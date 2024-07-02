Evangelos Marinakis was honored with a doctorate at Massachusetts Maritime Academy for his long contribution to the shipping industry.

This year’s graduation ceremony at the renowned Massachusetts Maritime Academy included a distinction for Evangelos Marinakis, the founder and CEO of Capital Maritime and Trading Corp. who was honored with the degree of Doctor of Business Administration.

The commencement event at the Academy’s campus in Buzzards Bay took place on Saturday, June 22, in the presence of representatives of the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, officials of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts like Greek-American House of Representatives member Steven G. Xiarhosand global shipping executives.

Other attendees included U.S Navy admiral William ‘Bud’ Flanagan, Michael Tusiani, the chairman emeritus of energy consulting and brokerage firm Poten & Partners, the former OCIMF chairman and long-time shipping executive Gerhard Kurz and U.S. Ambassador to Greece George J. Tsunis.

Marinakis was one of four personalities selected by the Academy to be honored at the 2024 commencement. The other three were Massachusetts State Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, Leon J. Topalian, CEO of Nucor, the largest steel manufacturer in North America and Brigadier General Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, the last surviving member of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of distinguished all-Black military aviators who served with distinction in World War II.

The Greek National Anthem at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Marinakis was the only Greek citizen among four honorees, with the Academy band playing the Greek national anthem in his honor.

“Mr. Marinakis has a successful track record of more than 30 years in shipping and capital markets, having completed two IPOs and two major merger and acquisition transactions in the US markets, and having grown the Capital companies throughout the shipping cycles,” said the Academy’s President Francis McDonald.

Marinakis is the founder and chairman of Capital Maritime and Trading Corp. The Capital Group controls a fleet of 130 vessels, with an overall tonnage of 12.5 million tons across the tanker, container, LPG, ammonia, LCO2, offshore, and dry bulk sectors. The fleet under management includes vessels of Nasdaq-listed Capital Product Partners LP.

He also owns European Confederation League winners Olympiacos FC and English premier league club Nottingham Forest FC,

“The sea and shipping is a passion.”

“I come from Greece, a small country in the Mediterranean – a small country with the largest merchant marine fleet in the globe.» Marinakis said. «For me, the sea, shipping and the maritime Industry have never been just a job or a business opportunity, it has been a passion. And there is nothing like being able to follow your passion all the way. Nothing in life is gained without struggle, be it in business, be it in sports, be it in art, be it in our daily life”.

“You are now part of a legacy and a tradition”

“Graduating from the Academy has equipped all of you with the tools necessary, whether it’s to serve in the Merchant Marines, the military services, or any career opportunity you embark on that requires the highest and technical skills and leadership capabilities in any career path you choose», State Senator Michael R. Rodrigues stressed.

“You are now part of a legacy and a tradition, a community that is proud of you and expects great things from you. You are the future of this institution, this country, and this world. The power is now yours to make it a better place for all of us,” was the message of Leon Topalian, a graduate of the Academy and CEO of Nucor Corporation.

Greek-American Collaboration in the Maritime Sector

At the annual White House reception honoring Greek Independence, American presidents often speak about the shared values that unite the two nations and the significant influence of Greek culture on the founding fathers of American democracy.

In Massachusetts, they took it step further, often referring to Boston, as the “Athens of America.” This is due to the city’s rich cultural and academic heritage.

Fast forward to the present, both cities are big tourist destinations with big ports used as global transshipment.

McDonald said the Academy goal is to produce leaders who, prioritize the collective good rather that individual distinction.

The academy sent a delegation at the Posidonia maritime conference in Athens last month as part of efforts to expand its footprint and collaborations outside the US.

“I would say that we all know that the shipping industry is a global industry, and I think sometimes we forget that at its center is Greece. It is our honor to have met and ultimately honored Mr. Marinakis for all he represents for the nation of Greece and truly for the entire global maritime community,” McDonald said.

Some 27 Greek-owned shipping companies are currently listed in New York.

“We honor the significant role the Greek shipping community plays in Greek-American relations,” U.S. Ambassador to Athens George Tsunis stressed.

A history of the Academy

The Academy was first established in 1891 as the Massachusetts Nautical Training School and was initially located in Boston. In 1942 it moved to Hyannis and changed its name to Massachusetts Maritime Academy. For most of World War II, the usual two-year cadet course was shortened to sixteen months so that cadets could enlist and help with the war effort. After the end of the war cadets trained on a variety of ships including the U.S.S. Charleston, one of the last large American gunboats that was built in 1936.

Since 1990, the Academy’s programs have been expanded to include Facilities Engineering, Marine Science Safety and Environmental Protection, Emergency Management, Energy Systems Management, and International Maritime Business.

This is more work and challenges for today’s cadets but also leads to bigger rewards.

“If I have something to share with you, it is a lesson that life taught me: Always prefer the more difficult road, the steeper path, to follow your dreams,” Marinakis told the graduates, ending his speech with some words by the Great Greek author Nikos Kazantzakis: “Love responsibility. Say: It is my duty, and mine alone, to save the earth. If it is not saved, then I alone am to blame”.

The Importance of Shipping in Saving our World

Addressing academy leaders, after the formal commencement ceremony, Marinakis stated: “Have you realized the significance of maritime education to prepare all these graduates to earn their degrees and embark on amazing journeys as seafarers? Many people do not appreciate the importance of the carriage of goods by sea. both through merchant shipping and the navy. When we talk about the navy, we talk about peace, which is crucial for our world.

Even more importantly, we save the world every day. Saving means keeping someone alive, and through merchant shipping, we transport energy, food, and raw materials, which keeps the world alive. The contribution of shipping to saving our planet in our daily lives is significant, yet often underappreciated. Ensuring the safety of goods, timely arrivals, crew safety, and maintaining a clean environment are all vital. So once again thank you for your contribution”.