Michalis Kritikopoulos – Linked With the Team Forever

The name of Michalis Kritikopoulos is inextricably linked with Olympiacos, not only because as a player he contributed a great deal to the Piraeus team, but also because he took his last breath on the playing field, wearing the Reds’ jersey.

Kritikopoulos wore the Olympiacos uniform for seven years and his performance in the red-and-white stripe was indicative of his potential. He was a prodigious scorer and although he wasn’t the bulkiest striker, his specialty was scoring with headers. No wonder everyone said he could put the ball in the net in… a thousand ways and especially with his head.

The years were difficult and together with his brothers and sisters Kritikopoulos entered the workforce as a young teen. His first job was as a plumber, but his love for football always led him back to the field in the afternoons.

An orphan at young age

Michalis Kritikopoulos was born on January 3, 1946, and lost his father at an early age, when he was only 11 years old. The years were difficult and together with his brothers and sisters he entered the workforce as a young teen. His first job was as a plumber, but his love for football always led him back to the field in the afternoons. Michalis had a dream of becoming a footballer and he achieved it, going on to have an amazing career.

A beginning from Kaisariani

From an early age his love for football was evident as “all roads led” to the pitch. In 1962 he played for the east Athens club of Kaisariani and what he did on field resulted in his first transfer to a larger club. Things had taken their course and Michalis would soon begin to slowly make history as one of the most skilled scorers in an era before Greek football professional. The president of Panegialios, Asterios Belas, heard about the youngster from Kaisariani and decided to bring him to his team. Michalis went to small city of Egio (Aigio), west of Athens on the northern coast of the Peloponnese, where he played for two years and then transferred to Ethnikos, which was an even bigger club located in the port city of Piraeus, Olympiacos’ home as well. Everyone spoke highly of Kritikopoulos and his scoring ability, something that was confirmed both during his tenure at Ethnikos and, of course, at Olympiacos.

A record transfer

Olympiacos purchased Kritikopoulos from Ethnikos in 1973, with then president Nikos Goulandris paying a record amount at the time. It was a transfer that shook Greek football, with Olympiacos adding a striker who would greatly help the team. The Reds paid nine million drachmas to Ethnikos to acquire the then 27-year-old Kritikopoulos and the money paid off.

Michalis recorded impressive appearances with Olympiacos, he was loved by the fans and became part of a legendary team that went down in Olympiacos’ legendary history.

A title match in Volos

Kritikopoulos made his debut with Olympiacos in Volos, where he scored a goal in his debut appearance with the Reds. As history would have it, Michalis played for the last time in an Olympiacos jersey again in the city of Volos. To be precise, he played in a tie-breaker match to decide the championship in 1980 (the 1979-80 season) against Aris Thessaloniki. Olympiacos defeated Aris 2-0 and won the title, with Kritikopoulos bidding farewell to Olympiacos as a champion. After his legendary career with Olympiacos, Kritikopoulos played for Apollon Athens for one year and then hung up his cleats.

A keen scorer

Kritikopoulos was a charismatic scorer, and particularly “deadly” in the air with his heading ability. During his long career he scored 176 goals, a performance that is impressive and ranks him among the top scorers of Greek football. He scored 84 goals with Olympiacos, 79 with Ethnikos and nine with Panegialios. He also scored four times while playing for Apollon, in the final season of his career.

He won three championships and two Cups with Olympiacos and was particularly loved by the Reds’ fans.

His last game

What has forever sealed the bond between the Club and Kritikopoulos was his last game, playing on a team of Olympiacos old-timers against a similar team on the island of Andros, on July 20, 2002. He took his last breath on the field wearing the Legend’s jersey. The game was scheduled on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ioannis Goulandris stadium on the island, and the Olympiacos veterans faced local Olympiacos Andros in a friendly.

Kritikopoulos fell on the pitch around the 25th minute and despite the best efforts of first responders he took his last breath on the field, suffering a massive heart attack and passing away prematurely at the age of 56.

The municipal stadium of Kaisariani now bears the name “Michalis Kritikopoulos”, as the east Athens municipality wanted to honor the memory of the top football player that the district ever produced by giving the name of the legendary Olympiacos player to the venue. On their part, the Reds’ fans have fond memories of Kritikopoulos, recognizing the player’s immense contribution to their team.