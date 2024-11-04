Τρίτη 05 Νοεμβρίου 2024
04.11.2024 | 21:05
Νεκρός κρατούμενος εντός του ΑΤ Αχαρνών
Σημαντική είδηση
04.11.2024 | 19:38
Σύλληψη 30χρονης για την έκρηξη στους Αμπελόκηπους
Σημαντική είδηση:
04.11.2024 | 17:31
Στη ΜΕΘ 12χρονος με πατίνι που παρασύρθηκε από ΙΧ
Statement from Mr. Marinakis’s Legal Team on the «Karypidis» case
English edition 04 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 23:48

Statement from Mr. Marinakis's Legal Team on the «Karypidis» case

How the legal team of Vangelis Marinakis responds to the false "leaks" by Theodoros Karypidis and Irini Karypidis

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Statement from Mr. Marinakis’s Greek Legal Team which has been reproduced from the Greek media, states the following:

«Every Greek citizen is well aware of the quality of character of Theodoros Karypidis and his sister, the owner of Aris FC, Eirini Karypidis.

Their bankruptcies and fraudulent activities (pallets, supermarkets, and various other troubled businesses) are known, along with tragic stories such as the suicides of individuals involved in the Market-In affair, where the siblings acted as nominees for the bankruptcy, ruining the lives of hundreds of employees. Their significant debts to the state, the disbandment of the historic Veria team, and countless other failures at every level are also widely known.

The Karypidis siblings try to survive like leeches, attaching themselves to businesspeople or politicians, and they often undertake smear campaigns for hidden clients and sponsors.

One of these campaigns was a defamation effort against Evangelos Marinakis in England. This campaign involved four senior government ministers and the American ambassador, and lasted several months, prompting an extensive investigation by international law firms.

Persistent legal actions and an in-depth investigation unraveled a web that ultimately led to Amani Swiss (the company that also owns Aris FC), which was proven -by means of invoices- to have paid for the defamation campaign against Evangelos Marinakis, spreading viral slanders and outrageous lies.

They cooperated with a Texas-based company, Harris Media, which distributed disparaging material about Mr. Marinakis online, organized vans with defamatory billboards that drove around City Ground, and even chartered propeller planes to fly over Nottingham with slanderous messages.

The campaign began on December 23, 2023, when a van circled Nottingham for 8 hours with defamatory signs on its truck bed, urging Nottingham fans to visit the website nottinghamforestfire, created to propagate the defamations through dozens of articles.

Apart from the invoices paid by Mr. and Mrs. Karypidis’s company, the investigation uncovered notes and emails from Eirini Karypidis herself, who, with her incredible accusations, also shamelessly defamed four senior government ministers, publishers, the American ambassador, and Olympiacos officials, apart from Evangelos Marinakis. All the above-mentioned individuals have received relevant information from Mr. Marinakis’s lawyers in the United Kingdom.

A significant amount of defamatory material surfaced when the American company they had hired for the campaign was taken to court, where its representatives confessed everything.

Evangelos Marinakis duly brought these unprecedented acts to justice both in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Just a few days ago, Mrs. Karypidis was summoned to the High Court of London. To delay the trial date, she initially questioned the jurisdiction of the UK courts, where the main defamation campaign had been conducted.

During this procedural hearing (not the main trial), she even invited journalists to once again spread her slander from her emails and reiterate her monstrous lies.

The meticulous investigation also uncovered lists of journalists and media outlets that collaborated to disseminate the slander.

All of this will lead to convictions and compensations, resulting in yet another bankruptcy for Theodoros and Eirini Karypidis, who will be held accountable for their defamation campaign in the UK, USA, and Greece.

And be patient, because in the near future, more key players in this story will emerge, individuals who, in recent years, have been central to major scandals in Greece and abroad.

It is CRYSTAL CLEAR that in this case, the ONLY ACCUSED is Mrs. Karypidis, and there is no charge against Mr. Marinakis. Therefore, journalists must exercise caution and avoid becoming part of this defamation campaign.»

Αμερικανικές εκλογές: Γιατί γίνονται πάντα Τρίτη και όχι Κυριακή
InView

Γιατί οι εκλογές στις ΗΠΑ διεξάγονται πάντα Τρίτη και Νοέμβριο;

Οι αμερικανικές εκλογές βασίζονται σε ένα ιδιαίτερο σύστημα - Στην καρδιά του συστήματος αυτού βρίσκονται οι εκλέκτορες του Σώματος των Εκλεκτόρων

Βαριά η σκιά των Τεμπών 05.11.2024

Δεσμεύσεις «ασφαλείας» από Τζιτζικώστα στην επεισοδιακή ακρόαση ενώπιον των ευρωβουλευτών

«Η ασφάλεια στα τρένα πρώτη προτεραιότητά μου». Με αυτά τα λόγια, μέσα σε βαρύ κλίμα λόγω της τραγωδίας των Τεμπών, ο Απόστολος Τζιτζικώστας συνόδευσε την ακρόασή του στην Ευρωβουλή.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
