Uber: Tourism Season in Greece Expanding

Initial figures indicating higher tourist arrivals in Greece this year were confirmed by the latest data made available by Uber, with the ride-hailing and doorstep transport platform reporting a rise in the use of its app in the country since April.

For instance, the US-based multinational said use of the app to hail a ride in Greece last April was up 72% compared with April 2023. The number of app sessions in Greece also increased by 64%.

Of course, further mining of the data will be necessary to determine whether the increase is due to Uber users visiting Greece, rather than people in the country—locals as well as visitors—using the platform more. Hailing rides to and from airports in the country via the app increased by 101% year on year in April 2024, and by 52% and 64% in May and June, respectively.

Executives from Uber’s domestic operations division also noted that this year’s surprise statistic is the number of Australians in Greece using the app, who are now in third place behind the customary “top 2”: Americans and Britons.