CD With Contacts Kept by Assassinated Journalist Karaivaz Destroyed
Revelation came on Tuesday during a relevant trial, with the CD reportedly containing the names of top officials that resigned in the wake of a wiretapping furor, including G. Dimitriadis and P. Kontoleontas
Serious questions arose on Tuesday after a revelation that a CD with content compiled by assassinated Greek journalist Giorgos Karaivaz has been destroyed.
The revelation came during a trial in Athens, when the bench justices were informed that one piece of evidence, number 33, which reportedly contained contacts held by Karaivaz on his whatsapp account had been destroyed.
The report was first disseminated by the site freedomofpress.gr.
In a rundown of the evidence in the court’s possession, it was revealed that the names of former prime ministerial office director Grigoris Dimitriadis and former national intelligence service director Panagiotis Kontoleontas were included. Another contact was former Greek police chief Michalis Karamalakis.
After the reading out of the evidence sheet, a relevant prosecutor told the justices that the CD with the contacts had been destroyed, ostensibly by being “pierced with a stapler.” No copy had been made either, the prosecutor said.
The revelation generated numerous questions regarding the contacts that were “lost”, especially in terms of top officials.
Source: tovima.com
