Airport Stars

The crowds arrive in their thousands to greet the new arrivals. In the old days, at Ellinikon. Nowadays, at “Eleftherios Venizelos” But while the airports may have changed down the decades, Olympiacos’ habit of adding top-flight, glamorous stars from around the world to its roster hasn’t. The Club has always done it. And it always will. There’s no reason why it should stop—on any level. In fact, some of the largest crowds in Greek history—outside of pre-election rallies, at least—have gathered to welcome new stars to Olympiacos and to Greece.

In the century of its existence, the Olympic Association of Piraeus Fans has not only succeeded in becoming the biggest club in Greece. It has also made itself into a living legend; a sporting empire with a glorious history and decades of tradition, whose jersey has been worn over the years by legendary athletes—true megastars of world sport. A rare privilege only Olympiacos can offer its fans. Because the club has turned a way of going about things… into a rite. For administrators and fans alike. And one they won’t abandon easily.

It is a long-standing habit of Olympiacos to to surround its rosters with top players and most shining stars of the world sports. And obviously continues. At all levels

Rivaldo

Football has always led the way in terms of glamorous arrivals, since Olympiacos has hosted some of the biggest names in world football down the years. The greatest of them all was Rivaldo. The Brazilian legend, the 2002 world champion and winner of the 1999 Ballon d’Or, wore the red and white jersey between 2004 and 2007. He scored 43 goals in 81 appearances, and contributed enormously to the 3 championships and 2 Cups the Club won during his time in Piraeus. His finesse, passion and authority added another dimension to the club’s lay and image.

Giovanni

A megastar of the sort that attracts other teams’ fans to matches against Olympiacos. An international footballing legend, whose time at Olympiacos was among the most significant in his career. Yes, he was the best of them all— when it came to being adored by the fans, there’s no one else like Giovanni Silva de Oliveira in the Club’s history. An artist who forged a career for himself at Barcelona and in the Brazilian national team. He arrived in 1999 and stayed until 2005, granting unforgettable moments to the fans. With 98 goals in 191 games, he became their idol. To this day, no one has matched him on the pitch or in terms of the pandemonium he unleashed in the stands.

Marcelo

Of all the Brazilians that have lit up the firmament at Olympiacos, none was more popular than Marcelo. The Real Madrid legend who won more titles with La Reina than anyone else came to Olympiacos in 2022 and his time at the club was as glamorous, frenetic and brief. The arrival of the Champions League champion drew 35,000 plus fans to Karaiskakis stadium to welcome him, and those images will live forever in the Club’s history.

Lajos Détári

Similar scenes of pandemonium had also taken place years before. When Olympiacos welcomes another world footballing legend. On 13 July 1988, Olympiacos took the planet by surprise. The most sought-after football player in European football, the inimitable Lajos Détári, joined Olympiacos, who had «stoles» him from Juventus. They paid Hamburg an unprecedented 3 billion drachmas—about 8,700,000 euros—for the privilege! A transfer record at the time. Over 50,000 Olympiacos fans flooded into Piraeus’ Korais Square to pay homage to the Hungarian wizard, who would stay with the Club for two seasons, scoring 35 goals in 51 games but winning only one Cup—in 1990.

Christian Karembeu

Christian Karembeu’s arrival was another historic moment for Olympiacos. The French international, world champion in 1998 and European champion in 2000, brought honor to Olympiacos as a player (2001-2004) and remains an integral member of the squad to this day. As does Darko Kovačević: With a great career at Juventus, Sociedad and Lazio under his belt, the Serbian striker would become one of the most reliable strikers to ever pass through Piraeus. He arrived in 2007 and won 3 straight championships and 2 Cups, scoring 31 goals and handing out 4 assists in just 61 games.

James Rodriguez

Olympiacos fans had the opportunity to truly lose it at the sight of unbelievable players arriving in Greece! Like the scenes of jubilation that met the great James Rodriguez when he arrived straight from a career at Real Madrid, Bayern and Porto. Just 31 years old at the time, he would wear the red and white strip in 2022-23. He may not have been a huge success at the club, but his stature as a player was never in doubt.

And then are more!

A number of names can be added to our list of stars. Olof Mellberg, an iconic figure who arrived in 2009 after successful stints at Aston Villa and Juventus and left an indelible mark with his passion, power and leadership. And Esteban Cambiasso and Javier Saviola—Argentines who graced Europe with their performances for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter and River. And a third Argentine, Chori Domínguez, the midfield maestro who played at Olympiacos from 2013 to 2017. The «tango gang” added style and beauty to the club and excited the crowds.

Yaya Touré

Yaya Toure was just 22 when Olympiacos introduced him to European football (2005-06) and while his return as a world-class star in 2018 may have been symbolic above all else, it still made a tremendous stir. In addition, Olympiacos brought Eric Abidal to Piraeus at a moving phase in his life (2014), following his successful battle against cancer. Although he didn’t play a lot, his ethos and personality still left an indelible mark on the club.

Mathieu Valbuena

The «little bicycle» that never stopped. The pocket-sized giant Mathieu Valbuena was already 35 when he arrived in Piraeus, but he contributed to the club like few others before or after him. Crucial goals, assists and leadership for four years. A star in every sense of the word. And, above all, a leader.

With Bobby Moore leading the way!

Olympiacos has done a great deal that has gone down in the history of Greek football. One of its greatest achievements involved Bobby Moore, who captained the England team to victory at the 1966 World Cup. Almost half a century ago, the legendary West Ham defender and England captain was invited to Greece by Olympiacos’ iconic president, Nikos Goulandris. He even wore the captain’s armband against the Brazilian Corinthians in a friendly game on 12 June 1972. The invitation had been brokered by Alan Asman, the Reds’ English coach at the time, who knew Moore personally. Olympiacos may have been defeated 2-0 in the packed Karaiskakis stadium, but the result has since paled into insignificance before the fact that Moore played in the red and white striped jersey that afternoon.

The volleyball stars

Olympiacos isn’t just a football club. The volleyball team has also been home to some tremendous athletes. One of those was Ivan Milkovic. Perhaps the top opposite hitter of the 2000s, it was Vangelis Marinakis who brokered his move to Greece. The Serbian star played for Olympiacos in the 2000-2001 season and led the team to the Champions League Final Four. Many years before the Serbian, though, Olympiacos had dropped a bomb of epic proportions. It was August 17, 1988, during an international tournament at the Olympic Stadium with Olympiacos trailing 1-4 to Ajax at half-time that George Koskotas presented the great 25-year-old Swedish volleyball player Bengt Gustafson to the fans. A global star. The… Détári of volleyball. And the most expensive transfer in the history of Greek volleyball. The Swede would only play in two matches, but his arrival caused the most massive stir imaginable.

Merlene Ottey

Olympiacos, as the planet’s leading multi-sport club, secured a great signing in athletics as well, some years ago! We’re talking about Merlene Ottey. The legendary sprinter from Jamaica is the biggest foreign name to have ever been associated with Greek athletics. She competed in the Olympiacos colors in the late ’90s, and she was awe-inspiring! A legendary athlete with 9 Olympic medals and another 14 in World Championships, she truly symbolizes the world-class athletes Olympiacos attracts. In every sport.