Τρίτη 23 Ιουλίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.07.2024 | 20:06
Πέντε φωτιές από κεραυνούς – Μάχη με τις φλόγες στο Αμόνι Σοφικού – Τραυματίστηκε πυροσβέστης
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.07.2024 | 17:33
Μεγάλη φωτιά στη Φωκίδα – Εντολή εκκένωσης στο χωριό Μισόκαμπος
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.07.2024 | 13:51
Έρχονται βροχές τις επόμενες ώρες στην Αττική
# ΜΠΑΪΝΤΕΝ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΚΕΝΤΡΟΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΑ
# ΕΞΑΗΜΕΡΗ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# VITA
# GRACE
Uber: Tourism Season in Greece Expanding
English edition 23 Ιουλίου 2024 | 16:51

Uber: Tourism Season in Greece Expanding

Uber, the US-based multinational said use of the app to hail a ride in Greece last April was up 72% compared with April 2023

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε το profit taking το ΧΑ, έδωσε στηρίξεις η ΔΕΗ

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε το profit taking το ΧΑ, έδωσε στηρίξεις η ΔΕΗ

Spotlight

Initial figures indicating higher tourist arrivals in Greece this year were confirmed by the latest data made available by Uber, with the ride-hailing and doorstep transport platform reporting a rise in the use of its app in the country since April.

For instance, the US-based multinational said use of the app to hail a ride in Greece last April was up 72% compared with April 2023. The number of app sessions in Greece also increased by 64%.

Of course, further mining of the data will be necessary to determine whether the increase is due to Uber users visiting Greece, rather than people in the country—locals as well as visitors—using the platform more. Hailing rides to and from airports in the country via the app increased by 101% year on year in April 2024, and by 52% and 64% in May and June, respectively.

Executives from Uber’s domestic operations division also noted that this year’s surprise statistic is the number of Australians in Greece using the app, who are now in third place behind the customary “top 2”: Americans and Britons.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Sports in

Οι λίγκες και οι παίκτες στα «χαρακώματα» με την FIFA – Επιστολή στην Κομισιόν κατά της ομοσπονδίας
Ποδόσφαιρο

Οι λίγκες και οι παίκτες στα «χαρακώματα» με την FIFA – Επιστολή στην Κομισιόν κατά της ομοσπονδίας

Το κλίμα «μυρίζει μπαρούτι» και οι λίγκες μαζί με την παγκόσμια ένωση παικτών, ζητούν από την Κομισιόν να παρέμβει βάζοντας φρένο στα πλάνα της FIFA

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε το profit taking το ΧΑ, έδωσε στηρίξεις η ΔΕΗ

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε το profit taking το ΧΑ, έδωσε στηρίξεις η ΔΕΗ

Τράπεζες

Moody’s: Υποβάθμισε την Intrum, μη βιώσιμη η κεφαλαιακή της δομή

Moody’s: Υποβάθμισε την Intrum, μη βιώσιμη η κεφαλαιακή της δομή

inStream

Μέσος όρος ηλικίας 70 23.07.2024

Ηλικιωμένοι Ιάπωνες «τα σπάνε» με breakdance εμπνεόμενοι από το Ολυμπιακό άθλημα

Οι περιστροφές κεφαλής και τα «flips της μαϊμούς» ξεχωρίζουν από την απουσία τους. Αλλά στη θέση τους υπάρχει πολύ γέλιο και ένας ζωηρός ρυθμός, μαζί με περιστασιακές γκριμάτσες και φωνές απογοήτευσης.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Διακοπές ☀️

Γυναίκα 👩

sp_banner_Desk

English edition

William J. Antholis: The US election is far from decided
Harris enters the stage 23.07.2024

William J. Antholis: The US election is far from decided

William J. Antholis, Director &  CEO of Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia, insists that Kamala Harris has slowed down the momentum of the Trump-Vance campaign

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Euronews Highlights Greek Beach Crackdown Success
English edition 19.07.2024

Euronews Highlights Greek Beach Crackdown Success

In the pursuit of restoring beach accessibility for all, Euronews highlights the crucial role of local citizens using the MyCoast app to report violations, while the app identifies compliant businesses.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Ηλικιωμένοι Ιάπωνες «τα σπάνε» με breakdance εμπνεόμενοι από το Ολυμπιακό άθλημα
Μέσος όρος ηλικίας 70 23.07.2024

Ηλικιωμένοι Ιάπωνες «τα σπάνε» με breakdance εμπνεόμενοι από το Ολυμπιακό άθλημα

Οι περιστροφές κεφαλής και τα «flips της μαϊμούς» ξεχωρίζουν από την απουσία τους. Αλλά στη θέση τους υπάρχει πολύ γέλιο και ένας ζωηρός ρυθμός, μαζί με περιστασιακές γκριμάτσες και φωνές απογοήτευσης.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Must Read

Το(α) limit down της Attica Bank, η έξοδος της ECM, το μπαρ των Κουτσολιούτσων στο Κολωνάκι και η έφεση, τα σύννεφα στην οικονομία και το ελληνικό γάλα στην Ασία

Το(α) limit down της Attica Bank, η έξοδος της ECM, το μπαρ των Κουτσολιούτσων στο Κολωνάκι και η έφεση, τα σύννεφα στην οικονομία και το ελληνικό γάλα στην Ασία

5+1 ερωτήσεις για το ψηφιακό μπλακάουτ

5+1 ερωτήσεις για το ψηφιακό μπλακάουτ

Όλα τα ονόματα της δεξίωσης στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο

Όλα τα ονόματα της δεξίωσης στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο

Λευκός Οίκος: Έφτασε ο κόμπος στο χτένι με τους ακραίους του Νετανιάχου

Λευκός Οίκος: Έφτασε ο κόμπος στο χτένι με τους ακραίους του Νετανιάχου

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Μαγιό μοντέρνα και εκπτωτικά; Γίνεται! Βρήκαμε τα καλύτερα

Μαγιό μοντέρνα και εκπτωτικά; Γίνεται! Βρήκαμε τα καλύτερα

Προπονήσου έξυπνα, όχι πιο σκληρά και κάψε λίπος

Προπονήσου έξυπνα, όχι πιο σκληρά και κάψε λίπος

Τα 8 λάθη που κάνουν οι γονείς με μόνο ένα παιδί

Τα 8 λάθη που κάνουν οι γονείς με μόνο ένα παιδί

Αλλαγές στην εισφορά αλληλεγγύης των συνταξιούχων

Αλλαγές στην εισφορά αλληλεγγύης των συνταξιούχων

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 23 Ιουλίου 2024