22.04.2024
Πώς θα λειτουργήσουν τα καταστήματα τη Μεγάλη Εβδομάδα
22.04.2024
Εμπρηστική επίθεση στο κέντρο της Αθήνας - Ζημιές σε δύο αυτοκίνητα
Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today
English edition 22 Απριλίου 2024

Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today

As part of the program, Greek retailers are obliged to identify the lowest prices of certain categories of products traditionally purchased as Easter gifts by godparents for their godchildren between April 22 until May 4

The discount period for products purchased as part of the ‘Godparents’ Basket‘ ahead of Greek Orthodox Easter starts today and will run until May 4.

As per tradition in Greece, Greek Orthodox godparents purchase gifts for their godchildren in observation of the holiday, including an Easter candle, chocolates, and sometime even shoes, toys and clothing.

To assist godparents in maintaining the tradition despite inflationary pressures, Greek retailers will have to identify the lowest prices for relevant categories of products and keep the prices stable for a week.

The categories include: Easter candles, puzzles and board games, dolls, dollhouses and other doll accessories, games for newborns, action figures, arts and crafts, cars and remote-controlled cars, electronic games, sports equipment such as balls, stuffed animals, chocolate eggs, toys that play music.

Retailers selling children’s toys and related goods with more than one million euros in annual revenue are required to regularly provide the Greek Ministry of Development with a detailed catalogue of prices for those products. Moreover, retailers must also display products in the specific list, including on online platforms.

Commenting on the initiative, the Greek Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas said, ‘with the ‘Godparents’ Basket’ we essentially help godparents and parents to buy quality toys at affordable prices to make all the children happy these festive days. The primary concern of the government and the Ministry of Development is the help and relief of all our fellow citizens, especially the most vulnerable.”

Source: tovima.com

English edition

