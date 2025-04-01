Olympiacos’ supremacy in the early 1970s had an unmistakable French finesse, with the names of Yves Triantafyllos and Romain Argyroudis written in gold letters in the Club’s history.

Both gained legendary status in the minds of the Reds fans and things could not have been otherwise, as Yves and Romain contributed massively to the dominance of the Piraeus team in the early ’70s.

In first referring to Triantafyllos, his first name, Yves, became a slogan for millions of Olympiacos fans, who chanted it rhythmically at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium and every other field where he played, as the Reds fans were everywhere, next to their beloved team.

Yves became an idol for the Olympiacos fans due to his dynamism and ease in scoring.

Like a Tsarouhis painting

Triantafyllos built his legend at Olympiacos during the three years he played in the red-and-white uniform and it’s not an exaggeration to state that he had all the characteristics of a football “rock star” of the era.

He was born in France on October 27, 1948 and his father was originally from Istanbul, while his mother was French.

Olympiacos fans adored Triantafyllos and every time the star player charged at the opposing defense they would rise up, chanting “Yves, Yves, Yves”.

It’s no coincidence that an iconic Greek artist, painter Yannis Tsarouhis, portrayed Yves on a canvass of red and white, an example of the high-profile recognition that he was receiving in those years. On his part, Yves’ play on the field was on numerous occasions was a “work of art”.

Triantafyllos was also a favorite of well-known comedic film star Nikos Stavridis, who was a fanatical fan of Olympiacos and a great admirer of Yves.

In many of his theatrical performances, Stavridis would even stop the performance and break the “fourth wall” to ask the audience the score of a game Olympiacos was playing. He would chat with audience members, belying his anxiety over an Olympiacos game in progress.

If Yves had scored a goal he’s shout from the stage “Yves, Yves, Yves”, with the crowd erupting in applause.

Stavridis had a permanent seat at the Karaiskakis Stadium and his adoration for the Piraeus Club was known throughout Greece.

Three golden years in Piraeus

Olympiacos achieved the big transfer of Triantafyllos (from Boulogne) in the summer of 1971 and Yves, who had already made a name for himself by playing for St. Etienne, played for the Reds for three years.

These were three golden years, during which he played a leading role for the Piraeus Club, and there is no doubt that he became an idol for the Olympiacos fans due to his dynamism and ease in scoring.

Yves played 80 games for Olympiacos and scored 58 goals in his three years, stating many years later that this was the best period of his career.

He won two championships and two Cups with the Legend and played a leading role for the Reds.

After leaving Piraeus, he returned to France and again played for St Etienne, and later for Nantes. Yves was capped once with Les Blues.

Even today, his name still generates excitement in the Olympiacos world, as he was adored by the fans.

Argyroudis was a finessed and skilled player on the field. He comprised a dynamic duo with Yves.

An ‘artist’

The other “French connection” in the early 1970s for Olympiacos was Romain Argyroudis, who played for the Piraeus club over two seasons (1971-1973). Dubbed an “artistic” footballer, Argyroudis was a finessed and skilled player on the field. He comprised a dynamic duo with Yves.

He could have left an even greater impact had the state of the Greek fields been better at the time, as he often had to play on dirt pitches in away games. He left Greece for Lens in 1973 after having one a championship and a Cup with the Reds. One of his more memorable moments was a fantastic goal he scored against Panathinaikos in 1973, with Olympiacos winning 3-2 – a “work of art” on the field signed by Romain.

Both Argyroudis and Yves Triantafyllos always had the best things to say about what they experienced in Greece and the love they received from Olympiacos fans. They were, both of them, players who brought a type of “magic” to the game and fans loved watching Yves and Romain’s exploits from the Karaiskakis Stadium’s stands.