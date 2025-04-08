Olympiakos Home
Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions
The "wonder boy" of the pool, Dimitris Karydis, in one of the races that made him a Greek swimming legend. He broke 25 national records, was the first Greek athlete to swim the 100-meter freestyle in under a minute, and has etched his name in the history of Olympiacos and of the sport.
020
100 YEARS OLYMPIACOS

Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Olympiacos’ aquatic dream has a name - the swimmer who broke the Greek 100-meter freestyle record on no fewer than six occasions, and who created a red-and-white model program

08.04.2025

The «Wunderkind» of Greek swimming has grown up. He’s 74 now, but the sport he loves has also grown hugely in stature under his stewardship of the aquatic sports section of his beloved Olympiacos.

The greatest figure in Greek swimming by a country mile, Dimitris Karydis reached such dizzying heights as both a swimmer and as a coach that he has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Having started his swimming career at Olympiacos in 1960, he served the great club for a lifetime, with some of the country’s greatest talents passing through his hands. Needless to say, Elli Rousaki was also a protegee of his.

shopflix

The man who broke the national record in the 100m freestyle on six separate occasions (no other athlete has matched that), the first Greek to swim the distance in under a minute, he would bring his time down to 56.09 at the 1972 Balkan Games in Sofia, when he broke the record for the sixth time in his career.

The nine additional national records he set in his beloved butterfly (100 meters), with no fewer than 25 national records across every event, easily earns Karydis a place among the top 10 record holders of all time, despite his competing in an era when conditions were clearly more difficult, and the events far less numerous, than in the past. He also has 20 victories in the Greek championship, plus multiple distinctions in the Balkan and European Youth Games (European Champion) to his credit.

He started swimming in 1960 at Olympiacos, the club where he would spend a lifetime as an athlete, then a coach. It was always destined to be so, since his father, Kostas Karydis, was himself an executive at the Piraeus club, serving as its general secretary from 1956 to 1967. He was the third child born to Kostas and Eleni, following on from Antonis and Giorgos.

From the Zappeion to Lučić, and from Gianniotis to Gemelos, a path characterized by persistence, love for the sport and a belief in Olympiacos

Hard times

«Conditions were tough in the 1960s, since there was just the one swimming pool, near the Zappeion Hall in central Athens, which all the clubs used in the summer months. There was nowhere to swim in the winter! Things improved from 1962-1963, with the opening of the swimming pool at the School of Naval Cadets in Piraeus, where the athletes could swim during the winter, though only three times a week», Karydis said a few years ago, in an interview published in the Greek Swimming Federation magazine.

Karydis swam freestyle and butterfly and excelled at the 100 meters in both. He retired in 1973 at the age of 22. But while he quit competitive swimming early, he also started coaching very young, at just 25. He would serve as head coach at Olympiacos until 1990. He would continue his coaching career at the Heraklion Swimming Club, in Egaleo and at Arionas Glyfada, returning to Olympiacos before moving on to Petroupoli, Panionios and the Paphos Athletic Club in Cyprus. Today, he enjoys life and keeps a watchful eye on swimming from afar. He has five children and has always remained loyal to Olympiacos.

«Olympiacos’ all-powerful position today is down to the outsize devotion of various people in the past and to the current administration’s determination to support its aquatic sports in every way it can, and to keep the club at the very top. So, in the past there were a dozen incredibly dedicated people, while now it’s the board of directors that contributes the most to Olympiacos’ status as champion,» he says.

In 1972, he participated in the Olympic Games in Munich, while he also took part in two European Championships: in 1966 in Utrecht (27th in the 100m butterfly) and in 1970 in Barcelona. The World Championships only began in 1973, a year after he retired as a swimmer, hence his lack of participation.

In 1965, in Athens, he was the first Greek to swim the 100-meter freestyle in under a minute (58.8); it would be 12 whole years until another of his countrymen repeated the feat, when Kostas Koskinas of Olympiacos swam 55.88 in Sandanski in 1977, in what was the first Greek national record with electronic timing. Another 28 years would go by until Aris Grigoriadis of Aris Thessaloniki became the first Greek swimmer to break the 50» barrier, clocking 49.51 in the Athens Olympic Pool on March 6, 2005.

The newspapers of the time referred to Karydis as the «boy wonder» of Greek swimming, while they would later describe him as the «Nikos Galis of swimming», in the light of everything he had done for the sport.

Nikos Gemelos, Karydis’ successor at Olympiacos, won more than 25 championships and mentored dozens of athletes. From assistant coach in 1992, he became the heart of Olympiacos’ dominance in aquatic sports, and the man who launched Spyros Gianniotis’ career.

Zappeion

«My father’s brother had a cottage in Vrilissia, and my mother and I would go up there in the summers to visit them. And the bus would pass by the Panathenaic Stadium and Zappeion. A child still, I’d see the lights, people and life in there, and I’d ask my mother what went on in there. And she’d answer: ‘They swim in there’. And that’s how I started,» he revealed in an interview on andro.gr, in which he also spoke about the great Kostas Prekas—though it wasn’t in Zappeion he first saw him dive, but somewhere else.

«I used to see him diving off the rocks in Piraeus. We were neighbors, too, we lived across the street from one another, near Pigada, in Aristotelous Street. And he and some other guys used to dive off the Terpsichori pier. They’d jump off… houses, too, if there were no rocks in the water. But it was the swimming pool that suddenly started to exert its pull on me in ’58-’59. And there was no information available back then, or anything. At some point, however, perhaps because of my father who was far more interested in the amateur sections—sports, athletics and swimming—and far less in football, Olympiacos decided to make a new start in water polo and swimming. And they brought in a Yugoslav coach, Milo Lučić, who they put in charge of both polo and swimming. So Lučić arrives and takes a look at all the swimmers, who are 14 or 15 plus years old. And he says, ‘Is there no baby? Any little kids, you guys?’ And my father says to him: ‘I have three. I’ll bring you two, the other one’s still too young’… ‘So how old is he’?» «Nine.» «I want him!» Lučić turns to him and says. «Bring them and the others, but I want kids like your little one.» He singled me out and put me in the teams».

For both polo and swimming

Back then, everyone took part in the national championships: they’d swim first, then play polo, then… swim again. Everything going on at the same time… it was all a bit chaotic.

But that’s how we got started: we’d set out from Piraeus in a van from Aghios Konstantinos that Olympiacos would hire to take us to Athens.

And a couple of years later, we’re joined by Kaiti Baxevaneli, by Teris Koutoumanis and Nikos Papadakis. And, come ‘64, there’s Koula Iliopoulou, too, and the next great crop of swimmers from ’65. Dina Spyropoulou had joined up by then, and some other youngsters. And Panathinaikos had Lombardos and Sotiriou, and the competition between us began to heat up,» Dimitris Karydis recalled in the interview.

He feels that if he hadn’t gone to America, he would have ascended to even greater heights, since he wouldn’t have stopped swimming so young. Still, the experience helped shape his character, and he came back a different man, and ready to start coaching.

«At a certain point, I started to feel passionate about coaching, too. I had it inside me. Because I’d been b-b-lazy as an athlete, I came to see what I’d missed out on. How much more I could have done. Because what they taught me in America afterwards, in the physical education and coaching classes I took there, were things I’d done myself at seventeen. Autosuggestion, visualizing the race beforehand… I used to do both the night before I swam, without having a name for it: I’d sit and conjure up an image in my head of me swimming… and wiping the floor with Panathinaikos,» he said in the same interview with andro.gr.

With no fewer than 25 national records across every event, Karydis easily earned a place among the top 10Greek record holders of all time

Passing on the baton: Gemelos

Nikos Gemelos was Karydis’ successor at Olympiacos. Born on May 19, 1968 in Piraeus’ Aghia Sofia district, he began his swimming career with Olympiacos in 1972. He stopped competing in 1987 and took over as assistant coach of his beloved team in 1992.

He began his coaching career in charge of the Olympiacos academies. He would later take over both the men’s and women’s teams, winning 25 Greek Open championships over the last 27 years. Of course, his name will be forever linked to the great Spyros Gianniotis, whom he brought to prominence. In all, Nikos Gemelos played a role in 51 of Olympiacos’ 65 championship wins as a swimmer, assistant coach and head coach!

TAGS
100 Years Olympiacos

THE STORIES

001
Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

A major port, football and dreams. It was March 1925 when a group of 33 men came together to create something unique: a sports club that wasn’t simply a team, but a symbol of an entire people
002
From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

A co-founder, one of the two men who proposed the team’s full name and the first president of Olympiacos: Industrialist and one-time Piraeus Mayor Michalis Manouskos – a significant leader with contributions in numerous fields
003
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football
004
Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

A legendary striker from the refugee quarter of Drapetsona, near Piraeus, he led Olympiacos to victory after victory. With his passion and presence, Vazos came to symbolize the club’s identity
005
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus’ sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos’ history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth
006
Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

A symbol of courage, resistance and dedication. In his red and white jersey until the end. His life is proof that ideas can’t be killed. Exile, a firing squad and the men who fought for what they believed in
007
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something …magical happened. The team that became a Legend…forever
008
The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

‘A team that achieved triumphs like fairy tales…’: The legendary band of players who dedicated their lives to the laurel-crowned youth; who created a football giant and made Olympiacos the most popular team in the country
009
Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

The legendary ‘Missouri’ was an Olympiacos legend, and his style of play became a buzzword for courge and self-sacrifice
010
‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

Thanasis Bebis was the perfect playmaker. For decades, when people spoke of his greatness, they’d always start with the same words: his great friend Andreas Mouratis’ pranks, Mandalozis’ flat cap and the…copyright to ‘Pinocchio’
011
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team
012
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball
013
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades
014
When The Bells Toll…

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the ‘Limping Legends’ and the ‘Geriatrics’ have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The ‘Limping Legends’ are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)
015
Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

It was on July 4, 1961, when a stout defender, Kostas Polychroniou, shut down the king of football, allowing Olympiacos to pull off a victory that had evaded the rest of Europe. Olympiacos’ win over Brazilian giant Santos 2-1 has achieved legendary status
016
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era
017
Bukovi’s Great Team

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.
018
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel
019
Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos was a legendary figure in the history of Olympiacos, and anyone who saw him work his… magic agrees you’d be hard-pressed to find his match today
020
Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Olympiacos’ aquatic dream has a name – the swimmer who broke the Greek 100-meter freestyle record on no fewer than six occasions, and who created a red-and-white model program
081
The Sea Within Them

The Sea Within Them

Spyros Gianniotis and Apostolos Christou embodied and continue to embody the athletic ideal that Olympiacos represents. Dominant in their competitions and athletes that have hung Olympic medals around their necks in swimming
082
Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

 He’s vying for the unofficial title of top Olympiacos player of all time, and in all sports. He’s ‘Kill Bill’, and he’s eternal
083
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career – a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans – a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.
084
The Professor’s Smile 

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records
085
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.
086
Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

On the evening of May 29, 2024, at the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, he was the first to lift the trophy that would forever be remembered by Olympiacos and its fans
087
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense – an absolute natural – a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club
088
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy
089
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.
090
Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

A symbol of a new era of Olympiacos, the embodiment of the youth academy philosophy, and a living example of how talent, hard work and belief in a vision can build champions
091
Manolo flies, Manolo soars

Manolo flies, Manolo soars

An Olympic champion and a silver medalist at the recent World Indoor Championship at just 26 years old, Emmanouil Karalis is much more than just an athlete that reaches for the sky.
092
An empire strikes back

An empire strikes back

The leading multi-sport club in Europe is making history in Greece and on the continent. Olympiacos’ amateur division has continued to scale the heights due to the unfailingly well-thought-out moves it has made at all levels since 2010
093
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in «Never on Sunday» to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece’s most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen
094
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.
095
José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

He came at the right time and became an inspiration. He changed how things were done and brought something that will be remembered forever. The wise Basque found his safe harbor, and this port found someone to… keep it safe
096
European Champions from the …cradle!

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football
097
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.
098
Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

The road to glory, a journey beyond all reason. How Olympiacos conquered Europe, writing the club’s own golden page in the book of European football. The stories behind the… Story
099
‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least
100
Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

A story about the four words in the right order which… went down in history. From Old Trafford to Piraeus’ two European trophies – March 10, 2025
MORE

THE STORIES IN VIDEO

MORE