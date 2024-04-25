Πέμπτη 25 Απριλίου 2024
25.04.2024
Τουρκικό ελικόπτερο εισήλθε στο FIR Αθηνών χωρίς σχέδιο πτήσης
25.04.2024 | 19:51
Έσπασαν αγωγοί της ΕΥΔΑΠ στο Μεταξουργείο – Διακοπή της κυκλοφορίας
GEK TERNA Still Considers Leveraging Concessions Portfolio as Financial Tool
English edition 25 Απριλίου 2024

GEK TERNA Still Considers Leveraging Concessions Portfolio as Financial Tool

President and CEO of Gek Terna George Peristeris explained the company’s plans on Tuesday on the sidelines of the inauguration of sections of Greece’s E65 highway

President and CEO of Gek Terna George Peristeris said on Tuesday April 23 that the company is still considering leveraging its concessions portfolio, GEK Terna Concessions, as a financial tool, according to OT.gr.

The CEO made the statement on the sidelines of the inauguration of two portions of the major E65 highway which run north-south through Greece. Gek Terna was the lead company in the construction consortium of the projects.

In February, during an extraordinary meeting of Shareholders, the CEO first announced the company’s intention to find the best way to use the portfolio as a financial tool. But it seems that the jury is still out as the CEO said on Tuesday, “there is still no final decision as to how the portfolio will be utilized.”

In a separate but related topic on Gek Terna Concessions, Peristeris said it is still waiting for Egnatia Odos, Attiki Odos and the Northern Road Axis of Crete (BOAK) to be turned over to the company to commence works.

The delivery of the two sections of the E65 highway which connect the central Greece cities of Kalambaka and Lamia was a high-profile event which included the Prime Minister of Greece himself.

The next 46-kilometer stretch up for construction will link Kalambaka to the north with the Egnatia tollway that runs across the breadth of northern Greece, from the land border of Turkey to the port of Igoumenitsa in the north Ionian Sea.

The projects are expected to significantly improve connectivity within Greece.

Gek Terna is one of Greece’s leading companies in the construction, concessions, mining and real estate sectors, and, on account of its success with concessions, created a subsidiary called Gek Terna Concessions.

The subsidiary carries out all of the group’s major projects which are characterized by multi-annual projects involving financing, construction and operation.

Source: tovima.com

Ολυμπιακός: Πολεμώντας στην… αυλή του
On Field

Πολεμώντας στην… αυλή του

Ο Ολυμπιακός του Γιώργου Μπαρτζώκα είναι ο «λάθος» αντίπαλος playoffs. Και η Μπαρτσελόνα χθες βράδυ ήδη κατάλαβε το «γιατί»

Νέα Δημοκρατία 25.04.2024

Ενέσεις αυτοπεποίθησης στους «γαλάζιους» βουλευτές πριν την εβδομάδα των Παθών

Λίγες μέρες πριν τη Μεγάλη Εβδομάδα το Μαξίμου χτίζει γέφυρες με την ηγεσία της Εκκλησίας και τονώνει την αυτοπεποίθηση των βουλευτών του κυβερνώντος κόμματος που γίνονται αποδέκτες επιθέσεων στους Ιερούς Ναούς μετά τη ψήφιση του νομοσχεδίου για τα ομόφυλα ζευγάρια.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Τα «στοιχήματα» των αρχηγών 25.04.2024

Μετωπική για τις ακροδεξιές ψήφους - Η αντιπολίτευση ανεβάζει τους τόνους - Ο Μητσοτάκης «κατεβάζει» τον πήχη

Το «μπλόκο» στη συμμετοχή των «Σπαρτιατών» στις ευρωεκλογές και η χειροδικία μεταξύ βουλευτών στη Βουλή «άναψαν τα αίματα» - Κυβέρνηση και κόμματα ενώθηκαν προσωρινά για να διχαστούν εκ νέου

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Το περιστατικό 25.04.2024

Η Ζιζέλ ξεσπάει σε κλάματα αφού την σταματούν αστυνομικοί στο Μαϊάμι – Ποιος ο λόγος του ελέγχου

Το σουπερμόντελ φαίνεται σε βίντεο που εξασφάλισε το TMZ να μιλάει σε έναν αστυνομικό που την πλησίασε από το παράθυρο του οδηγού της μαύρης Mercedes G-Wagon της στην κομητεία Miami-Dade.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition

English edition 22.04.2024
Olympiacos: Perseverance, Support, and Vindication
English edition 22.04.2024

Olympiacos: Perseverance, Support, and Vindication

Olympiacos President Evangelos Marinakis has many reasons to feel satisfied with the club's progress in Europe.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.04.2024
Marinakis’ Olympiacos is the ‘Talk of the Town’ at UEFA!
English edition 22.04.2024

Marinakis’ Olympiacos is the ‘Talk of the Town’ at UEFA!

Under the leadership of Evangelos Marinakis, who took the reins of the club in 2010, Olympiacos has transformed into a top-tier European club in all sports surpassing Greek standards in football

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.04.2024
Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today
English edition 22.04.2024

Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today

As part of the program, Greek retailers are obliged to identify the lowest prices of certain categories of products traditionally purchased as Easter gifts by godparents for their godchildren between April 22 until May 4

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.04.2024
BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln
English edition 19.04.2024

BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln

At current prices, exports dropped by 10.3% (‑10.7% at constant prices) and imports grew by 5.7% (9.4% at constant prices).

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

