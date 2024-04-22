Τρίτη 23 Απριλίου 2024
Olympiacos: Perseverance, Support, and Vindication
English edition 22 Απριλίου 2024 | 19:00

Olympiacos: Perseverance, Support, and Vindication

Olympiacos President Evangelos Marinakis has many reasons to feel satisfied with the club's progress in Europe.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
The success of Olympiacos in Istanbul with the qualification for the Conference League semi-finals, as well as the presence of the team’s U19 youth squad in the Youth League final (Monday, April 22), have catapulted the “Reds” to the forefront at a pan-European level.

It couldn’t be otherwise, as what the Piraeus team has managed constitutes a remarkable achievement, and Olympiacos President Evangelos Marinakis has many reasons to feel satisfied with the club’s progress in Europe.

The runs of the two teams, regardless of whether the first team advances to the Conference final or if the U19 team wins the trophy, prove in the most emphatic way that great progress has been made.

Both the teams’ runs in their respective competitions prove the tremendous potential of Olympiacos, and the success of the team is now a topic of discussion in European football forums.

As stated earlier regardless of the outcome of the two matches, a breakthrough had been achieved, since what matters above all is that Olympiacos is “building” on solid foundations, on sturdy “grounds” for the future of the club.

This is a future that involves all levels of the team’s academy, reaching the first squad of the club, and constructing a framework of football evolution and development.

Following the game in Istanbul, Olympiacos President Marinakis emphasized that the qualification, the great success, would accompany future generations, and that is the truth.

It is clear that the leader of the “Reds” persisted with his plans for European success, fought to get Olympiacos to the European semi-finals, and now he is being vindicated for his perseverance and efforts.

He is vindicated because he supported the dream of a great distinction for Olympiacos in Europe.

This season will be a milestone for generations of Olympiacos fans to come, and the goal is, of course, for this success to act as a springboard for further great success in the future.

It is a season in which Olympiacos, under the presidency of Marinakis, wrote the most glorious page in the club’s history and continues to dream.

The dreams do not stop for the club and the goal is, of course, continuous improvement.

Olympiacos achieved something great, something historic, both with the men’s team and with the U19 team, and it is a given that whatever happens in the matches against Aston Villa and in the Youth League final against Milan, history has been made. The Greek team is enjoying the ultimate success at all levels. Europe is talking about the biggest and most popular club in the country, and the “Reds” are simply expanding their glory.

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: «Ο Ολυμπιακός ήταν η καλύτερη ομάδα στην Ευρώπη – Γράψαμε ιστορία» (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: «Ο Ολυμπιακός ήταν η καλύτερη ομάδα στην Ευρώπη – Γράψαμε ιστορία» (vid)

Ο ηγέτης του Ολυμπιακού εξέφρασε τη χαρά του και την περηφάνια του για την κατάκτηση του Youth League από την Κ19 του πειραϊκού συλλόγου.

Η νομική αμφισβήτηση 22.04.2024

Η απαγόρευση του TikTok και η μεγάλη εικόνα - Το πρόβλημα των ΗΠΑ και η αντίδραση της Κίνας

Οι πηγές πληροφόρησης των Αμερικανών έχουν υποβαθμιστεί ποιοτικά – Tο πρόβλημα αναδείχθηκε ξανά με το TikTok, ωστόσο είναι κάτι που ξεπερνά κάθε πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ένταση λόγω Γάζας 22.04.2024

H «διπλωματία του ντονέρ» από τον Σταϊνμάιερ - Επεισόδιο με φιλοπαλαιστίνιους διαδηλωτές στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

Με αντιδράσεις λόγω της στάσης της Γερμανίας στον πόλεμο του Ισραήλ στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας, ξεκίνησε η τριήμερη περιοδεία του  Φρανκ-Βάλτερ Σταϊνμάιερ στην Τουρκία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
English edition 22.04.2024
Marinakis’ Olympiacos is the ‘Talk of the Town’ at UEFA!
English edition 22.04.2024

Marinakis’ Olympiacos is the ‘Talk of the Town’ at UEFA!

Under the leadership of Evangelos Marinakis, who took the reins of the club in 2010, Olympiacos has transformed into a top-tier European club in all sports surpassing Greek standards in football

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.04.2024
Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today
English edition 22.04.2024

Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today

As part of the program, Greek retailers are obliged to identify the lowest prices of certain categories of products traditionally purchased as Easter gifts by godparents for their godchildren between April 22 until May 4

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.04.2024
BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln
English edition 19.04.2024

BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln

At current prices, exports dropped by 10.3% (‑10.7% at constant prices) and imports grew by 5.7% (9.4% at constant prices).

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Η απαγόρευση του TikTok και η μεγάλη εικόνα – Το πρόβλημα των ΗΠΑ και η αντίδραση της Κίνας
Η νομική αμφισβήτηση 22.04.2024

Η απαγόρευση του TikTok και η μεγάλη εικόνα - Το πρόβλημα των ΗΠΑ και η αντίδραση της Κίνας

Οι πηγές πληροφόρησης των Αμερικανών έχουν υποβαθμιστεί ποιοτικά – Tο πρόβλημα αναδείχθηκε ξανά με το TikTok, ωστόσο είναι κάτι που ξεπερνά κάθε πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Τουρκία: H «διπλωματία του ντονέρ» από τον Σταϊνμάιερ – Επεισόδιο με φιλοπαλαιστίνιους διαδηλωτές
Ένταση λόγω Γάζας 22.04.2024

H «διπλωματία του ντονέρ» από τον Σταϊνμάιερ - Επεισόδιο με φιλοπαλαιστίνιους διαδηλωτές στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

Με αντιδράσεις λόγω της στάσης της Γερμανίας στον πόλεμο του Ισραήλ στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας, ξεκίνησε η τριήμερη περιοδεία του  Φρανκ-Βάλτερ Σταϊνμάιερ στην Τουρκία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Τρίτη 23 Απριλίου 2024