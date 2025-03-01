Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

Every great team has its own legendary figures – personalities who leave their own indelible mark on its history. Olympiacos, a symbol of Greek sports, is no exception. Among the most brilliant pages in the club’s history is the figure of Achilleas Grammatikopoulos, who stands out as one of its most emblematic and influential players.

Born in Piraeus on May 16, 1908, Grammatikopoulos is inextricably linked to Olympiacos, leaving his enduring mark both on and off the field. A Piraeus lad who emerged from a more genuine and down-to-earth era, he was one of the figures who made Olympiacos a legend.

At a time when Greek football was in its infancy, Grammatikopoulos, from a young age, showed an inclination for sport and soon became associated with Olympiacos, a club that was to dominate his entire life.

Giving it all for the team

“When I was played, we all played for the jersey. Now they play for the money. I played for Olympiacos’ jersey,» he always said and forcefully wrote afterwards. Giving it all for the jersey – the one with the laurel-crowned youth that filled his chest with pride.

At the age of 8, he joined the Piraeus Association as an athlete in the now obsolete sport of pole climbing. However, his love for football led him to join the team Aititos (Undefeatable) Piraeus, an obscure club based in the port city’s Alexandras Square. It was there, in the Piraeus sand lots that a young Achilleas developed his skills, playing first as a striker and then as a defensive back. Fate, however, had other plans. One day, his team found itself without a goalkeeper and Achilleas was offered the position. His natural agility and quick reflexes made him a natural talent under the goal posts.

In 1926, Olympiacos, who had been established a year earlier, recognized his talent and added him to its roster. At that time, the team was under the leadership of the Andrianopoulos brothers, and Grammatikopoulos became an integral part of this legendary team.

His debut in the red-and-white stripes was on November 4, 1928, marking the beginning of a career that would last until 1944. He retired following a friendly with the club APO Goudi.

Grammatikopoulos participated in 58 official matches, while this record does not include an unknown number of matches in the Piraeus local league. With Olympiacos, he won seven Greek championships and seven Piraeus championships, contributing decisively to the club’s dominance in Greek football. He was a key member of the team that in 1931 brought the first national title to Piraeus, with Hungarian Josef Kovacs as the manager, and with teammates that included the Andrianopoulos brothers, Sofras, Kourantis, Lekkos, Panopoulos, Violetis, Teresakis, Kokkinakis, Ragos, Pezonis and Vozikian.

When the bonus was a…lemonade

Grammatikopoulos was often known to intimidate an opponent with his wit and vigor. Once, during the last matchday of 1938, he single-handedly held a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Iraklis in Thessaloniki, sealing the championship for the “Reds” with a self-sacrificing last-minute block. His bonus was a…lemonade, along with the applause of his teammates and fans, who lifted him onto their shoulders. He was folk hero at a time when everything was different.

«If you don’t love what you do then don’t do it», he always said, proclaiming his pure love for football and Olympiacos. He gave everything for the team, selflessly.

His fame as a goalkeeper eventually extended beyond Greece’s borders. Grammatikopoulos’ impressive saves and his ability to “read” the game earned him the nickname «Zamora», after celebrated Spanish goalkeeper Ricardo Zamora. This comparison wasn’t by chance, as Grammatikopoulos was considered one of the top keepers of his time. His contribution to the Greek national team was also notable, with five appearances between 1931 and 1935, representing the country in international play.

Beyond from his top performances on the field, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos also had a musical flair. He was a regular patron of the Greek National Opera, while his vocal skills had even impressed Spanish tenor Miguel Fleta, who, in recognizing his talent, encouraged him to pursue operatic singing professionally. However, Grammatikopoulos’ love for football prevailed and he remained faithful to the “beautiful game”.

After his retirement in 1944, Grammatikopoulos did not leave football. He pursued a career as a referee, while in 1967, at the initiative of then Olympiacos president Giorgos Andrianopoulos and Hungarian manager Marton Bukovi, he founded the club’s football academy. Through this endeavor he contributed to the emergence of young talent, passing on his knowledge and values to future generations of players.

Grammatikopoulos’ dedication to Olympiacos was undeniable. Even at an advanced age, he actively participated in the club’s events. In 2008, at the age of 99, he took the kick-off play during an annual veterans’ match, setting a world record as the oldest player to take to the field. His presence at such events inspired respect and admiration, providing a living example of dedication and passion.

“Olympiacos is my entire life” – 80 years with the team

For many years he was a living legend that represented the inter-war period, together with Leonidas Andrianopoulos, who passed away three years after him, another centenarian. At the celebration of his 99th birthday, in May 2007, he stated:

«My whole life is Olympiacos and when I close my eyes, I want everyone to say: Mr. Achilleas, that great Olympiacos figure. What I have experienced all these years at the club keeps me alive and gives me breath.»

Olympiacos fans loved him for his fighting spirit and dedication, as he defended the club’s goal posts with passion and self-denial for nearly two decades.

This symbol of Olympiacos’ history passed away on December 30, 2008, at the age of 100.

Grammatikopoulos’ name is associated with some of the most celebrated moments in Olympiacos’ history. He won titles and helped the club establish itself as a dominant force in Greek football. With his leadership and steely will, Grammatikopoulos was a point of reference for teammates and fans alike.

His influence on Greek football is timeless. Through his personality and dedication to the club, he embodied the values that make Olympiacos unique: passion, hard work and a belief in winning. He was not only a legend under the goal posts, but also a true ambassador of the sport.

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos was not only one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of Greek football, but also a man who loved Olympiacos with all his soul. His presence during many of the team’s great moments, his sacrifices and selfless contribution make him an eternal symbol to those who love the red-and-white stripe club.

Today, 100 years after the founding of Olympiacos, the figure of Achilleas Grammatikopoulos remains a shining example of dedication and greatness. He is one of the pillars of Olympiacos’ history, and one of the figures who laid the foundations for the club’s greatness.

His legend will live on forever, as will his love for the team he served with all his soul.