Πέμπτη 24 Απριλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση
24.04.2025 | 15:24
Κλειστό το αεροδρόμιο στο Τορόντο – Αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς
Σημαντική είδηση
24.04.2025 | 15:34
Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε σχολείο στη Γαλλία – Νεκρός ένας μαθητής
# ΠΑΠΑΣ ΦΡΑΓΚΙΣΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Istanbul Earthquake – Greek Prof. Concerned Major Quake Yet to Strike
English edition 24 Απριλίου 2025 | 22:39

Istanbul Earthquake – Greek Prof. Concerned Major Quake Yet to Strike

Responding to concerns over whether a potential major quake in Istanbul could affect Greece, Papazachos was reassuring: “The fault extends as far as Lemnos and the Northern Sporades, but it doesn’t rupture all at once. An earthquake in Istanbul doesn’t have the capacity to directly affect Greek territory.”

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Τοξικοί συνομιλητές: Πώς να τους αναγνωρίσουμε!

Τοξικοί συνομιλητές: Πώς να τους αναγνωρίσουμε!

Spotlight

Following the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey, Greek professor of seismology Kostas Papazachos expressed heightened concerns that a more powerful quake could be forthcoming in the region.

Speaking to public broadcaster ERTNews, the professor of seismology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki emphasized that “earthquakes in the range of 7.0 to 7.4 magnitude have repeatedly struck the area,” referencing particularly the devastating quake of 1509 that resulted in numerous casualties.

Discussing yesterday’s quake, which has been followed by a string of over 130 aftershocks, Papazachos noted that the largest aftershock so far has reached 5.5 magnitude. “It’s a prolific sequence, and it will be studied further in the coming days,” he said.

When asked whether the 6.2 magnitude quake was the main event, he responded, “The sequence stretches along about 20 kilometers, which aligns with a mainshock of that size, and we haven’t seen the activation of adjacent faults. That’s encouraging, but it’s still too early to draw conclusions.”

The professor pointed out that Istanbul, a vast urban and industrial hub, was affected even by yesterday’s 6.2 tremor: “Imagine what a 7.2 or 7.4 magnitude quake would do if it occurred closer to the city,” he noted. He highlighted that the fault segment near Istanbul has not ruptured since 1766, when a 7.1 magnitude quake occurred. He went on to stress that for the past 300 years, a larger earthquake over 7 on the Richter scale had not been recorded, warning that seismic energy in that part of the fault had not been released. “The region, in a sense, ‘owed’ a major earthquake,” he noted.

The professor underlined that these concerns about the Istanbul earthquake were shared by the global scientific community, which is closely monitoring the seismic sequence along the North Anatolian Fault.

“International studies and simulations all point to the same conclusion: that the impact on Istanbul could be disproportionately severe due to its dense construction and the poor quality of many buildings,” he warned.

Responding to concerns over whether a potential major quake in Istanbul could affect Greece, Papazachos was reassuring: “The fault extends as far as Lemnos and the Northern Sporades, but it doesn’t rupture all at once. An earthquake in Istanbul doesn’t have the capacity to directly affect Greek territory.”

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Ομόλογα
Τραμπ: Ο πόλεμος με την Fed και το βαθύ πλήγμα στην αγορά ομολόγων

Τραμπ: Ο πόλεμος με την Fed και το βαθύ πλήγμα στην αγορά ομολόγων

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Τοξικοί συνομιλητές: Πώς να τους αναγνωρίσουμε!

Τοξικοί συνομιλητές: Πώς να τους αναγνωρίσουμε!

Κατασκευές
Όμιλος ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Σε πλήρη λειτουργία η Μονάδα Επεξεργασίας Απορριμμάτων στη Μεσσηνία

Όμιλος ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Σε πλήρη λειτουργία η Μονάδα Επεξεργασίας Απορριμμάτων στη Μεσσηνία

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
‘Returning the love’
English edition 24.04.25

‘Returning the love’

The Olympiacos Foundation broke new ground when it was created, with respect to the heritage and the millions of Olympiacos fans - and with a desire to always emphasize that Olympiacos is more than just a team

Σύνταξη
Airport Stars
English edition 23.04.25

Airport Stars

Some of the all-time greats who played in the red and white stripes.

Σύνταξη
Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port
English edition 22.04.25

Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port

...or, how Ilias Hatzipavlis and Tasos Bountouris, two Olympiacos athletes, became legends in a sport where the wind decides everything...and nothing

Σύνταξη
Aquatic Dreams
English edition 22.04.25

Aquatic Dreams

With Thodoris Vlachos and Charis Pavlidis at the helm, the titles began to... rain down. Having grown up at Olympiacos, they went on to help their club grow in its turn

Σύνταξη
inStream
Δεν θέλω να πεθάνω! Η Λίντα Εβαντζελίστα για την παραμόρφωση και τους καρκίνους που την άλλαξαν
«Θέλω να γερνάω» 24.04.25

Δεν θέλω να πεθάνω! Η Λίντα Εβαντζελίστα για την παραμόρφωση και τους καρκίνους που την άλλαξαν

Το super model Λίντα Εβαντζελίστα μίλησε στο Harper's Bazaar για τις περιπέτειες υγείας της και τη δύναμη του να απολαμβάνεις τα σημάδια της ζωής σου -έστω και αργά

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Νέα Αριστερά: Να παρέμβει η Δικαιοσύνη και τα αρμόδια θεσμικά όργανα για το σκάνδαλο Blue Skies
«Οσμή σκανδάλου» 24.04.25

Νέα Αριστερά: Να παρέμβει η Δικαιοσύνη και τα αρμόδια θεσμικά όργανα για το σκάνδαλο Blue Skies

«Ο κ. Κυρανάκης υπήρξε, ταυτόχρονα, κορυφαίο πολιτικό στέλεχος στο περιβάλλον του πρωθυπουργού και... ακούραστος μεροκαματιάρης της Blue Skies», τονίζει χαρακτηριστικά η Νέα Αριστερά

Σύνταξη
Παυλίδης στο MEGA NEWS: «Μόνο μετάλλια ο στόχος της εθνικής! Ο Oλυμπιακός θα περάσει τη Σαμπαντέλ!»
Άλλα Αθλήματα 24.04.25

Παυλίδης στο MEGA NEWS: «Μόνο μετάλλια ο στόχος της εθνικής! Ο Oλυμπιακός θα περάσει τη Σαμπαντέλ!»

Ο προπονητής της εθνικής πόλο γυναικών Χάρης Παυλίδης μίλησε στην καθημερινή εκπομπή MEGA SPORTS στο MEGA NEWS και αναφέρθηκε στη κατάκτηση του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου, αλλά και στον Ολυμπιακό.

Σύνταξη
Αιχμηρός ο Αυγενάκης για την απένταξη αθλητικών έργων – Αγωνία για τα φλέγοντα θέματα της εκλογικής του περιφέρειας
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 24.04.25

Αιχμηρός ο Αυγενάκης για την απένταξη αθλητικών έργων – Αγωνία για τα φλέγοντα θέματα της εκλογικής του περιφέρειας

Ο βουλευτής Ηρακλείου Λευτέρης Αυγενάκης μετέφερε την αγωνία των παραγόντων του τουρισμού για τις βασικές υποδομές όπως τα έργα στον ΒΟΑΚ, την καθαριότητα στον αυτοκινητόδρομο και την καθαριότητα στο αεροδρόμιο «Ν. Καζαντζάκης» ενώ δεν παρέλειψε να αναφερθεί στην απένταξη αθλητικών έργων και τις πρακτικές κάποιων τοπικών παραγόντων.

Σύνταξη
Η παγίδα της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στο κύκλωμα αρχαιοκαπηλίας στην Κρήτη – Οι ενδιαφερόμενοι «αγοραστές» και η σύλληψη του αρχηγού
Ελλάδα 24.04.25

Η παγίδα της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στο κύκλωμα αρχαιοκαπηλίας στην Κρήτη – Οι ενδιαφερόμενοι «αγοραστές» και η σύλληψη του αρχηγού

Συνελήφθησαν 6 άτομα στην Κρήτη - Κατασχέθηκαν , μεταξύ άλλων, ειδώλια, αγγεία και διάφορα άλλα τμήματα αρχαιοτήτων, καθώς και πιστόλι, φυσίγγια και ποσότητες ναρκωτικών

Σύνταξη
Το Διεθνές Ποινικό Δικαστήριο ανέτρεψε την απόφαση για το ένταλμα σύλληψης Νετανιάχου
Αντιδράσεις 24.04.25

Το Διεθνές Ποινικό Δικαστήριο ανέτρεψε την απόφαση για το ένταλμα σύλληψης Νετανιάχου

Το ΔΠΘ επιστρέφει τη δικαστική μάχη για τη δικαιοδοσία στο Προδικαστικό του Τμήμα, προκειμένου αυτό να εξετάσει εκ νέου τις αντιρρήσεις του Ισραήλ για το ένταλμα σύλληψης εις βάρος του Νετανιάχου

Σύνταξη
Συρία: Το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο αίρει τις κυρώσεις – «Aξίζει μια ευκαιρία να ανοικοδομήσει την οικονομία της»
Κόσμος 24.04.25

Το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο αίρει τις κυρώσεις στη Συρία - «Αξίζει μια ευκαιρία να ανοικοδομήσει την οικονομία της»

Οι νέες αρχές στη Συρία έχουν ασκήσει πιέσεις για την άρση των σκληρών κυρώσεων που επέβαλαν οι δυτικές χώρες στην κυβέρνηση του Άσαντ, με περιορισμένη επιτυχία.

Σύνταξη
Μία αγωνιστική με αναστολή στον Βιτόρια και νέο πρόστιμο από την UEFA
Ποδόσφαιρο 24.04.25

Μία αγωνιστική με αναστολή στον Βιτόρια και νέο πρόστιμο από την UEFA

Ποινή μίας αγωνιστικής με αναστολή επέβαλλε η UEFA στον προπονητή του Παναθηναϊκού, Ρουί Βιτόρια, καθώς το «τριφύλλι» ήταν υπεύθυνο για τρεις καθυστερημένες ενάρξεις αναμετρήσεων στο φετινό Conference League

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το στοίχημα της κυβέρνησης, η γκρίνια στα νησιά, φούντωσαν τα σενάρια στις συνεταιριστικές, ο «συμπαίκτης» του Μυστακίδη, τα «πρότυπα» της Metlen, ετοιμάζει εξαγορές η Qualco

Το στοίχημα της κυβέρνησης, η γκρίνια στα νησιά, φούντωσαν τα σενάρια στις συνεταιριστικές, ο «συμπαίκτης» του Μυστακίδη, τα «πρότυπα» της Metlen, ετοιμάζει εξαγορές η Qualco

Τεκμήρια: Καταργούνται σε δύο φάσεις

Τεκμήρια: Καταργούνται σε δύο φάσεις

Στο Μαξίμου Παπασταύρου – Γεραπετρίτης

Στο Μαξίμου Παπασταύρου – Γεραπετρίτης

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Η «κατάρα» των ηθοποιών που υποδύθηκαν τον Ιησού Χριστό: Μύθος ή πραγματικότητα;

Η «κατάρα» των ηθοποιών που υποδύθηκαν τον Ιησού Χριστό: Μύθος ή πραγματικότητα;

Εγκέφαλος: Κατά 4 χρόνια νεότερος με αυτό τον τρόπο

Εγκέφαλος: Κατά 4 χρόνια νεότερος με αυτό τον τρόπο

Έρευνα: Η ζέστη επηρεάζει το παιδικό μυαλό

Έρευνα: Η ζέστη επηρεάζει το παιδικό μυαλό

Πάσχα: Η ακρίβεια «χτύπησε» το εορταστικό τραπέζι – Ακριβότερο από πέρυσι Video Player is loading.Pause Unmute Current Time 0:00 Duration 3:48 1x Playback Rate Share Fullscreen 15 15

Πάσχα: Η ακρίβεια «χτύπησε» το εορταστικό τραπέζι – Ακριβότερο από πέρυσι Video Player is loading.Pause Unmute Current Time 0:00 Duration 3:48 1x Playback Rate Share Fullscreen 15 15

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 24 Απριλίου 2025
Απόρρητο