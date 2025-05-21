Olympiakos Home
The Great Yugoslavian School in Water Polo
Nikola Stamenić was no ordinary coach. He taught water polo as an art - and the principles as integral to winning
048
100 YEARS OLYMPIACOS

The Great Yugoslavian School in Water Polo

Nikola Stamenić and Mile Nakić Two top Yugoslavian coaches left an indelible stamp on the history of Olympiacos and Greek water polo

22.05.2025

Nikola Stamenić wasn’t just a coach. He was a water polo «philosopher», a teacher who turned the raw energy of water polo into mathematical precision and artistic expression. For more than four decades, Stamenić shaped generations of athletes, inspiring them with his knowledge, but above all with his ethos, down-to-earth ways, and dedication to his craft.

Born in Belgrade in 1949, he played for Partizan and the Yugoslavian national team, with whom he won the silver medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. But it was the next stage of his career—coaching—that would make him a water polo legend. As a coach, he won gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics (1988), turning the Yugoslav national team into an unstoppable machine.

And he would go on to leave an indelible mark on Greek polo, too. Taking charge of Olympiacos in the late 1990s, he transformed the Piraeus team into European champions (the Reds reached the final of the European Cup Winners’ Cup) and laid the foundations for their absolute dominance of Greek water polo in the years ahead. In 2002, as a coaching consultant, he saw Olympiacos reach the very top of Europe with victory in the Champions Cup.

shopflix

Nakić laid the foundations on which the Club’s greatness still stands

Iron discipline

Stamenić believed in defense, hard work, and discipline. He stressed physical fitness, but also the athletes’ mental cultivation. He spoke about «polo directors», of «meaningful movement» and «team instinct». Many of the top Greek coaches—including Thodoris Vlachos, Nikos Deligiannis and Kostas Loudis—were his students, either directly or indirectly.

And even after he quit coaching, the sport never left Stamenić’s heart. He continued to provide advice, write and speak passionately about the sport he loved. He passed away in 2024, leaving behind titles and accolades, but above all a way of thinking, an approach that made water polo more art and less «war».

Nikola Stamenić was a man who inspired his players rather than browbeating them. Who guided rather than dictated. Which is the measure of a true leader.

Vlacho Orlic, the «high priest» of Yugoslav polo, said Stamenić «assembled the pieces of his team like a civil engineer». Stamenić had an utterly unique way of thinking about polo, which was simultaneously innovative, radical and timeless. And his moral stance was honored, albeit indirectly, when the new rules of the sport placed fair play center-stage.

Mile Nakić: the cornerstone of the Olympiacos team of the 1990s. He changed the course of Greek water polo with his discipline, principles and dedication.

Mile Nakić

However, before Stamenić, there was Ante «Mile» Nakić. More than simply a great polo coach, he was a silent pioneer, a coach who worked for his sport ethically, with discipline and love, and was the cornerstone of Olympiacos’ emergence on—and subsequent dominance – of the European polo map.

Born in Šibenik in 1942, he started his career at VK Šibenik, where he played for a decade. As a coach, he started out with the same team, where he remained for another eleven years before embarking on his great journey on the international stage.

In 1978, he took over at Olympiacos for the first time, with a short but decisive tenure. He returned for a second stint in the 1985-86 season, and again for his most successful and historic partnership with the Reds in the mid-1990s. He led Olympiacos to two consecutive Greek championships in 1995-96 and established the club as a Greek water polo power house. The club’s subsequent European success would be built on the foundations he laid at that time.

With his focus on fitness and balanced tactics and flawless psychological management of his athletes, Nakić was considered the ultimate fount of knowledge about the sport. He was never noisy, and his teams did their talking in the pool. He used the Greek model as a springboard for taking the sport to new heights, while working with top athletes and passing on the principles of modern polo to Greece’s future coaches.

In addition to Olympiacos, he also coached the Greek (1992-1995) and Yugoslavian (1982-1983) national teams, leaving the latter post just two months before the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where Yugoslavia took gold. He also worked at the Greek team of Halkida, as well as in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Slovakia, achieving results everywhere he went. He was particularly successful at Glyfada, which won four championships and three Greek Cups under his guidance.

Well-traveled, knowledgeable and always humble, Mile Nakić was more than a coach. He was a visionary who passed through Olympiacos at crucial moments in its history and changed the course of red-and-white water polo with his disarming professionalism. He was the cornerstone on which a great team was built that would go on to dominate Greece and conquer Europe.

In 2010, of the 12 clubs in the first division of the Greek league, seven had coaches who had played under Nakić! Names that remain iconic: the current national coach Thodoris Vlachos, Voltirakis, Chatzitheodorou, Loudis… His multifaceted coaching footprint continues to nurture Greek polo to this day.

Moreover, it was Nakić himself who paved the way for a number of Croatian coaches and players to come to Greece and forge a tradition that remains very much alive. It is no coincidence that Ante «Mile» Nakić lived and worked in Greece for 18 years in all.

Stamenić was a man who inspired his players rather than browbeating them. Who guided rather than dictated. Which is the measure of a true leader.

Dedication

Nakić, the father of another Olympiacos player, Franco Nakić, who was a European champion with the Reds in 1997, showed that sportsmanship and attention to detail were written into his DNA.

Olympiacos and Greek polo owe him a great deal. Ante Nakić’s contribution isn’t measured in medals. It’s measured in principles, ethics and progress. And the progress he made left an indelible imprint on Greek aquatic sport.

The names of the two Yugoslavs are indelibly engraved in Red on Olympiacos water polo, with Serbo-Croat intelligence and Balkan honesty. Nikola Stamenić and Ante “Mile» Nakić. The first, an architect of integrity, gave birth to a school. He didn’t just train players. He created men, characters who learned to fight fairly in the water, to win without crowing and to lose with dignity. Like a poet of the chlorine, he taught polo as an art, not technical trickery. The second—steady as a rock and with a gaze as deep as the Adriatic—built the Olympiacos of the 90s. He brought titles to Piraeus, but more than that, he gave the team discipline, structure and recognition. With mathematical precision and quiet strength, he laid the foundations on which the Club’s greatness stands still.

The two men followed different paths in the service of the same mission: to teach ethics, passion and perspective. For Olympiacos, Stamenić and Nakić were more than coaches; they were standard bearers for another, more ethical, era. And if, one day, they are forgotten by the many, they will live on still in the souls of those who gave their hearts to Olympiacos in the churning cauldron of the unforgiving pool.

TAGS
100 Years Olympiacos

Τhe Story in 1'

THE STORIES

The Triple Crown

The Triple Crown

Olympiacos’ incredible 1997 season was topped off with the triple crown – and then with an epic battle against Michael Jordan and friends
001
Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

A major port, football and dreams. It was March 1925 when a group of 33 men came together to create something unique: a sports club that wasn’t simply a team, but a symbol of an entire people
002
From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

A co-founder, one of the two men who proposed the team’s full name and the first president of Olympiacos: Industrialist and one-time Piraeus Mayor Michalis Manouskos – a significant leader with contributions in numerous fields
003
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football
004
Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

A legendary striker from the refugee quarter of Drapetsona, near Piraeus, he led Olympiacos to victory after victory. With his passion and presence, Vazos came to symbolize the club’s identity
005
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus’ sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos’ history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth
006
Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

A symbol of courage, resistance and dedication. In his red and white jersey until the end. His life is proof that ideas can’t be killed. Exile, a firing squad and the men who fought for what they believed in
007
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something …magical happened. The team that became a Legend…forever
008
The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

‘A team that achieved triumphs like fairy tales…’: The legendary band of players who dedicated their lives to the laurel-crowned youth; who created a football giant and made Olympiacos the most popular team in the country
009
Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

The legendary ‘Missouri’ was an Olympiacos legend, and his style of play became a buzzword for courge and self-sacrifice
010
‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

Thanasis Bebis was the perfect playmaker. For decades, when people spoke of his greatness, they’d always start with the same words: his great friend Andreas Mouratis’ pranks, Mandalozis’ flat cap and the…copyright to ‘Pinocchio’
011
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team
012
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball
013
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades
014
When The Bells Toll…

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the ‘Limping Legends’ and the ‘Geriatrics’ have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The ‘Limping Legends’ are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)
015
Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

It was on July 4, 1961, when a stout defender, Kostas Polychroniou, shut down the king of football, allowing Olympiacos to pull off a victory that had evaded the rest of Europe. Olympiacos’ win over Brazilian giant Santos 2-1 has achieved legendary status
016
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era
017
Bukovi’s Great Team

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.
018
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel
019
Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos was a legendary figure in the history of Olympiacos, and anyone who saw him work his… magic agrees you’d be hard-pressed to find his match today
020
Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Olympiacos’ aquatic dream has a name – the swimmer who broke the Greek 100-meter freestyle record on no fewer than six occasions, and who created a red-and-white model program
021
Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

A unique personality and the epitome of the notion of ‘utility player’ on the field, he recorded the most appearances of the 20th century for Olympiacos
022
Panagiotis Kelesidis – ‘The Greek Gordon Banks’

Panagiotis Kelesidis – ‘The Greek Gordon Banks’

His heart, passion and unforgettable saves made him a legend between the posts, and he treated the fans to multiple moments of sheer magnificence
023
Greece’s ‘Patriarch’ of Basketball…

Greece’s ‘Patriarch’ of Basketball…

The legacy left by Faidon Matthaiou is a veritable ‘sports encyclopedia’. Players and coaches didn’t give him the nickname by chance
024
An Invincible Super-Team That Set the Basketball Court on Fire

An Invincible Super-Team That Set the Basketball Court on Fire

The revolution of the ’70s and Olympiacos’ first major triumph with the… orange ball
025
French Finesse…

French Finesse…

On the one hand, Yves Triantafyllos, and Romain Argyroudis, on the other. Between them numerous fond football memories
026
Giorgos Delikaris – Sunday Afternoon Dreams

Giorgos Delikaris – Sunday Afternoon Dreams

His speech is often allegorical and sometimes poetic – similar to the way he played
027
Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port

Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port

…or, how Ilias Hatzipavlis and Tasos Bountouris, two Olympiacos athletes, became legends in a sport where the wind decides everything…and nothing
028
Julio Losada – ‘Make Way, He’s Passing…’

Julio Losada – ‘Make Way, He’s Passing…’

This football genius from Uruguay inextricably linked his name with the Piraeus team, so much so that it became a motto sung by the fans in the stands
029
Leonidas Theodorakakis – The ‘Human Computer’

Leonidas Theodorakakis – The ‘Human Computer’

On the centennial anniversary of the Club’s founding in 1925, his figure stands tall. He was an institution who wrote his life’s work in red and white
030
Nikos Goulandris’ Glorious 3-Year Tenure

Nikos Goulandris’ Glorious 3-Year Tenure

The man responsible for the first Greek version of the ‘galacticos’ and his legendary love for Olympiacos
031
Michalis Kritikopoulos – Linked With the Team Forever

Michalis Kritikopoulos – Linked With the Team Forever

A prolific Olympiacos scorer, he took his last breath wearing the red-and-white jersey
032
Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

An executive whose dedication to the Club and winning spirit were unparalleled – he was at the helm at crucial moments in Olympiacos’ history, when his presence guaranteed that the team performed at its very best
033
‘Brothers, You Live – You’re the light That Guides Us!’

‘Brothers, You Live – You’re the light That Guides Us!’

It has gone down in modern Greece’s collective memory as the greatest sporting tragedy the country has ever known. A bloody Sunday in ’81, with 21 immortal dead…
034
Tasos Koumplis – A Player Symbol

Tasos Koumplis – A Player Symbol

The Olympiacos’ star never wore another club’s jersey, while transforming volleyball in Greece in the process
035
Alketas Panagoulias – A philosophy of simplicity

Alketas Panagoulias – A philosophy of simplicity

From the crisis in 1981 to the winning of titles and an …insistence on shooting from afar  
036
Vangelis Kousoulakis – Ahead of his time

Vangelis Kousoulakis – Ahead of his time

A ‘box-to-box’ midfielder even before the term was coined became a ‘TV star’ with a spectacular goal at the Leoforos Alexandras Stadium; his presence marked an entire Olympiacos era
037
Tasos Mitropoulos – Greek Football’s ‘Rambo’

Tasos Mitropoulos – Greek Football’s ‘Rambo’

The story of Tasos Mitropoulos is not just the career journey of a great Olympiacos player, it’s the chronicle of a life in red-and-white, one full of tension, leadership, some wrong turns but complete dedication
038
Nikos Anastopoulos – A Star Who Needs No Director

Nikos Anastopoulos – A Star Who Needs No Director

He wasn’t just a prolific scorer or later, a successful coach. He was, and is, an authentic personality, who lives and played with passion, truth and faith
039
Down by the Water

Down by the Water

Sofia Dara and Eli Roussaki didn’t just leave their mark on Greek swimming and the Olympic team, they essentially changed and advanced competitive swimming in Greece
040
Thanasis Moustakidis – ‘Avanti, maestro!’

Thanasis Moustakidis – ‘Avanti, maestro!’

The man who, as the definitive playmaker, contributed more than anyone else to Olympiacos’ domination in Greek volleyball
041
A trumpet for life

A trumpet for life

The «Π», under the giant clock in Gate 7 of the old Karaiskakis Stadium was Attilio’s spot – Olympiacos was his calling
042
‘The Barren Years’

‘The Barren Years’

The team counted 10 years from its last championship, and for Olympiacos this is unbearable. The fact that it survived such turmoil, until the arrival of Socrates Kokkalis, was a feat
043
Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad

Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad

In the summer of 1988 Olympiacos brought the Hungarian super star to Greece, a landmark player transfer for Greek football that was accompanied by a legendary welcome, excesses, glory and the advent of the ‘barren years’
044
Georgios Dragovits – The beginning and end

Georgios Dragovits – The beginning and end

From Kozani to Piraeus, he was the ‘fuse’ that lit up the Olympiacos team that set the domestic league and European volleyball alight
045
Looking Down From the Heights

Looking Down From the Heights

A trio of supersonic ‘football MIGs’ flew into Piraeus for the 1990-91 season – Yet the incomparable threesome of Protasov, Savichev and Lytovchenko only came away with one Cup, in 1992. Nevertheless…
046
Koulis Karataidis – A Player Who United Two Generations

Koulis Karataidis – A Player Who United Two Generations

A huge personality, a ‘rock’ in the defense. He experienced the Club’s time in the sun, but also its years in the shadows

047
Vassilis Karapialis – A ‘poem’ in motion

Vassilis Karapialis – A ‘poem’ in motion

When he played it was as if he controlled the flow of time, rather than his own speed
048
The Great Yugoslavian School in Water Polo

The Great Yugoslavian School in Water Polo

Nikola Stamenić and Mile Nakić Two top Yugoslavian coaches left an indelible stamp on the history of Olympiacos and Greek water polo
053
Žarko Paspalj – The Forerunner

Žarko Paspalj – The Forerunner

…or how a left-handed Serb changed Greek basketball forever, bringing Olympiacos into a new era and proving that even near perfection can have a flaw that makes it legendary
054
Red Towers 

Red Towers 

Panagiotis Fasoulas and Argiris Kambouris. Two towering players who left their mark on Olympiacos and Greek basketball as a whole
055
Dušan Bajević – the Reformer

Dušan Bajević – the Reformer

The man who broke the «curse» and brought the Reds back to the road of success with foresight and an obsession with discipline
056
Alekos Alexandris – The ‘Hitman’

Alekos Alexandris – The ‘Hitman’

Playing in a position where mistakes aren’t an option, he endured, excelled and became a point of reference for an entire era
057
Grigoris Georgatos – A football genius

Grigoris Georgatos – A football genius

The Greek version of Roberto Carlos was one of the all-time greats for the Reds, as he readily provided moments of magic and enjoyment on the pitch
059
Dušan’s Way…

Dušan’s Way…

The model team that the great Dušan Bajević created in his image after he «sailed» into Piraeus in 1996 and made history. The force that won no fewer than seven Greek championships in a row, 1997-2003
060
Giorgos Salonikis – Uncompromising

Giorgos Salonikis – Uncompromising

A bon vivant, a joker, but above all a true Olympiacos man
061
Predrag Djordjevic – Profession: Champion!

Predrag Djordjevic – Profession: Champion!

The legendary ‘Djole’ won 12 championships in 13 years playing for Olympiacos. The football ‘thoroughbred’ from Serbia who became a Piraeus man that marked an entire era for Olympiacos with his world class play
062
Giovanni – When imagination calls the shots

Giovanni – When imagination calls the shots

A wizard: one who systematically practices magic in the context of primitive society / one who attracts or fascinates with their skills or abilities / a priest in certain eastern peoples of antiquity
063
Christian Karembeu – The Ambassador

Christian Karembeu – The Ambassador

His life and career read like a fairy tale: from remote New Caledonia to the top-flight of European football and ultimately the red-and-white heart of Piraeus. A world champion with a humble soul and a timeless influence
064
Giorgos & Panagiotis Angelopoulos – ‘Music’ on the court (and) dreams 

Giorgos & Panagiotis Angelopoulos – ‘Music’ on the court (and) dreams 

In 1994, in Tel Aviv, they were just young men in the stands, but they didn’t lose faith. Ten years later, they took over at the helm. And everyone knows what happened next
065
Dušan Ivković – Simply the Best…

Dušan Ivković – Simply the Best…

He was a legend long before he took over at Olympiacos. But it was in Piraeus that he joined forces with the team closest to his heart, and together they worked wonders
066
Luciano Galetti – La Plata Confidential

Luciano Galetti – La Plata Confidential

He moved like a dancer on the pitch. He had a sensual relationship with the beautiful game, almost erotic. And the tango of the Argentine artist who wore the red and white stripes for two seasons and a half was seductive—a sight to behold
067
The Red Gloves

The Red Gloves

From Kleidouchakis and Grammatikopoulos to our own era and Tzolakis, the No. 1 jersey has been worn by many. And many a fine goalkeeper has left a legacy for his successors to follow

068
The Cup Final of the Century 

The Cup Final of the Century 

 It wasn’t just a football match, it was a historic event, an almost absurd experience, where the result took a back seat to the tension, the drama and an existential rush
069
We rule this land

We rule this land

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Olympiacos’ home and other historic venues
070
Tango in the Port

Tango in the Port

 Argentine passion, unique inspirations and football as an… art form – components that bestowed unforgettable memories to Olympiacos fans and aficionados of the game everywhere
071
Dynasty

Dynasty

The team that Evangelos Marinakis created …with one stroke won seven championships in a row (2011-2017). The role of Ernesto Valverde, the Iberian “school” and the pattern that still holds today
072
‘Returning the love’

‘Returning the love’

The Olympiacos Foundation broke new ground when it was created, with respect to the heritage and the millions of Olympiacos fans – and with a desire to always emphasize that Olympiacos is more than just a team
073
Airport Stars

Airport Stars

Some of the all-time greats who played in the red and white stripes.
074
Aquatic Dreams

Aquatic Dreams

With Thodoris Vlachos and Charis Pavlidis at the helm, the titles began to… rain down. Having grown up at Olympiacos, they went on to help their club grow in its turn
075
Ernesto Valverde – Football… squared

Ernesto Valverde – Football… squared

The Basque trainer that fans took into their hearts, like few others, was the first to mix football and… geometry in his palette
076
Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

He never left Olympiacos, even when he coached elsewhere, ever the foot soldier and the epitome of the reliable solution
077
Stella Christodoulou and her ‘magic’ hands

Stella Christodoulou and her ‘magic’ hands

An emblematic team leader, an outstanding person who honored wher role as captain of the women’s volleyball team and became its ‘banner’
078
A Legendary back-to-back

A Legendary back-to-back

Istanbul 2012 and London 2013: A team that reminded fans to believe in miracles. Vassilis Spanoulis, Giorgios Printezis and the rest of the team pulled off an unbelievable double achievement
079
Water Polo’s Golden Girls

Water Polo’s Golden Girls

A group of ex-swimmers started something in 1988 which is still remembered today. Olympiacos’ most successful women’s team, and one of the top two water polo powerhouses in Europe for a decade
080
Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

 According to many, he was the most accomplished player in Greek football in the first two decades of the 21st century
081
The Sea Within Them

The Sea Within Them

Spyros Gianniotis and Apostolos Christou embodied and continue to embody the athletic ideal that Olympiacos represents. Dominant in their competitions and athletes that have hung Olympic medals around their necks in swimming
082
Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

 He’s vying for the unofficial title of top Olympiacos player of all time, and in all sports. He’s ‘Kill Bill’, and he’s eternal
083
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career – a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans – a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.
084
The Professor’s Smile 

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records
085
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.
086
Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

On the evening of May 29, 2024, at the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, he was the first to lift the trophy that would forever be remembered by Olympiacos and its fans
087
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense – an absolute natural – a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club
088
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy
089
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.
090
Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

A symbol of a new era of Olympiacos, the embodiment of the youth academy philosophy, and a living example of how talent, hard work and belief in a vision can build champions
091
Manolo flies, Manolo soars

Manolo flies, Manolo soars

An Olympic champion and a silver medalist at the recent World Indoor Championship at just 26 years old, Emmanouil Karalis is much more than just an athlete that reaches for the sky.
092
An empire strikes back

An empire strikes back

The leading multi-sport club in Europe is making history in Greece and on the continent. Olympiacos’ amateur division has continued to scale the heights due to the unfailingly well-thought-out moves it has made at all levels since 2010
093
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in «Never on Sunday» to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece’s most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen
094
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.
095
José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

He came at the right time and became an inspiration. He changed how things were done and brought something that will be remembered forever. The wise Basque found his safe harbor, and this port found someone to… keep it safe
096
European Champions from the …cradle!

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football
097
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.
098
Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

The road to glory, a journey beyond all reason. How Olympiacos conquered Europe, writing the club’s own golden page in the book of European football. The stories behind the… Story
099
‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least
100
Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

A story about the four words in the right order which… went down in history. From Old Trafford to Piraeus’ two European trophies – March 10, 2025
MORE

THE STORIES IN VIDEO

MORE