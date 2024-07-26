Fraport: Greece’s Regional Airports See 5.9% June Surge

The 14 regional airports operated by Fraport Greece experienced a notable 5.9% increase in passenger traffic, in June, reaching 5.27 million travelers. This rise in numbers underscores the significant boost in Greek tourism across the country.

Increased activity was recorded at the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece, with a total of 5,279,366 passengers, including 4,451,351 on international flights. Domestic flights also contributed significantly, with a 6% rise in traffic.

Rhodes and the Chania on Crete showed the strongest performances, with Rhodes seeing 93,252 more passengers compared to 2023 and Chania gaining 59,134 passengers.

Mytilene and Samos airports on the respective Aegean islands also experienced double-digit growth, with Mytilene up by 23.4% and Samos by 11.5%, translating to 13,492 and 8,052 additional tourists, respectively.

Significant passenger traffic increases were recorded in Skiathos (+7.8%), Aktio (+7.4%), and Kos (+7.3%). Corfu, Zakynthos, Cephalonia (Kefalonia), Thessaloniki, and Santorini also saw smaller yet notable gains.

Conversely, Kavala and Mykonos were the only destinations to experience a decline in passenger numbers. Mykonos had 2,160 fewer visitors in June, while Kavala saw a reduction of 3,957 passengers compared to the previous year.

Overall, during the first half of 2024, Fraport Greece’s airports achieved remarkable results, handling more than 12.7 million passengers, a 7.8% increase compared to 2023.

Domestic traffic performed exceptionally well, rising by 7.9% compared to 2023, while international arrivals increased by 7.8%. The current trend in Greece indicates that this year will surpass 2023.