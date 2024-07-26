Παρασκευή 26 Ιουλίου 2024
26.07.2024 | 16:09
Φωτιά τώρα στον Κουβαρά Αττικής – Ήχησε το 112
26.07.2024 | 15:24
Φωτιά στην Πρέβεζα – Μήνυμα 112 για απομάκρυνση από Ράχες και Βλάχικα
Fraport: Greece’s Regional Airports See 5.9% June Surge
English edition 26 Ιουλίου 2024 | 15:10

Fraport: Greece’s Regional Airports See 5.9% June Surge

Overall, during the first half of 2024, Fraport Greece’s airports achieved remarkable results, handling more than 12.7 million passengers, a 7.8% increase compared to 2023.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Τράπεζες

Τράπεζες: Πράσινο φως στο deal Attica -Παγκρήτια από τα δ.σ.

Τράπεζες: Πράσινο φως στο deal Attica -Παγκρήτια από τα δ.σ.

The 14 regional airports operated by Fraport Greece experienced a notable 5.9% increase in passenger traffic, in June, reaching 5.27 million travelers. This rise in numbers underscores the significant boost in Greek tourism across the country.

Increased activity was recorded at the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece, with a total of 5,279,366 passengers, including 4,451,351 on international flights. Domestic flights also contributed significantly, with a 6% rise in traffic.

Rhodes and the Chania on Crete showed the strongest performances, with Rhodes seeing 93,252 more passengers compared to 2023 and Chania gaining 59,134 passengers.

Mytilene and Samos airports on the respective Aegean islands also experienced double-digit growth, with Mytilene up by 23.4% and Samos by 11.5%, translating to 13,492 and 8,052 additional tourists, respectively.

Significant passenger traffic increases were recorded in Skiathos (+7.8%), Aktio (+7.4%), and Kos (+7.3%). Corfu, Zakynthos, Cephalonia (Kefalonia), Thessaloniki, and Santorini also saw smaller yet notable gains.

Conversely, Kavala and Mykonos were the only destinations to experience a decline in passenger numbers. Mykonos had 2,160 fewer visitors in June, while Kavala saw a reduction of 3,957 passengers compared to the previous year.

Overall, during the first half of 2024, Fraport Greece’s airports achieved remarkable results, handling more than 12.7 million passengers, a 7.8% increase compared to 2023.

Domestic traffic performed exceptionally well, rising by 7.9% compared to 2023, while international arrivals increased by 7.8%. The current trend in Greece indicates that this year will surpass 2023.

Source: tovima.com

Ολυμπιακός: Οι εντυπωσιακές ενέργειες των «μικρών» και τα… χορευτικά του Τσικίνιο στην Ολλανδία (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο

Οι εντυπωσιακές ενέργειες των «μικρών» και τα… χορευτικά του Τσικίνιο στην Ολλανδία (vid)

Δείτε φάσεις και γκολ από τη χθεσινή (25/7) προπόνηση του Ολυμπιακού στην Ολλανδία.

Τράπεζες

Τράπεζες: Πράσινο φως στο deal Attica -Παγκρήτια από τα δ.σ.

Τράπεζες: Πράσινο φως στο deal Attica -Παγκρήτια από τα δ.σ.

Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Τσάνταλης: Κατέθεσε αίτηση πτώχευσης η ιστορική οινοποιία

Τσάνταλης: Κατέθεσε αίτηση πτώχευσης η ιστορική οινοποιία

Κόσμος 26.07.2024

Πέθανε η αστέρας του YouTube Tatyana Ozolina - Το ταξίδι στην Ελλάδα και το μοιραίο τροχαίο στην Τουρκία

Η διάσημη σταρ Tatyana Ozolina έχασε τη ζωή της σε μοιραίο τροχαίο στην Τουρκία. Το μήνυμά της για το πέρασμα με τα πόδια στην Ελλάδα και ο φόρος τιμής που αποτίουν οι θαυμαστές της.

Μαρίνα Κουτσούμπα
Μαρίνα Κουτσούμπα
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 26.07.2024

Σκάνδαλο υποκλοπών: Γιατί η ΕΥΠ παρακολουθούσε τον πρώην εισαγγελέα Οικονομικού Εγκλήματος Χρήστο Μπαρδάκη και τον Σπύρο Κουσουνή;

Οι νέες αποκαλύψεις για το σκάνδαλο φέρνουν στο προσκήνιο τον αντιεισαγγελέα του Α.Π. Χρήστο Μπαρδάκη, τον εφοριακό Σπύρο Κουσουνή και τις φορολογικές περιπέτειες του επιχειρηματία Γιάννη Λαβράνου.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Διαχρονική Διασύνδεση 26.07.2024

Ευρωπαϊκό Πολιτιστικό Κέντρο Δελφών - Η επιστημονική και πολιτιστική διπλωματία της Ελλάδας

Το Ευρωπαϊκό Πολιτιστικό Κέντρο Δελφών συνδιοργάνωσε και φιλοξένησε στις εγκαταστάσεις του Συνεδριακού του Κέντρου στους Δελφούς, το συνέδριο «Η επιστημονική και πολιτιστική διπλωματία της Ελλάδας» από τις 22 έως τις 24 Ιουλίου του 2024.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ελλάδα 26.07.2024

Ασύλληπτη τραγωδία με 4 νεκρούς και 5 τραυματίες - Η φονική νταλίκα γεμάτη τόνους με χώμα έλιωσε τρία ΙΧ

Η ασύλληπτη τραγωδία με το τροχαίο σημειώθηκε νωρίς το μεσημέρι στο 47ο χλμ. της Ε.Ο. Κυπαρισσίας – Πύργου όταν το μεγάλο φορτηγό ανατράπηκε στο αντίθετο ρεύμα κυκλοφορίας

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition

SFEE: Just 1 in 5 New Pharmaceutical Drugs Reach Greece
English edition 26.07.2024

SFEE: Just 1 in 5 New Pharmaceutical Drugs Reach Greece

Greece spends 70% less than the European average on pharmaceuticals, and Greek patients face significant challenges accessing pharmaceutical drugs and treatments that are available in the country

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Uber: Tourism Season in Greece Expanding
English edition 23.07.2024

Uber: Tourism Season in Greece Expanding

Uber, the US-based multinational said use of the app to hail a ride in Greece last April was up 72% compared with April 2023

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
William J. Antholis: The US election is far from decided
Harris enters the stage 23.07.2024

William J. Antholis: The US election is far from decided

William J. Antholis, Director &  CEO of Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia, insists that Kamala Harris has slowed down the momentum of the Trump-Vance campaign

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Πέθανε η αστέρας του YouTube Tatyana Ozolina – Το ταξίδι στην Ελλάδα και το μοιραίο τροχαίο στην Τουρκία
Κόσμος 26.07.2024

Πέθανε η αστέρας του YouTube Tatyana Ozolina - Το ταξίδι στην Ελλάδα και το μοιραίο τροχαίο στην Τουρκία

Η διάσημη σταρ Tatyana Ozolina έχασε τη ζωή της σε μοιραίο τροχαίο στην Τουρκία. Το μήνυμά της για το πέρασμα με τα πόδια στην Ελλάδα και ο φόρος τιμής που αποτίουν οι θαυμαστές της.

Μαρίνα Κουτσούμπα
Μαρίνα Κουτσούμπα
Σκάνδαλο υποκλοπών: Γιατί η ΕΥΠ παρακολουθούσε τον πρώην εισαγγελέα Οικονομικού Εγκλήματος Χρήστο Μπαρδάκη και τον Σπύρο Κουσουνή;
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 26.07.2024

Σκάνδαλο υποκλοπών: Γιατί η ΕΥΠ παρακολουθούσε τον πρώην εισαγγελέα Οικονομικού Εγκλήματος Χρήστο Μπαρδάκη και τον Σπύρο Κουσουνή;

Οι νέες αποκαλύψεις για το σκάνδαλο φέρνουν στο προσκήνιο τον αντιεισαγγελέα του Α.Π. Χρήστο Μπαρδάκη, τον εφοριακό Σπύρο Κουσουνή και τις φορολογικές περιπέτειες του επιχειρηματία Γιάννη Λαβράνου.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Ευρωπαϊκό Πολιτιστικό Κέντρο Δελφών – Η επιστημονική και πολιτιστική διπλωματία της Ελλάδας
Διαχρονική Διασύνδεση 26.07.2024

Ευρωπαϊκό Πολιτιστικό Κέντρο Δελφών - Η επιστημονική και πολιτιστική διπλωματία της Ελλάδας

Το Ευρωπαϊκό Πολιτιστικό Κέντρο Δελφών συνδιοργάνωσε και φιλοξένησε στις εγκαταστάσεις του Συνεδριακού του Κέντρου στους Δελφούς, το συνέδριο «Η επιστημονική και πολιτιστική διπλωματία της Ελλάδας» από τις 22 έως τις 24 Ιουλίου του 2024.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Τροχαίο σοκ στην Πύργου – Κυπαρισσίας: Η ανατροπή νταλίκας και οι τέσσερις νεκροί, ανάμεσά τους δύο παιδιά
Ελλάδα 26.07.2024

Ασύλληπτη τραγωδία με 4 νεκρούς και 5 τραυματίες - Η φονική νταλίκα γεμάτη τόνους με χώμα έλιωσε τρία ΙΧ

Η ασύλληπτη τραγωδία με το τροχαίο σημειώθηκε νωρίς το μεσημέρι στο 47ο χλμ. της Ε.Ο. Κυπαρισσίας – Πύργου όταν το μεγάλο φορτηγό ανατράπηκε στο αντίθετο ρεύμα κυκλοφορίας

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Παρασκευή 26 Ιουλίου 2024