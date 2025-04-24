Athens Launches Task Force to Safeguard Historic City Center

In a decisive move to preserve the character and integrity of its historic center, the Municipality of Athens announced the formation of a dedicated municipal task force to oversee and protect the city’s iconic center.

The initiative aims to crack down on illegal activities threatening Athens’ urban and cultural fabric, particularly in the Plaka district, a historic neighborhood on the northern and eastern slopes of the Acropolis and a major tourist attraction.

“We have an obligation to preserve the identity and character of our unique historic center,” said Athens Mayor Haris Doukas. “Cracking down on illegal activities and the reckless commercialization of our historic sites is a top priority, so that we can pass on a rich legacy to the younger generations.”

The task force brings together experts from key municipal departments, including technical services, the Municipal Police, city planning and urban environment, cleaning and recycling, construction and road works, electrical and sewerage services, and municipal revenues.

Mayor Doukas went on to add that the new unit will increase inspections to ensure strict adherence to land use regulations with a specific focus on rooftop constructions, noise pollution, and the proliferation of short-term tourist rentals. Municipal Police inspections have already identified numerous violations in Plaka, including businesses unlawfully using rooftops in clear breach of zoning laws.

The municipality will also be setting up a Citizens’ Complaints Office at Municipal Police headquarters in Varvakeios Central Market Square. Residents will be able to report issues including zoning infringements, sanitation and noise violations, and expedite resolution.

The task force initiative marks a significant step in Athens’ broader strategy to balance tourism with sustainability and quality of life for local residents. With tourist arrivals increasing in view of the summer season and urban pressures mounting, city officials hope the task force will help enforce long-standing regulations while protecting the charm and cultural significance of the Greek capital’s historic neighborhoods.