Olympiakos Home
Giorgos Salonikis – Uncompromising
Those who know him refer to a generous, friendly and dynamic man, as long as no one picked on Olympiacos, which would immediately change his demeanor.
060
100 YEARS OLYMPIACOS

Giorgos Salonikis – Uncompromising

A bon vivant, a joker, but above all a true Olympiacos man

13.05.2025

He served as a vice president of Olympiacos’ basketball club for 11 years. Between 1997 and 2003 he was a member of the board of directors of Olympiacos FC as well, while in 2009 he returned to the football team at the behest of then president Socrates Kokkalis, a personal friend.

They met in the early 1980s, as Salonikis was a businessman, having taken over from his father the fruit canning business Veko, which had facilities in the city of Corinth. In 1991 he created a new company focusing on the export of Greek agricultural products to the Balkans, bringing him into direct contact with Kokkalis, who was a shareholder in the company.

It was in the offices of that company, headquartered in an Athens tower, that some of the biggest player deals in Olympiacos’ basketball history during the 1990s took place, along with exhaustive conversations with both Kokkalis, the team’s president, as well as his favorite coach, Yannis Ioannidis, with whom he had developed a very strong friendship.

shopflix

A personal friend of Evangelos Marinakis, the latter even dedicated the 2016 championship celebration to him: «It is dedicated to a very good friend, to a very great Olympiacos man, who’s watching us from his home, Giorgos Salonikis,» Olympiacos’ president said.

A bond with the unforgettable Roy Tarpley

In between the two dramatic games against Limoges in 1993, which cost Olympiacos the qualification for the Final Four in Piraeus that year, Aris Thessaloniki won the FIBA European Cup in Turin, with NBA star Roy Tarpley posting spectacular performances for the Greek team that season.

Salonikis, who was “obsessed” with signing the super star, eventually lures him to Olympiacos for the next season (1993-94), with Kokkalis and Ioannidis finding out after the deal was finalized! The former Dallas Mavericks standout was the team’s second foreign player after Žarko Paspalj, and joining Panagiotis Fasoulas and Dragan Tarlać to create the best front line in European basketball at the time.

The general consensus then was that Olympiacos played the best basketball in Europe, a situation that had not been seen for several years at such a dominant level.

«It was a great opportunity for Olympiacos, considering it cost us 750,000 US dollars. I only had to see three or four games when he played with Aris to be convinced that he was going to go crazy in our team’s jersey. We’re talking about a super player. He did incredible things on the court. Contrary to what some may believe, he was a good-natured guy. He simply couldn’t subdue his passions. For me, though, he remains one of the best foreign players to ever to play in Greece,» Salonikis later recalled in an article bylined by Yannis Fileris, and focusing on Tarplay’s career on the occasion of his premature death at the age of 50.

The coach, Ioannidis, was at first apprehensive over the marquee transfer, but Salonikis reassured him: «Giannis, don’t worry, I have him… tied up,» referring to a strict contract with several restrictive terms.

“…I’m not in college anymore to be in bed at 8 p.m. This isn’t a contract but a rule book,» Roy had complained, as he was required to not miss a game (excluding injury), be home at no later than 12 midnight on weekdays and by 2 a.m. on weekends, among other conditions.

Given that Salonikis also loved football, during the same season he personally signed noted Danish striker Bent Christensen for Olympiacos.

Those who know him refer to a generous, friendly and dynamic man, as long as no one picked on Olympiacos, which would immediately change his demeanor. One such instance came during a meeting with then Greek Football Federation president Sophocles Pilavios in 2009, when Salonikis returned to the football after having purchased three million euros of Olympiacos’ shares.

“I merely requested equal treatment; we want to protect our investment» he had said at the time.

His relationship with Ioannidis

In the summer of 1991, he was present during the first contacts between Ioannidis and Kokkalis, with the latter, who had excellent relations with his father, entrusting him with the top management position in the basketball team. He Ioannidis’ biggest fan, convincing Kokkalis to bring him back in the summer of 1999, even as outgoing coach Dusan Ivkovic (who also enjoyed an excellent relationship with the Olympiacos president) had Željko Obradović ready to meet with Kokkalis at a downtown Athens hotel.

«Today is his birthday. Every morning we’re friends, and at night we quarrel,» Ioannidis had quipped about his friend Salonikis at the 1993 championship victory celebration, where the Panathinaikos did not take to the court.

«Today is his birthday. Every morning we’re friends and at night we quarrel,» Ioannidis had quipped about his friend Salonikis at the 1993 championship victory celebration.

Relations with Ivkovic

Salonikis also got along well with Dusan Ivkovic from the first season, sharing, among others, an affinity for the same brand of whisky. One great story from that era began over a glass of the spirit they enjoyed on a flight back from Belgrade, after the Reds’ victory over Partizan, in the first playoff game for qualification to the quarterfinals in 1997. The Piraeus side had broken the opposing team’s home court advantage to go up 1-0, and when qualification to the quarterfinals was two wins. While most of the players were sleeping, and Salonikis and Ivkovic were enjoying their whisky.

«Should I book a plane, as a standby, just in case we need it,» the team’s travel agent, Giorgos Koukovinos, timidly chimed in, with Salonikis’ eyes lighting up: «What are you thinking, we won’t come back again,» he said, with Ivkovic adding: «Giorgos, forget about the flights and bring some more ice and come have a glass yourself».

The second game saw Partizan win by one point at Olymipacos’ home, the Peace and Friendship Stadium, tying the series at 1-1. At midnight that night, however, there was no flight available to fly back to Belgrade at dawn. It was through Ivkovic’s personal intervention, reaching out to acquaintances at JAT (Serbia’s national airlines) that an available plane was found. Auspiciously, the Olympiacos team returned to the Serbian capital and the rest is history, with the Club continuing on the path to a final triumph.

Giorgos Salonikis also lived for the rivalry against Panathinaikos, considering one of his greatest successes when the Reds acquired Sasha Volkov in 1994, which Panathinaikos had allowed to exercise an option in his contract and seek an NBA team. However, it was Olympiacos who was behind the use of the “option”.

A personal friend of Evangelos Marinakis, the latter even dedicated the 2016 championship celebration to him: «It is dedicated to a very good friend, to a very great Olympiacos man, who’s watching us from his home, Giorgos Salonikis,» Olympiacos’ president said.

TAGS
100 Years Olympiacos

Τhe Story in 1'

THE STORIES

001
Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

A major port, football and dreams. It was March 1925 when a group of 33 men came together to create something unique: a sports club that wasn’t simply a team, but a symbol of an entire people
002
From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

A co-founder, one of the two men who proposed the team’s full name and the first president of Olympiacos: Industrialist and one-time Piraeus Mayor Michalis Manouskos – a significant leader with contributions in numerous fields
003
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football
004
Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

A legendary striker from the refugee quarter of Drapetsona, near Piraeus, he led Olympiacos to victory after victory. With his passion and presence, Vazos came to symbolize the club’s identity
005
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus’ sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos’ history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth
006
Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

A symbol of courage, resistance and dedication. In his red and white jersey until the end. His life is proof that ideas can’t be killed. Exile, a firing squad and the men who fought for what they believed in
007
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something …magical happened. The team that became a Legend…forever
008
The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

‘A team that achieved triumphs like fairy tales…’: The legendary band of players who dedicated their lives to the laurel-crowned youth; who created a football giant and made Olympiacos the most popular team in the country
009
Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

The legendary ‘Missouri’ was an Olympiacos legend, and his style of play became a buzzword for courge and self-sacrifice
010
‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

Thanasis Bebis was the perfect playmaker. For decades, when people spoke of his greatness, they’d always start with the same words: his great friend Andreas Mouratis’ pranks, Mandalozis’ flat cap and the…copyright to ‘Pinocchio’
011
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team
012
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball
013
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades
014
When The Bells Toll…

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the ‘Limping Legends’ and the ‘Geriatrics’ have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The ‘Limping Legends’ are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)
015
Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

It was on July 4, 1961, when a stout defender, Kostas Polychroniou, shut down the king of football, allowing Olympiacos to pull off a victory that had evaded the rest of Europe. Olympiacos’ win over Brazilian giant Santos 2-1 has achieved legendary status
016
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era
017
Bukovi’s Great Team

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.
018
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel
019
Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos was a legendary figure in the history of Olympiacos, and anyone who saw him work his… magic agrees you’d be hard-pressed to find his match today
020
Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Olympiacos’ aquatic dream has a name – the swimmer who broke the Greek 100-meter freestyle record on no fewer than six occasions, and who created a red-and-white model program
021
Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

A unique personality and the epitome of the notion of ‘utility player’ on the field, he recorded the most appearances of the 20th century for Olympiacos
022
Panagiotis Kelesidis – ‘The Greek Gordon Banks’

Panagiotis Kelesidis – ‘The Greek Gordon Banks’

His heart, passion and unforgettable saves made him a legend between the posts, and he treated the fans to multiple moments of sheer magnificence
023
Greece’s ‘Patriarch’ of Basketball…

Greece’s ‘Patriarch’ of Basketball…

The legacy left by Faidon Matthaiou is a veritable ‘sports encyclopedia’. Players and coaches didn’t give him the nickname by chance
024
An Invincible Super-Team That Set the Basketball Court on Fire

An Invincible Super-Team That Set the Basketball Court on Fire

The revolution of the ’70s and Olympiacos’ first major triumph with the… orange ball
025
French Finesse…

French Finesse…

On the one hand, Yves Triantafyllos, and Romain Argyroudis, on the other. Between them numerous fond football memories
026
Giorgos Delikaris – Sunday Afternoon Dreams

Giorgos Delikaris – Sunday Afternoon Dreams

His speech is often allegorical and sometimes poetic – similar to the way he played
027
Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port

Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port

…or, how Ilias Hatzipavlis and Tasos Bountouris, two Olympiacos athletes, became legends in a sport where the wind decides everything…and nothing
028
Julio Losada – ‘Make Way, He’s Passing…’

Julio Losada – ‘Make Way, He’s Passing…’

This football genius from Uruguay inextricably linked his name with the Piraeus team, so much so that it became a motto sung by the fans in the stands
029
Leonidas Theodorakakis – The ‘Human Computer’

Leonidas Theodorakakis – The ‘Human Computer’

On the centennial anniversary of the Club’s founding in 1925, his figure stands tall. He was an institution who wrote his life’s work in red and white
030
Nikos Goulandris’ Glorious 3-Year Tenure

Nikos Goulandris’ Glorious 3-Year Tenure

The man responsible for the first Greek version of the ‘galacticos’ and his legendary love for Olympiacos
031
Michalis Kritikopoulos – Linked With the Team Forever

Michalis Kritikopoulos – Linked With the Team Forever

A prolific Olympiacos scorer, he took his last breath wearing the red-and-white jersey
032
Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

An executive whose dedication to the Club and winning spirit were unparalleled – he was at the helm at crucial moments in Olympiacos’ history, when his presence guaranteed that the team performed at its very best
033
‘Brothers, You Live – You’re the light That Guides Us!’

‘Brothers, You Live – You’re the light That Guides Us!’

It has gone down in modern Greece’s collective memory as the greatest sporting tragedy the country has ever known. A bloody Sunday in ’81, with 21 immortal dead…
034
Tasos Koumplis – A Player Symbol

Tasos Koumplis – A Player Symbol

The Olympiacos’ star never wore another club’s jersey, while transforming volleyball in Greece in the process
035
Alketas Panagoulias – A philosophy of simplicity

Alketas Panagoulias – A philosophy of simplicity

From the crisis in 1981 to the winning of titles and an …insistence on shooting from afar  
036
Vangelis Kousoulakis – Ahead of his time

Vangelis Kousoulakis – Ahead of his time

A ‘box-to-box’ midfielder even before the term was coined became a ‘TV star’ with a spectacular goal at the Leoforos Alexandras Stadium; his presence marked an entire Olympiacos era
037
Tasos Mitropoulos – Greek Football’s ‘Rambo’

Tasos Mitropoulos – Greek Football’s ‘Rambo’

The story of Tasos Mitropoulos is not just the career journey of a great Olympiacos player, it’s the chronicle of a life in red-and-white, one full of tension, leadership, some wrong turns but complete dedication
038
Nikos Anastopoulos – A Star Who Needs No Director

Nikos Anastopoulos – A Star Who Needs No Director

He wasn’t just a prolific scorer or later, a successful coach. He was, and is, an authentic personality, who lives and played with passion, truth and faith
039
Down by the Water

Down by the Water

Sofia Dara and Eli Roussaki didn’t just leave their mark on Greek swimming and the Olympic team, they essentially changed and advanced competitive swimming in Greece
040
Thanasis Moustakidis – ‘Avanti, maestro!’

Thanasis Moustakidis – ‘Avanti, maestro!’

The man who, as the definitive playmaker, contributed more than anyone else to Olympiacos’ domination in Greek volleyball
041
A trumpet for life

A trumpet for life

The «Π», under the giant clock in Gate 7 of the old Karaiskakis Stadium was Attilio’s spot – Olympiacos was his calling
060
Giorgos Salonikis – Uncompromising

Giorgos Salonikis – Uncompromising

A bon vivant, a joker, but above all a true Olympiacos man
061
Predrag Djordjevic – Profession: Champion!

Predrag Djordjevic – Profession: Champion!

The legendary ‘Djole’ won 12 championships in 13 years playing for Olympiacos. The football ‘thoroughbred’ from Serbia who became a Piraeus man that marked an entire era for Olympiacos with his world class play
062
Giovanni – When imagination calls the shots

Giovanni – When imagination calls the shots

A wizard: one who systematically practices magic in the context of primitive society / one who attracts or fascinates with their skills or abilities / a priest in certain eastern peoples of antiquity
063
Christian Karembeu – The Ambassador

Christian Karembeu – The Ambassador

His life and career read like a fairy tale: from remote New Caledonia to the top-flight of European football and ultimately the red-and-white heart of Piraeus. A world champion with a humble soul and a timeless influence
064
Giorgos & Panagiotis Angelopoulos – ‘Music’ on the court (and) dreams 

Giorgos & Panagiotis Angelopoulos – ‘Music’ on the court (and) dreams 

In 1994, in Tel Aviv, they were just young men in the stands, but they didn’t lose faith. Ten years later, they took over at the helm. And everyone knows what happened next
065
Dušan Ivković – Simply the Best…

Dušan Ivković – Simply the Best…

He was a legend long before he took over at Olympiacos. But it was in Piraeus that he joined forces with the team closest to his heart, and together they worked wonders
066
Luciano Galetti – La Plata Confidential

Luciano Galetti – La Plata Confidential

He moved like a dancer on the pitch. He had a sensual relationship with the beautiful game, almost erotic. And the tango of the Argentine artist who wore the red and white stripes for two seasons and a half was seductive—a sight to behold
067
The Red Gloves

The Red Gloves

From Kleidouchakis and Grammatikopoulos to our own era and Tzolakis, the No. 1 jersey has been worn by many. And many a fine goalkeeper has left a legacy for his successors to follow

068
The Cup Final of the Century 

The Cup Final of the Century 

 It wasn’t just a football match, it was a historic event, an almost absurd experience, where the result took a back seat to the tension, the drama and an existential rush
069
We rule this land

We rule this land

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Olympiacos’ home and other historic venues
070
Tango in the Port

Tango in the Port

 Argentine passion, unique inspirations and football as an… art form – components that bestowed unforgettable memories to Olympiacos fans and aficionados of the game everywhere
071
Dynasty

Dynasty

The team that Evangelos Marinakis created …with one stroke won seven championships in a row (2011-2017). The role of Ernesto Valverde, the Iberian “school” and the pattern that still holds today
072
‘Returning the love’

‘Returning the love’

The Olympiacos Foundation broke new ground when it was created, with respect to the heritage and the millions of Olympiacos fans – and with a desire to always emphasize that Olympiacos is more than just a team
073
Airport Stars

Airport Stars

Some of the all-time greats who played in the red and white stripes.
074
Aquatic Dreams

Aquatic Dreams

With Thodoris Vlachos and Charis Pavlidis at the helm, the titles began to… rain down. Having grown up at Olympiacos, they went on to help their club grow in its turn
075
Ernesto Valverde – Football… squared

Ernesto Valverde – Football… squared

The Basque trainer that fans took into their hearts, like few others, was the first to mix football and… geometry in his palette
076
Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

He never left Olympiacos, even when he coached elsewhere, ever the foot soldier and the epitome of the reliable solution
077
Stella Christodoulou and her ‘magic’ hands

Stella Christodoulou and her ‘magic’ hands

An emblematic team leader, an outstanding person who honored wher role as captain of the women’s volleyball team and became its ‘banner’
078
A Legendary back-to-back

A Legendary back-to-back

Istanbul 2012 and London 2013: A team that reminded fans to believe in miracles. Vassilis Spanoulis, Giorgios Printezis and the rest of the team pulled off an unbelievable double achievement
079
Water Polo’s Golden Girls

Water Polo’s Golden Girls

A group of ex-swimmers started something in 1988 which is still remembered today. Olympiacos’ most successful women’s team, and one of the top two water polo powerhouses in Europe for a decade
080
Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

 According to many, he was the most accomplished player in Greek football in the first two decades of the 21st century
081
The Sea Within Them

The Sea Within Them

Spyros Gianniotis and Apostolos Christou embodied and continue to embody the athletic ideal that Olympiacos represents. Dominant in their competitions and athletes that have hung Olympic medals around their necks in swimming
082
Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

 He’s vying for the unofficial title of top Olympiacos player of all time, and in all sports. He’s ‘Kill Bill’, and he’s eternal
083
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career – a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans – a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.
084
The Professor’s Smile 

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records
085
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.
086
Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

On the evening of May 29, 2024, at the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, he was the first to lift the trophy that would forever be remembered by Olympiacos and its fans
087
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense – an absolute natural – a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club
088
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy
089
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.
090
Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

A symbol of a new era of Olympiacos, the embodiment of the youth academy philosophy, and a living example of how talent, hard work and belief in a vision can build champions
091
Manolo flies, Manolo soars

Manolo flies, Manolo soars

An Olympic champion and a silver medalist at the recent World Indoor Championship at just 26 years old, Emmanouil Karalis is much more than just an athlete that reaches for the sky.
092
An empire strikes back

An empire strikes back

The leading multi-sport club in Europe is making history in Greece and on the continent. Olympiacos’ amateur division has continued to scale the heights due to the unfailingly well-thought-out moves it has made at all levels since 2010
093
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in «Never on Sunday» to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece’s most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen
094
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.
095
José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

He came at the right time and became an inspiration. He changed how things were done and brought something that will be remembered forever. The wise Basque found his safe harbor, and this port found someone to… keep it safe
096
European Champions from the …cradle!

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football
097
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.
098
Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

The road to glory, a journey beyond all reason. How Olympiacos conquered Europe, writing the club’s own golden page in the book of European football. The stories behind the… Story
099
‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least
100
Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

A story about the four words in the right order which… went down in history. From Old Trafford to Piraeus’ two European trophies – March 10, 2025
MORE

THE STORIES IN VIDEO

MORE