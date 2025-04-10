Παρασκευή 11 Απριλίου 2025
10.04.2025 | 23:09
Eλικόπτερο έπεσε στον ποταμό Χάντσον στη Νέα Υόρκη – Εξι νεκροί
Greece Eyes New Tourist Markets, Says Minister at Delphi Forum

The Greek Tourism Ministry is aiming to tap into new markets such as India, the UAE, China, as well as increase its share in the US West Coast

Opening up to new markets, diversifying tourist offerings and sustainable development are the top priorities for Greece, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said this week during the opening of the 10th Delphi Economic Forum.

In a conversation with Tyler Brûlé, Editorial Director of Monocle, Kefalogianni said increasing Greece’s market share in the US West Coast and opening up to new markets such as India, South Korea, China, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia were key priorities.

“Our strategy is focused on diversification both geographically and in terms of experiences,” said the minister. She also stressed the importance of introducing travelers from traditional source markets such as the UK, Germany, France, and Italy, to lesser-known destinations and special interest tourism options.

Minister Kefalogianni highlighted the record-breaking performance of the U.S. market last year, largely fueled by a surge in direct flights from the East Coast, and pointed to ongoing efforts to extend the tourist season and direct tourist flows to more destinations across the country.

Additionally, she referred to the ongoing upgrade of hotel infrastructure in Greece, which has led to an impressive increase in 5-star hotels and significant tourism investments which have elevated the quality of the country’s tourism offerings.

Finally, the minister referred to the Kasteli Airport on Crete as a cornerstone project. The new facility, which will replace Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport, currently Greece’s second-busiest, as well as accompanying infrastructure upgrades are expected to transform travel experience visitors to the Greek island.

Source: Tovima.com

inTown
Νέες ταινίες: Κατάσκοποι και δράματα
inTickets 10.04.25

Νέες ταινίες: Κατάσκοποι και δράματα

Με δράματα, θρίλερ και δράση μπαίνει αυτή η νέα κινηματογραφική εβδομάδα. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες που κάνουν πρεμιέρα στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Von der Leyen Welcomes Trump’s Tariff Pause
English edition 10.04.25

Von der Leyen Welcomes Trump’s Tariff Pause

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s unexpected decision to pause sweeping tariffs for most countries, calling it “an important step towards stabilizing the global economy.”

Σύνταξη
Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’
English edition 10.04.25

Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

A unique personality and the epitome of the notion of ‘utility player’ on the field, he recorded the most appearances of the 20th century for Olympiacos

Σύνταξη
The Sea Within Them
English edition 08.04.25

The Sea Within Them

Spyros Gianniotis and Apostolos Christou embodied and continue to embody the athletic ideal that Olympiacos represents. Dominant in their competitions and athletes that have hung Olympic medals around their necks in swimming

Σύνταξη
Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 
English edition 07.04.25

Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos was a legendary figure in the history of Olympiacos, and anyone who saw him work his... magic agrees you’d be hard-pressed to find his match today

Σύνταξη
inStream
Λιόν-Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ 2-2: Ο Σερκί στέρησε το διπλό από τους «κόκκινους διάβολους» (vid)
Europa League 11.04.25

Λιόν-Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ 2-2: Ο Σερκί στέρησε το διπλό από τους «κόκκινους διάβολους» (vid)

Λιόν και Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ βρήκαν αντίδραση στις καθυστερήσεις κάθε ημιχρόνου και έφεραν ισοπαλία 2-2, με την πρόκριση να κρίνεται στη ρεβάνς του Όλντ Τράφορντ.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Αξέχαστος: Ο ήχος επανεκκίνησης των Windows 95 μπήκε στο Εθνικό Μητρώο Ηχογραφήσεων του Κογκρέσου των ΗΠΑ
Culture Live 10.04.25

Αξέχαστος: Ο ήχος επανεκκίνησης των Windows 95 μπήκε στο Εθνικό Μητρώο Ηχογραφήσεων του Κογκρέσου των ΗΠΑ

Ο ήχος επανεκκίνησης των Windows 95 αποτελεί άκουσμα που έχει χαραχτεί στις μνήμες μας και είναι δημιούργημα του ατμοσφαιρικού μουσικού Μπράιαν Ίνο.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
