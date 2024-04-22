Τρίτη 23 Απριλίου 2024
21o
22.04.2024 | 22:39
Σεισμός 4,4 Ρίχτερ ανοιχτά της Ρόδου
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.04.2024 | 22:00
Νέα ισχυρή δόνηση στην Ταϊβάν - δεκάδες μετασεισμοί
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.04.2024 | 19:45
Συνελήφθη 38χρονος για συμμετοχή στην τρομοκρατική οργάνωση «Σύμπραξη Εκδίκησης»
Marinakis’ Olympiacos is the ‘Talk of the Town’ at UEFA!
English edition 22 Απριλίου 2024 | 18:20

Marinakis’ Olympiacos is the ‘Talk of the Town’ at UEFA!

Under the leadership of Evangelos Marinakis, who took the reins of the club in 2010, Olympiacos has transformed into a top-tier European club in all sports surpassing Greek standards in football

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

As Olympiacos Piraeus readies for the historic clash with Aston Villa in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, scheduled for May 2 in England, the Greek team has become the talk of the town across Europe, and especially at the UEFA headquarters.

The Reds this season have achieved the rare and unparalleled feat of having two teams compete in the final stages of the top European club flight vying for two European trophies.

The club’s youth team is in the final of the UEFA League, the equivalent of the UEFA Men’s Champions League, and the first team is in the semi-finals of the Conference League. Until recently, only Italian giants AC Milan had managed to achieve this success, but their first team was eliminated in the Europa League.

Olympiacos, led by owner Evangelos Marinakis, who is seeing his efforts over time and dreams bearing fruits, has become the top trend in UEFA.

And rightfully so, as high-ranking officials of the European Football Federation are marveling at the success of the Reds. They are watching a club that has for years gone far beyond the Greek standards in all aspects, garnering widespread admiration by being among the elite of Europe alongside giants of the sport.

This is what the club is vying for. The U19 Olympiacos team will play against AC Milan on Monday night (April 22) at the Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, France in front of the UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, and the General Secretary, Theodore Theodoridis (who has even more reason to rejoice for this magical red-and-white season), and the entire European football fanbase, to become the champions of Europe! An unprecedented development that, as Sotiris Sylaidopoulos said, is simply magical! The men’s team of Olympiacos has the greatest challenge, as in early May it will face one of the best teams in the Premier League, Aston Villa, currently 4th in the Premier League, aiming to make another breakthrough to reach the final of Nea Philadelphia in Athens!

This truly is a historic season, a great breakthrough by Olympiacos teams beyond all expectations.

No matter the outcome of the two historic matches, what Olympiacos has already achieved cannot change, namely, the club has become a hot topic across Europe. It was a magical season under the leadership of Evangelos Marinakis, who since 2010 when he took the reins of the club has transformed it into a top-tier European club in all sports. Olympiacos has surpassed Greek standards in football, with Marinakis this year seeing his efforts and dreams vindicated, experiencing magical moments. And proving that his love for the Reds is a steady guide, with the goal for Olympiacos to be at the top everywhere and never stop dreaming!

Πηγή: tovima.com

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: «Ο Ολυμπιακός ήταν η καλύτερη ομάδα στην Ευρώπη – Γράψαμε ιστορία» (vid)

Ο ηγέτης του Ολυμπιακού εξέφρασε τη χαρά του και την περηφάνια του για την κατάκτηση του Youth League από την Κ19 του πειραϊκού συλλόγου.

Η νομική αμφισβήτηση 22.04.2024

Η απαγόρευση του TikTok και η μεγάλη εικόνα - Το πρόβλημα των ΗΠΑ και η αντίδραση της Κίνας

Οι πηγές πληροφόρησης των Αμερικανών έχουν υποβαθμιστεί ποιοτικά – Tο πρόβλημα αναδείχθηκε ξανά με το TikTok, ωστόσο είναι κάτι που ξεπερνά κάθε πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ένταση λόγω Γάζας 22.04.2024

H «διπλωματία του ντονέρ» από τον Σταϊνμάιερ - Επεισόδιο με φιλοπαλαιστίνιους διαδηλωτές στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

Με αντιδράσεις λόγω της στάσης της Γερμανίας στον πόλεμο του Ισραήλ στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας, ξεκίνησε η τριήμερη περιοδεία του  Φρανκ-Βάλτερ Σταϊνμάιερ στην Τουρκία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.04.2024
Olympiacos: Perseverance, Support, and Vindication
English edition 22.04.2024

Olympiacos: Perseverance, Support, and Vindication

Olympiacos President Evangelos Marinakis has many reasons to feel satisfied with the club's progress in Europe.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.04.2024
Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today
English edition 22.04.2024

Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today

As part of the program, Greek retailers are obliged to identify the lowest prices of certain categories of products traditionally purchased as Easter gifts by godparents for their godchildren between April 22 until May 4

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.04.2024
BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln
English edition 19.04.2024

BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln

At current prices, exports dropped by 10.3% (‑10.7% at constant prices) and imports grew by 5.7% (9.4% at constant prices).

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

22.04.2024

Η απαγόρευση του TikTok και η μεγάλη εικόνα - Το πρόβλημα των ΗΠΑ και η αντίδραση της Κίνας

Οι πηγές πληροφόρησης των Αμερικανών έχουν υποβαθμιστεί ποιοτικά – Tο πρόβλημα αναδείχθηκε ξανά με το TikTok, ωστόσο είναι κάτι που ξεπερνά κάθε πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
22.04.2024

H «διπλωματία του ντονέρ» από τον Σταϊνμάιερ - Επεισόδιο με φιλοπαλαιστίνιους διαδηλωτές στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

Με αντιδράσεις λόγω της στάσης της Γερμανίας στον πόλεμο του Ισραήλ στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας, ξεκίνησε η τριήμερη περιοδεία του  Φρανκ-Βάλτερ Σταϊνμάιερ στην Τουρκία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

