Von der Leyen Welcomes Trump’s Tariff Pause

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s unexpected decision to pause sweeping tariffs for most countries, calling it “an important step towards stabilizing the global economy.”

The move came as part of a dramatic shift in the U.S. trade stance, offering relief to allies while escalating a parallel confrontation with China. On Wednesday, Trump halted new tariffs on dozens of countries — including EU member states — for 90 days, triggering a global market rally. The S&P 500 surged 9.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei index rose 8% in Thursday trading.

“Clear, predictable conditions are essential for trade and supply chains to function,” von der Leyen stated. “Tariffs are taxes that only hurt businesses and consumers. That’s why I’ve consistently advocated for a zero-for-zero tariff agreement between the European Union and the United States.”

Despite the pause, tensions remain. The EU had approved retaliatory tariffs on around €21 billion of U.S. goods just hours before Trump’s announcement, in response to earlier duties on European steel, aluminum, and cars. The European Commission has not yet confirmed whether those measures will be delayed.

Meanwhile, Trump intensified his trade offensive against China. U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports jumped to 125%, up from 104% the day before — a move analysts describe as a “powerplay game of brinkmanship” between the world’s two largest economies. “They were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid,” Trump said, referring to market reactions that reportedly influenced his retreat on broader tariffs.

EU leaders cautiously welcomed the U.S. pause. “Let’s make the best of the next 90 days,” said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the shift “seems to open the door to negotiation.”

Von der Leyen emphasized the EU’s readiness for talks but warned that Europe remains prepared to defend its interests. “The European Union remains committed to constructive negotiations with the United States,” she said, while also reaffirming efforts to diversify trade partnerships and reinforce the single market.

“In times of uncertainty, the single market is our anchor of stability and resilience,” von der Leyen added. “Together, Europeans will emerge stronger from this crisis.”