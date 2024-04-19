Παρασκευή 19 Απριλίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση
19.04.2024 | 16:06
Τριάντα τραυματίες μετά από πρόσκρουση φέρι μποτ σε προβλήτα λιμανιού στη Νάπολη
Σημαντική είδηση
19.04.2024 | 15:26
Συναγερμός στο Παρίσι: Άνδρας απειλεί να ανατιναχτεί στο ιρανικό προξενείο
Σημαντική είδηση
19.04.2024 | 13:43
Συναγερμός για μεγάλη φωτιά σε ρετιρέ στη Θεσσαλονίκη - Πυκνοί καπνοί στην περιοχή
ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ
BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln
English edition 19 Απριλίου 2024 | 15:52

BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln

At current prices, exports dropped by 10.3% (‑10.7% at constant prices) and imports grew by 5.7% (9.4% at constant prices).

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Μέση Ανατολή: Ανατροπή σκηνικού από το χτύπημα του Ισραήλ στο Ιράν – Τι «βλέπουν» διεθνείς οίκοι αξιολόγησης

Μέση Ανατολή: Ανατροπή σκηνικού από το χτύπημα του Ισραήλ στο Ιράν – Τι «βλέπουν» διεθνείς οίκοι αξιολόγησης

Spotlight

In February 2024, the current account deficit recorded an increase of 1.8 billion euros year-on-year and stood at 3.2 billion, according to data released by the Bank of Greece (BoG).

According to the country’s central bank, the deficit of the balance of goods widened, as exports decreased and imports increased. At current prices, exports dropped by 10.3% (‑10.7% at constant prices) and imports grew by 5.7% (9.4% at constant prices).

In January-February 2024, the current account deficit fell by 41.5 million euros year-on-year and stood at 1.5 billion euros. The goods deficit grew, reflecting a drop in exports and an increase in imports. At current prices, exports decreased by 10.3% (‑17.6% at constant prices) and imports grew by 1.1% (1.2% at constant prices).

In February 2024, the capital account showed a deficit, against a surplus in the corresponding month of 2023, and stood at 149.5 million euros, reflecting net payments, instead of net receipts, in the other sectors of the economy excluding general government, and lower net receipts in the general government.

In January-February 2024, direct investment showed a 284.5 million euros flow under residents’ external assets and an 856.1 million euros flow under residents’ external liabilities, representing non‑residents’ direct investment in Greece.

At the end of February 2024, Greece’s reserve assets stood at 12.4 billion euros, compared with 11.8 billion euros at the end of February 2023.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης στη Νιόν για τον ημιτελικό της Κ19 του Ολυμπιακού
Ποδόσφαιρο

Ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης στη Νιόν για τον ημιτελικό της Κ19 του Ολυμπιακού

Ο πρόεδρος της ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός, Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης, μια μέρα μετά το έπος της Πόλης βρίσκεται και στη Νιόν για να παρακολουθήσει τον σπουδαίο ημιτελικό της Κ19 με τη Ναντ

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Μέση Ανατολή: Ανατροπή σκηνικού από το χτύπημα του Ισραήλ στο Ιράν – Τι «βλέπουν» διεθνείς οίκοι αξιολόγησης

Μέση Ανατολή: Ανατροπή σκηνικού από το χτύπημα του Ισραήλ στο Ιράν – Τι «βλέπουν» διεθνείς οίκοι αξιολόγησης

Διεθνή

Στενά του Ορμούζ: Κομβικής σημασίας για την παγκόσμια οικονομία

Στενά του Ορμούζ: Κομβικής σημασίας για την παγκόσμια οικονομία

inStream

Άνοιξε δρόμους 19.04.2024

Η Γκλόρια Στάινεμ ίδρυσε στα 70s ένα πρωτοποριακό περιοδικό «για τις γυναίκες σε όλη τους τη διαφορετικότητα»

Το 1972, η πρωτοπόρος φεμινίστρια, δημοσιογράφος και ακτιβίστρια Γκλόρια τάινεμ -που πλέον κλείνει τα 90 της χρόνια- συνίδρυσε το Ms Magazine, βάζοντας στο προσκήνιο συζητήσεις για την ισότητα των φύλων, τα αναπαραγωγικά δικαιώματα και την κοινωνική δικαιοσύνη.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Υποστελέχωση 19.04.2024

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Υπό κατάρρευση το ΕΣΥ – Με προοδευτική αντεπίθεση να βάλουμε φραγμό στη διάλυση της δημόσιας Υγείας

Ό ΣΥΡΙΖΑ τονίζει πως είναι ολοφάνερο ότι ο Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης «έχει εντολή να πράξει με κυνισμό αυτό που έκανε σε κάθε υπουργείο από το οποίο έχει περάσει: να βάλει το τελικό λουκέτο» στο ΕΣΥ

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Η ανατροπή Χατζηδάκη στο μεσοπρόθεσμο, οι γερμανοί κολοσσοί στη ΔΕΘ και η κούρσα Τζήκα και Ποζρικίδη και το ρεκόρ της Ελλάκτωρ

Η ανατροπή Χατζηδάκη στο μεσοπρόθεσμο, οι γερμανοί κολοσσοί στη ΔΕΘ και η κούρσα Τζήκα και Ποζρικίδη και το ρεκόρ της Ελλάκτωρ

Επίβλεψη θαλασσών με 15 μικροδορυφόρους που θα κατασκευάσει η Ελλάδα

Επίβλεψη θαλασσών με 15 μικροδορυφόρους που θα κατασκευάσει η Ελλάδα

Πώς και γιατί η κλιματική αλλαγή βλάπτει σοβαρά την υγεία μας

Πώς και γιατί η κλιματική αλλαγή βλάπτει σοβαρά την υγεία μας

Γιατί απαγορεύτηκε στους κατοίκους του Κρόκου Κοζάνης να πίνουν νερό

Γιατί απαγορεύτηκε στους κατοίκους του Κρόκου Κοζάνης να πίνουν νερό

iPhone 16 Pro: Σε ποια χρώματα θα κυκλοφορήσει;

iPhone 16 Pro: Σε ποια χρώματα θα κυκλοφορήσει;

Καρδιά: Σημαντικά αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος σοβαρής αρρυθμίας για 1 στους 3

Καρδιά: Σημαντικά αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος σοβαρής αρρυθμίας για 1 στους 3

Φόβος και τρόμος για τα μαγαζιά σπείρα που είχε ορμητήριο την Πανεπιστημιούπολη

Φόβος και τρόμος για τα μαγαζιά σπείρα που είχε ορμητήριο την Πανεπιστημιούπολη

Παιδί «σάντουιτς» - Τι πρέπει να προσέξετε

Παιδί «σάντουιτς» - Τι πρέπει να προσέξετε

Σε νέο ιστορικό υψηλό κινείται ο χρυσός εν μέσω αβεβαιότητας σε Μέση Ανατολή

Σε νέο ιστορικό υψηλό κινείται ο χρυσός εν μέσω αβεβαιότητας σε Μέση Ανατολή

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

  • Πικρή σοκολάτα (vids)
    «Καθάρισε» ξανά η Μπριζ 19.04.2024

    Πικρή σοκολάτα (vids)

    Η Μπρίζ συνήθως χαμογελάει απέναντι στις ελληνικές ομάδες

    Γιάννης Λαμπίρης
    Γιάννης Λαμπίρης

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 08.04.2024
Greece: Unemployment Over 10%, Yet 150,000 Job Vacancies
English edition 08.04.2024

Greece: Unemployment Over 10%, Yet 150,000 Job Vacancies

The shortages are due to a combination of factors including the annual hunt for seasonal employees at the start of the tourist season, persistent skills gaps in the IT sector, and a shortage of hands in Greece’s booming construction industry.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Η Γκλόρια Στάινεμ ίδρυσε στα 70s ένα πρωτοποριακό περιοδικό «για τις γυναίκες σε όλη τους τη διαφορετικότητα»
Άνοιξε δρόμους 19.04.2024

Η Γκλόρια Στάινεμ ίδρυσε στα 70s ένα πρωτοποριακό περιοδικό «για τις γυναίκες σε όλη τους τη διαφορετικότητα»

Το 1972, η πρωτοπόρος φεμινίστρια, δημοσιογράφος και ακτιβίστρια Γκλόρια τάινεμ -που πλέον κλείνει τα 90 της χρόνια- συνίδρυσε το Ms Magazine, βάζοντας στο προσκήνιο συζητήσεις για την ισότητα των φύλων, τα αναπαραγωγικά δικαιώματα και την κοινωνική δικαιοσύνη.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Υπό κατάρρευση το ΕΣΥ – Με προοδευτική αντεπίθεση να βάλουμε φραγμό στη διάλυση της δημόσιας Υγείας
Υποστελέχωση 19.04.2024

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Υπό κατάρρευση το ΕΣΥ – Με προοδευτική αντεπίθεση να βάλουμε φραγμό στη διάλυση της δημόσιας Υγείας

Ό ΣΥΡΙΖΑ τονίζει πως είναι ολοφάνερο ότι ο Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης «έχει εντολή να πράξει με κυνισμό αυτό που έκανε σε κάθε υπουργείο από το οποίο έχει περάσει: να βάλει το τελικό λουκέτο» στο ΕΣΥ

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 19 Απριλίου 2024