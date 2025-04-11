Olympiakos Home
Water Polo’s Golden Girls
The jewel in the Olympiacos crown. The women’s water polo team, Olympiacos’ most successful women’s division. They have enough pictures like this to fill an album.
079
100 YEARS OLYMPIACOS

Water Polo’s Golden Girls

A group of ex-swimmers started something in 1988 which is still remembered today. Olympiacos’ most successful women’s team, and one of the top two water polo powerhouses in Europe for a decade

11.04.2025

The Olympiacos women’s polo team have won everything there is to be won over the last decade. Together with Spain’s CN Sabadell, they are true legends of the pool.

Women’s water polo is Olympiacos’ top female sports division in terms of titles won, and by a huge margin. Since 2014, they have literally won everything there is to win.

Their most outstanding achievements include three Euroleagues (2015, 2021, 2022), the Len Trophy (2014) and their three European Super Cups (2015, 2021, 2022), while they have also won 11 of the 15 Greek Championships to date, plus 6 Cups and 2 Greek Super Cups over the same period.

shopflix

When, in early 1988, a group of former Olympiacos swimmers, including their subsequent captain Zinovia Karagianni, decided to found a women’s water polo department and started training with the Castella team, no one could have imagined how far this team would rise.

Especially after 1995 and their first Greek championship win, with Fontas Moudatsios coaching them, Aki Logothetis managing, and the key athletes Zinovia and Eftychia Karagianni, Dimitra Asilian, Maria Kanellopoulou, Vasso Efstratiou, Christiana Karousou, Maria Katsari, Anna Hadjigeorgaki, Christina Kostaroglou, Paulina Paterou, Sofia Moraiti, Sofia Piskitsi and Poppi Sifaki all in place.

Since the team grew fast and went from strength to strength rapidly, especially after 2010 when the Club’s amateur sections received a boost under Evangelos Marinakis and Michalis Kountouris as president of the aquatic sports section.

The phenomenal team turned every swimming pool into its own property. Big names, big moments, an Olympiacos that has learned to win everywhere and always

A “eternal” captain

We’re talking about a team that has acquired legendary status in Greece and Europe, whose red and white cap has been worn by top players from Greece and abroad, who continue to add new achievements to the Club’s already impressive list of honors.

“Olympiacos, Number One! Filio Manolioudaki, captain on and on!”, the Reds’ fans were chanting that evening, 16 May 2019, in the Piraeus pool. They were celebrating the most iconic leader in the history of Olympiacos aquatic sports, Filio Manolioudaki, the formidable Cretan who came to the port city aged just 21 in 2007 and blossomed there and would be retiring that night in fitting fashion, as a champion after her team’s final victory over Vouliagmeni.

“What a finale! With the championship in the bag, and everyone going crazy in our home pool! It is a moment I’ll treasure forever. Thanks a lot to the girls, who gave 100%. I know they wanted this championship for me, too, so I could finish my career with a bang. And I’d like to thank our people, Mr. Vangelis Marinakis and our president, Michalis Kountouris, who have always been there for us. It’s the ideal finale, the end every athlete would want to crown their career. I am proud to have played for Olympiacos, to have won everything we have won! These are the moments that stay with you. Which is why I was more anxious before this game than I ever was before a Euroleague final. I couldn’t relax with all the butterflies in my stomach,” she said tearfully in her farewell speech. Still, she didn’t leave her home team in the end, as she has stayed on to manage the team she joined in her youth—a team that has become her ‘family’ in a very real way. And she continues to celebrate new titles, the last one being the Cup in Volos.

She won everything with Olympiacos: eight championships, one Greek Cup and two European Cups, the 2015 Euroleague and the 2014 LEN Trophy. She also enjoyed a hugely successful career with the Greek national team, culminating in victory in the 2011 World Championship in Shanghai against the hosts, China (9-8). A member of the “Medals Midas”, George Morfesis’s “Golden 13”. Along with Elena Kouvdou, Christina Tsoukala, Adi Melidoni, Elektra Psouni, Kiki Liosi, Alkisti Avramidou, Alexandra Asimaki, Antigoni Roubesi, Angeliki Gerolymou, Stavroula Antonakou, Youli Lara and Eleni Goula, Filio Manolioudaki made history and won two silver medals in European Championships (in 2010 and 2012), one gold and two bronze medals in the World League (2005 in Kirishi, 2010 in San Diego, and 2012 in Hyangzhou).

And at Olympiacos, Haris Pavlidis would mold the Cretan lass into one of the top athletes of all time, and a player the fans would adore for her passion, ethos, and her impeccable leadership.

Her crowning moment with Olympiacos has to be the winning goal she scored in 2015’s Euroleague final (10-9) in Piraeus’ Papastrateion pool against CN Sabadell, who had been undefeated for three years until that game.

“Olympiacos, Number One! Filio Manolioudaki, captain on and on!”, the Reds’ fans chanted about the girl from Chania who left an indelible mark on the Club.

“Olympiacos, Number One! Filio Manolioudaki, captain on and on!”, the Reds’ fans chanted about the girl from Chania who left an indelible mark on the Club.

Alkisti Avramidou

Another great Olympiacos polo player is, of course, Alkisti Avramidou, who made history in her red and white cap.

Over a unique and intensely emotional 14-year journey, Alkisti Avramidou won everything going with her beloved Olympiacos. Two European Championships, 1 Len Trophy, 1 European Super Cup, 10 Championships and 3 Cups all told, until she finally bid competitive polo farewell. Her most unforgettable moment must be leading the women’s water polo team to the first of its four European titles at the LEN Trophy final in Florence. Selflessly playing with a fractured hand, she led the team to a 10-9 win over the hosts Firenze, with the Australian Bronwen Knox scoring the winning goal for the Piraeus team 24 seconds before the final whistle.

Nicole Eleftheriadou

Nicole Eleftheriadou was another of Olympiacos’ “golden girls”. She also made history with Olympiacos and the Greek national team in her number 4 cap. Her career really took off when she transferred to the team she loved in August 2015. Olympiacos had won the Champions League in Piraeus and Haris Pavlidis chose her to join the European champions. He believed in her talent like nobody else, and within a few months Nicole Eleftheriadou had a European Super Cup under her belt, her first title with the new team. Many more would follow. She ended her career with no fewer than 9 Greek Championships plus 5 Greek Cups, 2 European Championships, 3 European Super Cups and 1 Greek Super Cup. She provided Olympiacos with its “heavy artillery” from the perimeter. Now, she watches her old team play from the stands, beside her beloved, the basketball player Sasha Vezenkov.

Then there are the Plevritou sisters: Margarita, Vaso and Eleftheria (who is now making a name for herself in Hungary). They came down to Piraeus from Thessaloniki in 2011-12, when Margarita was 17, Eleftheria 14 and Vaso 13. They are already among the most successful sisters in the Club’s history, in any sport.

And we mustn’t forget Alexandra Asimaki, Christina Tsoukala and so many others.

Enough titles to make you… dizzy

Down the decades, and especially since 2014, Olympiacos has become the top women’s water polo team in Greece and one of the two top teams in Europe. Their great rivals, CN Sabadell, dealt them all three of their Euroleague final losses (the Spanish team has won the title seven times out of ten to date), but have been defeated twice by Olympiacos in their turn.

The women’s water polo team has distinguished itself more than any other female section at Olympiacos. In all, they have won:

  • 3 European Championships (2015, 2021, 2022)
  • 1 European Federation Cup (LEN Trophy) 2014
  • 3 European Super Cups (2015, 2021, 2022)
  • 15 Greek Championships (1995, 1998, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)
  • 6 Greek Cups (2018, 2020, 2021, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2025)
  • 2 Greek Super Cups (2020, 2024).

The finals

They also played in 13 European finals:

  • 6 in the Euroleague (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024)
  • 3 in the LEN European Cup Winners’ Trophy (2008, 2014, 2018)
  • 4 in the European Super Cup (2014, 2015, 2021, 2022).

After the treble in the 2020-21 season, Olympiacos became the only club in Europe to have won the league, cup and European championship in one season in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

TAGS
100 Years Olympiacos

Τhe Story in 1'

THE STORIES

001
Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

A major port, football and dreams. It was March 1925 when a group of 33 men came together to create something unique: a sports club that wasn’t simply a team, but a symbol of an entire people
002
From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

A co-founder, one of the two men who proposed the team’s full name and the first president of Olympiacos: Industrialist and one-time Piraeus Mayor Michalis Manouskos – a significant leader with contributions in numerous fields
003
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football
004
Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

A legendary striker from the refugee quarter of Drapetsona, near Piraeus, he led Olympiacos to victory after victory. With his passion and presence, Vazos came to symbolize the club’s identity
005
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus’ sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos’ history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth
006
Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

A symbol of courage, resistance and dedication. In his red and white jersey until the end. His life is proof that ideas can’t be killed. Exile, a firing squad and the men who fought for what they believed in
007
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something …magical happened. The team that became a Legend…forever
008
The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

‘A team that achieved triumphs like fairy tales…’: The legendary band of players who dedicated their lives to the laurel-crowned youth; who created a football giant and made Olympiacos the most popular team in the country
009
Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

The legendary ‘Missouri’ was an Olympiacos legend, and his style of play became a buzzword for courge and self-sacrifice
010
‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

Thanasis Bebis was the perfect playmaker. For decades, when people spoke of his greatness, they’d always start with the same words: his great friend Andreas Mouratis’ pranks, Mandalozis’ flat cap and the…copyright to ‘Pinocchio’
011
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team
012
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball
013
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades
014
When The Bells Toll…

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the ‘Limping Legends’ and the ‘Geriatrics’ have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The ‘Limping Legends’ are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)
015
Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

It was on July 4, 1961, when a stout defender, Kostas Polychroniou, shut down the king of football, allowing Olympiacos to pull off a victory that had evaded the rest of Europe. Olympiacos’ win over Brazilian giant Santos 2-1 has achieved legendary status
016
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era
017
Bukovi’s Great Team

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.
018
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel
019
Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos was a legendary figure in the history of Olympiacos, and anyone who saw him work his… magic agrees you’d be hard-pressed to find his match today
020
Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Olympiacos’ aquatic dream has a name – the swimmer who broke the Greek 100-meter freestyle record on no fewer than six occasions, and who created a red-and-white model program
021
Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

A unique personality and the epitome of the notion of ‘utility player’ on the field, he recorded the most appearances of the 20th century for Olympiacos
022
Panagiotis Kelesidis – ‘The Greek Gordon Banks’

Panagiotis Kelesidis – ‘The Greek Gordon Banks’

His heart, passion and unforgettable saves made him a legend between the posts, and he treated the fans to multiple moments of sheer magnificence
079
Water Polo’s Golden Girls

Water Polo’s Golden Girls

A group of ex-swimmers started something in 1988 which is still remembered today. Olympiacos’ most successful women’s team, and one of the top two water polo powerhouses in Europe for a decade
080
Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

 According to many, he was the most accomplished player in Greek football in the first two decades of the 21st century
081
The Sea Within Them

The Sea Within Them

Spyros Gianniotis and Apostolos Christou embodied and continue to embody the athletic ideal that Olympiacos represents. Dominant in their competitions and athletes that have hung Olympic medals around their necks in swimming
082
Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

 He’s vying for the unofficial title of top Olympiacos player of all time, and in all sports. He’s ‘Kill Bill’, and he’s eternal
083
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career – a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans – a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.
084
The Professor’s Smile 

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records
085
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.
086
Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

On the evening of May 29, 2024, at the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, he was the first to lift the trophy that would forever be remembered by Olympiacos and its fans
087
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense – an absolute natural – a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club
088
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy
089
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.
090
Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

A symbol of a new era of Olympiacos, the embodiment of the youth academy philosophy, and a living example of how talent, hard work and belief in a vision can build champions
091
Manolo flies, Manolo soars

Manolo flies, Manolo soars

An Olympic champion and a silver medalist at the recent World Indoor Championship at just 26 years old, Emmanouil Karalis is much more than just an athlete that reaches for the sky.
092
An empire strikes back

An empire strikes back

The leading multi-sport club in Europe is making history in Greece and on the continent. Olympiacos’ amateur division has continued to scale the heights due to the unfailingly well-thought-out moves it has made at all levels since 2010
093
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in «Never on Sunday» to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece’s most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen
094
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.
095
José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

He came at the right time and became an inspiration. He changed how things were done and brought something that will be remembered forever. The wise Basque found his safe harbor, and this port found someone to… keep it safe
096
European Champions from the …cradle!

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football
097
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.
098
Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

The road to glory, a journey beyond all reason. How Olympiacos conquered Europe, writing the club’s own golden page in the book of European football. The stories behind the… Story
099
‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least
100
Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

A story about the four words in the right order which… went down in history. From Old Trafford to Piraeus’ two European trophies – March 10, 2025
MORE

THE STORIES IN VIDEO

MORE