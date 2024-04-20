Σάββατο 20 Απριλίου 2024
Greece: Extreme Weather Alert in Effect Until Saturday Afternoon
English edition 20 Απριλίου 2024 | 12:51

Greece: Extreme Weather Alert in Effect Until Saturday Afternoon

Flooding, minor power outages and even snow at higher altitudes was recorded overnight, while citizens remain on alert for more intense rain, hail and wind today

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Greece issued an extreme weather warning yesterday which will remain in effect until the afternoon of Saturday, with the Greek civil protection authority warning of the risk of heavy rains, hail and high winds.

Reports at OT.gr revealed that a family had to be rescued from flooding overnight and that the region of Thessaly and Sporades islands were hit with the most rain, resulting in the flooding of streets and some minor power outages. Meanwhile other media reports show that snow fell overnight at higher altitudes.

Meteorological reports show that low barometric pressure is driving the foul weather across most of Greece. Forecasters expect the front to move to the north Aegean and impact it with heavy rains and storms until the early afternoon, before continuing eastwards.

The Aegean region may even see hailstorms and winds as strong as 8 Beaufort.

The following regions are on high alert for intense weather phenomenon until midday: eastern Thessaly, the Sporades islands, the South Pieria region, Northern Evia, the Prefecture of Fthiotida (in the north), and the Eastern Aegean islands (mainly Chios and Lesvos).

Source: tovima.com

English edition

English edition 19.04.2024
BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln
English edition 19.04.2024

BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln

At current prices, exports dropped by 10.3% (‑10.7% at constant prices) and imports grew by 5.7% (9.4% at constant prices).

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 08.04.2024
Greece: Unemployment Over 10%, Yet 150,000 Job Vacancies
English edition 08.04.2024

Greece: Unemployment Over 10%, Yet 150,000 Job Vacancies

The shortages are due to a combination of factors including the annual hunt for seasonal employees at the start of the tourist season, persistent skills gaps in the IT sector, and a shortage of hands in Greece’s booming construction industry.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

