90s
Λαϊκή τέχνη 07.04.25

«Τέχνη για όλους» - Ένας πανούργος έμπορος του κιτς και η μεγαλύτερη καλλιτεχνική κομπίνα των 90s

«Εδώ θα βάλω τα λεφτά της σύνταξής μου» λέει μια γυναίκα σε μια σύντομη αλλά εξοργιστική σκηνή από το νέο ντοκιμαντέρ «Τέχνη για όλους», για τη ζωή και την πτώση του εξαιρετικά δημοφιλούς καλλιτέχνη του κιτς Τόμας Κινκέιντ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Κατεπείγουσα προκαταρκτική για το πόρισμα του ΕΟΔΑΣΑΑΜ ζητάει τώρα ο Άρειος Πάγος
Ελλάδα 07.04.25

Κατεπείγουσα προκαταρκτική για το πόρισμα του ΕΟΔΑΣΑΑΜ ζητάει τώρα ο Άρειος Πάγος

Παράλληλα με την ίδια παραγγελία η κυρία Αδειλίνη ζητά να διερευνηθεί και ο ρόλος που  διαδραμάτισε στη διατύπωση του ως άνω συμπεράσματος η Επιτροπή Διερεύνησης Ανεξάρτητων Πραγματογνωμόνων Οικογενειών (ΕΔΑΠΟ)

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Must Read
Τι σκέφτονται οι «μεγάλοι», τα μάτια στην ΤτΕ και στον FTSE Russell, το αίτημα Λαζαράκου, ο φιλόδοξος Χιντζίδης, το έργο της THALIS, οι νέες γραμμές της Παπαστράτος

Τι σκέφτονται οι «μεγάλοι», τα μάτια στην ΤτΕ και στον FTSE Russell, το αίτημα Λαζαράκου, ο φιλόδοξος Χιντζίδης, το έργο της THALIS, οι νέες γραμμές της Παπαστράτος

Περιηγητές της αστικής ιστορίας

Περιηγητές της αστικής ιστορίας

Οι τρεις γεφυροποιοί

Οι τρεις γεφυροποιοί

Πες μου τα χόμπι σου, να σου πω τι τύπος είσαι

Πες μου τα χόμπι σου, να σου πω τι τύπος είσαι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Μελάνια Τραμπ: Πως έφτασε από τη Σλοβενία στο Λευκό Οίκο;

Μελάνια Τραμπ: Πως έφτασε από τη Σλοβενία στο Λευκό Οίκο;

Ξεπερνάμε ποτέ τους πρώην; Τι ανακάλυψαν οι επιστήμονες

Ξεπερνάμε ποτέ τους πρώην; Τι ανακάλυψαν οι επιστήμονες

Προνομιούχα τα μεγαλύτερα αδέρφια και οι κόρες, σύμφωνα με μελέτη

Προνομιούχα τα μεγαλύτερα αδέρφια και οι κόρες, σύμφωνα με μελέτη

Δεκάδες χιλιάδες Αμερικανοί στους δρόμους κατά των Τραμπ – Μασκ

Δεκάδες χιλιάδες Αμερικανοί στους δρόμους κατά των Τραμπ – Μασκ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 07 Απριλίου 2025
Απόρρητο